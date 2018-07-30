Myers Industries : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced results for the
second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Business Highlights
GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.26,
compared to $0.08 in the second quarter of 2017
Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations of
$0.27, compared to $0.18 in the second quarter of 2017
Net sales increased 3.9% (or 3.6% excluding currency fluctuation)
compared to the second quarter of 2017
Gross profit margin of 34.1% compared to 28.3% in the second quarter
of 2017
Generated cash from continuing operations of $14.4 million and free
cash flow of $13.3 million
Raised net proceeds of $79.5M through sale of common stock, improving
financial flexibility to make strategic investments
Company re-affirms its 2018 outlook
The Company reported net sales of $140.6 million, compared to $135.3
million in the second quarter of 2017, with the increase primarily
driven by increased sales in the Company’s consumer, vehicle, and food
and beverage end markets. Gross profit margin increased 580 basis points
to 34.1% as compared to the prior year, primarily due to pricing actions
and savings from last year’s manufacturing footprint realignment and
restructuring initiatives. Selling, general and administrative expenses
increased $2.4 million year-over-year to $34.5 million, with the
increase in expenses primarily attributable to higher incentive
compensation costs.
President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Banyard commented, “We are
pleased with the continued improvement in our business during the second
quarter, which demonstrated another consecutive quarter of
year-over-year growth in both sales and earnings. Our focus on niche
market strategies drove double-digit sales growth across three of our
key end markets, including consumer, vehicle, and food and beverage.
Continued strength of demand, combined with the impacts of recent
pricing and operational improvement initiatives, resulted in strong
gross margin expansion, operating income growth, and free cash flow
generation during the quarter.”
Banyard continued, “As we look to the second half of 2018, we expect
year-over-year sales growth to temper somewhat as a result of the
non-recurrence of certain prior-year order activity. However, continued
strong operating and cash flow performance should enable us to
capitalize on both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities,
especially considering our improved leverage profile following the
secondary equity offering and reduction of debt during the second
quarter.”
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
% Inc
% Inc
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
(Dec)
2018
2017
(Dec)
Net sales
$
140,560
$
135,252
3.9
%
$
293,128
$
271,824
7.8
%
Gross profit
$
47,991
$
38,292
25.3
%
$
95,106
$
80,053
18.8
%
Gross profit margin
34.1
%
28.3
%
32.4
%
29.5
%
Operating income
$
13,111
$
5,968
119.7
%
$
25,133
$
14,084
78.5
%
Income from continuing operations:
Income
$
8,608
$
2,482
246.8
%
$
16,363
$
5,940
175.5
%
Income per diluted share
$
0.26
$
0.08
225.0
%
$
0.51
$
0.20
155.0
%
Operating income as adjusted(1)
$
13,381
$
10,278
30.2
%
$
24,880
$
19,140
30.0
%
Income from continuing operations as adjusted(1):
Income
$
9,051
$
5,388
68.0
%
$
16,446
$
9,696
69.6
%
Income per diluted share
$
0.27
$
0.18
50.0
%
$
0.51
$
0.32
59.4
%
EBITDA as adjusted
$
19,931
$
17,576
13.4
%
$
37,978
$
34,392
10.4
%
(1)
Details regarding the adjusted charges are provided on the Reconciliations
of Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in this release.
Segment Results
Net sales in the Material Handling Segment increased 7.4% (or
6.9% excluding currency fluctuation) compared to the second quarter of
2017. The increase in net sales was primarily due to increased volume in
the Company’s consumer, vehicle, and food and beverage end markets. The
segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7% compared to 19.7% in the
second quarter of 2017. The increase in adjusted EBITDA margin was
primarily the result of pricing actions and the benefit of restructuring
actions taken in 2017.
Net sales in the Distribution Segment declined 4.5% compared to
the second quarter of 2017. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was
8.2% compared to 8.3% in the second quarter of 2017. The impact of the
lower sales volume year-over-year was mostly offset by operational
efficiencies and the benefit of the change in pricing structure
completed last year.
