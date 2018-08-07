Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Myers Industries, Inc.    MYE

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 08:11:18 pm
21.875 USD   +0.34%
08:01pMYERS INDUSTRIE : Appoints Ron De Feo to Its Board of Directors
BU
08/06MYERS INDUSTRIE : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/03MYERS INDUSTRIE : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Myers Industries : Appoints Ron De Feo to Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that Ron De Feo, retired Executive Chairman of Kennametal, Inc. and a founding partner of Nonantum Capital Partners, LLC, has been elected to Myers Industries’ Board of Directors effective August 2, 2018.

Mr. De Feo recently retired as Executive Chairman of Kennametal, Inc., and remains a Director until October 2018. He served as President and CEO of Kennametal, Inc. from February 2016 to July 2017 and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2001.

Prior to his role as President and CEO at Kennametal, Mr. De Feo served as Chairman and CEO from 1998 to 2015 at Terex Corporation where he transformed Terex into a leading manufacturer of lifting and material handling solutions for a variety of industries. During his 23-year tenure with the Company, Terex’s equity value increased substantially, and the company achieved the status of the third largest construction equipment company in the world.

Before he joined Terex in 1992, Mr. De Feo held various marketing and leadership positions at Case Corporation, Tenneco Inc., and Procter & Gamble.

“We are very pleased and excited to welcome Ron to Myers’ Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions,” said F. Jack Liebau Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Myers Industries. “He brings a wealth of experience as well as the insights that come from running a successful, large, global industrial company. He will be a great addition to our board.”

Mr. De Feo also currently serves as a Trustee for Iona College.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindusties.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:01pMYERS INDUSTRIES : Appoints Ron De Feo to Its Board of Directors
BU
08/06MYERS INDUSTRIES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/03MYERS INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/03MYERS INDUSTRIES : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
AQ
07/31MYERS INDUSTRIES' : second-quarter income rises
AQ
07/30MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/30MYERS INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/30MYERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30MYERS INDUSTRIES : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
BU
07/20MYERS INDUSTRIES : Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2018 Second ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Myers declares $0.135 dividend 
07/30Myers Industries, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) CEO Dave Banyard on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
07/30Midday Gainers / Losers (07/30/2018) 
07/30CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS A : 05 pm (07/30/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 573 M
EBIT 2018 44,3 M
Net income 2018 29,2 M
Debt 2018 38,8 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 25,95
P/E ratio 2019 21,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 754 M
Chart MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myers Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. David Banyard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Matteo Anversa Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.12.05%754
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 818
APTARGROUP, INC.20.78%6 501
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-17.15%6 402
RPC GROUP PLC-11.90%4 081
FP CORP-1.81%2 374
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.