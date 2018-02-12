MyBucks : Settlement of transactions by Gerd Alexander Schütz (through Infinitum Limited) and Apeiron Investment Group Ltd completed

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE ALSO APPLICABLE.

Corporate release

Settlement of transactions by Gerd Alexander Schütz (through Infinitum Limited) and Apeiron Investment Group Ltd completed

Luxembourg, February 12, 2018- On February 9. 2018 (15:29 CET), Frankfurt-listed Fintech MyBucks S.A. ("MyBucks") had disclosed by way of corporate release further details relating to certain transactions pursuant to which Infinitum Ltd., a closely associated person to Mr. Gerd Alexander Schuetz, and Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. unconditionally agreed with certain other investors to purchase, in aggregate, 850,000 shares in the Company.

MyBucks was informed that settlement of the acquisition of these shares, which was pending at the time of Friday's corporate release, has now taken place.

About MyBucks

MyBucks S.A. (WKN: A2AJLT, ISIN: LU1404975507, Ticker Symbol: MBC:GR) is a FinTech company based in Luxembourg that delivers seamless financial services through technology. Through its brands GetBucks and GetSure the company offers impact loans, unsecured consumer loans, banking solutions as well as insurance products to customers. MyBucks has experienced exponential growth since its inception in 2011 and today has operations in twelve African and two European countries as well as in Australia. MyBucks aims to ensure that its product offering is accessible, simple and trustworthy, in comparison to traditional, non-technological methods, ultimately working towards enhancing the benefits to the customer. The MyBucks' product offering enables customers to manage their financial affairs easily and conveniently. Discover more athttp://www.mybucks.com.