2018 Outlook
For fiscal year 2018, the Company continues to anticipate that total
revenue will be up low-to-mid-single digits on a constant currency basis
compared to the prior year based on strong backlog, tempered by the
non-recurrence of some large, one-time orders delivered in the second
half of 2017. The Company expects capital expenditures to be in the
range of $10 to $12 million. Net interest expense is now forecasted to
be between $4 and $6 million (vs. between $7 and $8 million previously)
as a result of the reduction in debt due to the secondary equity
offering completed during the second quarter of 2018. Depreciation and
amortization are forecasted to be between $26 and $28 million. The Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act will benefit the Company through a decrease in its
effective tax rate, which is expected to be approximately 25%, compared
to approximately 36% previously.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted net
income per diluted share from continuing operations, income from
continuing operations as adjusted, adjusted income per diluted share
from continuing operations, operating income as adjusted, adjusted
operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are
non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to
results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such
information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical
comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the
non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
measures is available in this news release.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer
products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and
consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools,
equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under- vehicle service
industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com
to learn more.
Caution on Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release may include “forward-looking” statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Any statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed
“forward-looking”. Words such as “expect”, “believe”, “project”, “plan”,
“anticipate”, “intend”, “objective”, “goal”, “view” and similar
expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are
based on management's current views and assumptions of future events and
financial performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many outside of the Company's control that could cause actual results to
materially differ from those expressed or implied. Risks and
uncertainties include: raw material availability, increases in raw
material costs, or other production costs; risks associated with our
strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated
benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business
relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures
on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company's business
segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the
Company competes; unexpected failures at our manufacturing facilities;
future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around
the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements;
claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes
in laws and regulations affecting the Company; and other risks as
detailed in the Company's 10-K and other reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Such reports are available on the
Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its
website at www.sec.gov
and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com.
Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak
only as of the date made.
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Net sales
$
140,560
$
135,252
$
293,128
$
271,824
Cost of sales
92,569
96,960
198,022
191,771
Gross profit
47,991
38,292
95,106
80,053
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34,506
32,133
69,979
66,672
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets
66
(353
)
(314
)
(1,247
)
Impairment charges
308
544
308
544
Operating income
13,111
5,968
25,133
14,084
Interest expense, net
1,313
1,860
2,952
3,990
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
11,798
4,108
22,181
10,094
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,190
1,626
5,818
4,154
Income (loss) from continuing operations
8,608
2,482
16,363
5,940
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
(489
)
(911
)
(833
)
Net income (loss)
$
8,608
$
1,993
$
15,452
$
5,107
Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
0.26
$
0.08
$
0.52
$
0.20
Diluted
$
0.26
$
0.08
$
0.51
$
0.20
Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations:
Basic
$
-
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.03
)
Diluted
$
-
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.03
)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.26
$
0.07
$
0.49
$
0.17
Diluted
$
0.26
$
0.07
$
0.48
$
0.17
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
32,606,838
30,154,965
31,561,194
30,097,638
Diluted
33,084,540
30,472,636
32,081,350
30,395,417
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
SALES AND EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Net sales
Material Handling
$
103,130
$
96,026
7.4
%
$
219,939
$
194,508
13.1
%
Distribution
37,477
39,258
(4.5
)%
73,258
77,832
(5.9
)%
Inter-company Sales
(47
)
(32
)
-
(69
)
(516
)
-
Total
$
140,560
$
135,252
3.9
%
$
293,128
$
271,824
7.8
%
Operating income
Material Handling
$
17,323
$
7,814
121.7
%
$
34,053
$
20,660
64.8
%
Distribution
2,786
3,025
(7.9
)%
4,524
4,563
(0.9
)%
Corporate
(6,998
)
(4,871
)
-
(13,444
)
(11,139
)
-
Total
$
13,111
$
5,968
119.7
%
$
25,133
$
14,084
78.5
%
Operating income as adjusted
Material Handling
$
17,285
$
12,124
42.6
%
$
34,157
$
25,716
32.8
%
Distribution
2,786
3,025
(7.9
)%
3,859
4,563
(15.4
)%
Corporate
(6,690
)
(4,871
)
-
(13,136
)
(11,139
)
-
Total
$
13,381
$
10,278
30.2
%
$
24,880
$
19,140
30.0
%
EBITDA as adjusted
Material Handling
$
23,407
$
18,872
24.0
%
$
46,391
$
39,716
16.8
%
Distribution
3,087
$
3,278
(5.8
)%
4,469
5,118
(12.7
)%
Corporate
(6,563
)
$
(4,574
)
-
(12,882
)
(10,442
)
-
Total
$
19,931
$
17,576
13.4
%
$
37,978
$
34,392
10.4
%
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
38,940
$
2,520
Restricted cash
-
8,659
Accounts receivable, net
67,911
76,509
Income tax receivable
7,832
12,954
Inventories
49,362
47,166
Other
3,988
2,204
Total Current Assets
168,033
150,012
Other assets
118,866
122,026
Property, plant, & equipment, net
73,790
83,904
Total Assets
$
360,689
$
355,942
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
56,141
$
63,581
Accrued expenses
32,171
35,072
Total Current Liabilities
88,312
98,653
Long-term debt, net
78,654
151,036
Other liabilities
8,970
8,236
Deferred income taxes
3,492
4,265
Total Shareholders' Equity
181,261
93,752
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
360,689
$
355,942
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income
$
15,452
$
5,107
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(911
)
(833
)
Income from continuing operations
16,363
5,940
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net
cash provided by (used for) operating activities
Depreciation
9,042
10,708
Amortization
4,315
4,544
Accelerated depreciation associated with restructuring activities
16
1,929
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
2,305
1,817
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets
(314
)
(1,247
)
Impairment charges
308
544
Deferred taxes
—
217
Interest income received (accrued) on note receivable
(14
)
(662
)
Other
(201
)
188
Payments on performance based compensation
(1,249
)
(992
)
Other long-term liabilities
(63
)
(264
)
Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital
Accounts receivable
9,106
(979
)
Inventories
(2,454
)
(1,236
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,807
)
797
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(8,130
)
5,039
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing
operations
27,223
26,343
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued
operations
981
(2,702
)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
28,204
23,641
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(2,318
)
(2,326
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,633
1,822
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - continuing
operations
315
(504
)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - discontinued
operations
—
79
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
315
(425
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Net borrowing (repayments) on credit facility
(72,491
)
(18,942
)
Cash dividends paid
(8,287
)
(8,147
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
875
2,001
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of equity
issuance costs
79,522
—
Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards
(371
)
(273
)
Deferred financing costs
—
(1,030
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - continuing
operations
(752
)
(26,391
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - discontinued
operations
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(752
)
(26,391
)
Foreign exchange rate effect on cash
(6
)
(33
)
Less: Net increase (decrease) in cash classified within discontinued
operations
—
(2,590
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash
27,761
(618
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at January 1
11,179
11,039
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at June 30
$
38,940
$
10,421
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
Material
Segment
Corporate
Handling
Distribution
Total
& Other
Total
GAAP Net sales
$
103,130
$
37,477
$
140,607
$
(47
)
$
140,560
GAAP Gross profit
47,991
—
47,991
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
170
—
170
Gross profit as adjusted
48,161
—
48,161
Gross profit margin as adjusted
34.3
%
n/a
34.3
%
GAAP Operating income
17,323
2,786
20,109
(6,998
)
13,111
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1)
170
—
170
—
170
Add: Asset impairments
—
—
—
308
308
Less: Gain on sale of assets
(208
)
—
(208
)
—
(208
)
Operating income as adjusted
17,285
2,786
20,071
(6,690
)
13,381
Operating income margin as adjusted
16.8
%
7.4
%
14.3
%
n/a
9.5
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
6,188
301
6,489
127
6,616
Less: Depreciation adjustments
(66
)
—
(66
)
—
(66
)
EBITDA as adjusted
$
23,407
$
3,087
$
26,494
$
(6,563
)
$
19,931
EBITDA margin
22.7
%
8.2
%
18.8
%
n/a
14.2
%
(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $170
Quarter Ended June 30, 2017
Material
Segment
Corporate
Handling
Distribution
Total
& Other
Total
GAAP Net sales
$
96,026
$
39,258
$
135,284
$
(32
)
$
135,252
GAAP Gross profit
38,292
—
38,292
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
4,093
—
4,093
Gross profit as adjusted
42,385
—
42,385
Gross profit margin as adjusted
31.3
%
n/a
31.3
%
GAAP Operating income
7,814
3,025
10,839
(4,871
)
5,968
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1)
4,344
—
4,344
—
4,344
Add: Asset impairments
544
—
544
—
544
Less: Gain on sale of assets
(578
)
—
(578
)
—
(578
)
Operating income as adjusted
12,124
3,025
15,149
(4,871
)
10,278
Operating income margin as adjusted
12.6
%
7.7
%
11.2
%
n/a
7.6
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
8,060
253
8,313
297
8,610
Less: Depreciation adjustments
(1,312
)
—
(1,312
)
—
(1,312
)
EBITDA as adjusted
$
18,872
$
3,278
$
22,150
$
(4,574
)
$
17,576
EBITDA margin
19.7
%
8.3
%
16.4
%
n/a
13.0
%
(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $4,093 and SG&A adjustments
of $251
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Material
Segment
Corporate
Handling
Distribution
Total
& Other
Total
GAAP Net sales
$
219,939
$
73,258
$
293,197
$
(69
)
$
293,128
GAAP Gross profit
95,106
—
95,106
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
289
—
289
Gross profit as adjusted
95,395
—
95,395
Gross profit margin as adjusted
32.5
%
n/a
32.5
%
GAAP Operating income
34,053
4,524
38,577
(13,444
)
25,133
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1)
312
—
312
—
312
Add: Asset impairment
—
—
—
308
308
Less: Gain on sale of assets
(208
)
(665
)
(873
)
—
(873
)
Operating income as adjusted
34,157
3,859
38,016
(13,136
)
24,880
Operating income margin as adjusted
15.5
%
5.3
%
13.0
%
n/a
8.5
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
12,316
610
12,926
254
13,180
Less: Depreciation adjustments
(82
)
—
(82
)
—
(82
)
EBITDA as adjusted
$
46,391
$
4,469
$
50,860
$
(12,882
)
$
37,978
EBITDA margin
21.1
%
6.1
%
17.3
%
n/a
13.0
%
(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $289 and SG&A adjustments
of $23
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Material
Segment
Corporate
Handling
Distribution
Total
& Other
Total
GAAP Net sales
$
194,508
$
77,832
$
272,340
$
(516
)
$
271,824
GAAP Gross profit
80,053
—
80,053
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
5,114
—
5,114
Gross profit as adjusted
85,167
—
85,167
Gross profit margin as adjusted
31.3
%
n/a
31.3
%
GAAP Operating income
20,660
4,563
25,223
(11,139
)
14,084
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1)
5,754
—
5,754
—
5,754
Add: Asset impairment
544
—
544
—
544
Less: Gain on sale of assets
(1,242
)
—
(1,242
)
—
(1,242
)
Operating income as adjusted
25,716
4,563
30,279
(11,139
)
19,140
Operating income margin as adjusted
13.2
%
5.9
%
11.1
%
n/a
7.0
%
Add: Depreciation and amortization
15,929
555
16,484
697
17,181
Less: Depreciation adjustments
(1,929
)
—
(1,929
)
—
(1,929
)
EBITDA as adjusted
$
39,716
$
5,118
$
44,834
$
(10,442
)
$
34,392
EBITDA margin
20.4
%
6.6
%
16.5
%
n/a
12.7
%
(1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $5,114 and SG&A adjustments
of $640
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP Operating income
$
13,111
$
5,968
$
25,133
$
14,084
Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments
170
4,344
312
5,754
Add: Asset impairments
308
544
308
544
Less: Gain on sale of assets
(208
)
(578
)
(873
)
(1,242
)
Operating income as adjusted
13,381
10,278
24,880
19,140
Less: Interest expense, net
(1,313
)
(1,860
)
(2,952
)
(3,990
)
Income (loss) before taxes as adjusted
12,068
8,418
21,928
15,150
Less: Income tax expense(1)
(3,017
)
(3,030
)
(5,482
)
(5,454
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations as adjusted
$
9,051
$
5,388
$
16,446
$
9,696
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations
$
0.27
$
0.18
$
0.51
$
0.32
(1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax
rate for each year.
The rate used in 2018 was 25% and in 2017 was 36%.
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY