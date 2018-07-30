Myers Industries : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

Operational improvements drive significant gross margin expansion and cash flow generation

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Business Highlights

GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.26, compared to $0.08 in the second quarter of 2017

Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.27, compared to $0.18 in the second quarter of 2017

Net sales increased 3.9% (or 3.6% excluding currency fluctuation) compared to the second quarter of 2017

Gross profit margin of 34.1% compared to 28.3% in the second quarter of 2017

Generated cash from continuing operations of $14.4 million and free cash flow of $13.3 million

Raised net proceeds of $79.5M through sale of common stock, improving financial flexibility to make strategic investments

Company re-affirms its 2018 outlook

The Company reported net sales of $140.6 million, compared to $135.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, with the increase primarily driven by increased sales in the Company’s consumer, vehicle, and food and beverage end markets. Gross profit margin increased 580 basis points to 34.1% as compared to the prior year, primarily due to pricing actions and savings from last year’s manufacturing footprint realignment and restructuring initiatives. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.4 million year-over-year to $34.5 million, with the increase in expenses primarily attributable to higher incentive compensation costs.

President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Banyard commented, “We are pleased with the continued improvement in our business during the second quarter, which demonstrated another consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in both sales and earnings. Our focus on niche market strategies drove double-digit sales growth across three of our key end markets, including consumer, vehicle, and food and beverage. Continued strength of demand, combined with the impacts of recent pricing and operational improvement initiatives, resulted in strong gross margin expansion, operating income growth, and free cash flow generation during the quarter.”

Banyard continued, “As we look to the second half of 2018, we expect year-over-year sales growth to temper somewhat as a result of the non-recurrence of certain prior-year order activity. However, continued strong operating and cash flow performance should enable us to capitalize on both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities, especially considering our improved leverage profile following the secondary equity offering and reduction of debt during the second quarter.”

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Inc % Inc (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 (Dec) 2018 2017 (Dec) Net sales $ 140,560 $ 135,252 3.9 % $ 293,128 $ 271,824 7.8 % Gross profit $ 47,991 $ 38,292 25.3 % $ 95,106 $ 80,053 18.8 % Gross profit margin 34.1 % 28.3 % 32.4 % 29.5 % Operating income $ 13,111 $ 5,968 119.7 % $ 25,133 $ 14,084 78.5 % Income from continuing operations: Income $ 8,608 $ 2,482 246.8 % $ 16,363 $ 5,940 175.5 % Income per diluted share $ 0.26 $ 0.08 225.0 % $ 0.51 $ 0.20 155.0 % Operating income as adjusted(1) $ 13,381 $ 10,278 30.2 % $ 24,880 $ 19,140 30.0 % Income from continuing operations as adjusted(1): Income $ 9,051 $ 5,388 68.0 % $ 16,446 $ 9,696 69.6 % Income per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.18 50.0 % $ 0.51 $ 0.32 59.4 % EBITDA as adjusted $ 19,931 $ 17,576 13.4 % $ 37,978 $ 34,392 10.4 %

(1) Details regarding the adjusted charges are provided on the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in this release.

Segment Results

Net sales in the Material Handling Segment increased 7.4% (or 6.9% excluding currency fluctuation) compared to the second quarter of 2017. The increase in net sales was primarily due to increased volume in the Company’s consumer, vehicle, and food and beverage end markets. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7% compared to 19.7% in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily the result of pricing actions and the benefit of restructuring actions taken in 2017.

Net sales in the Distribution Segment declined 4.5% compared to the second quarter of 2017. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.2% compared to 8.3% in the second quarter of 2017. The impact of the lower sales volume year-over-year was mostly offset by operational efficiencies and the benefit of the change in pricing structure completed last year.

2018 Outlook

For fiscal year 2018, the Company continues to anticipate that total revenue will be up low-to-mid-single digits on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year based on strong backlog, tempered by the non-recurrence of some large, one-time orders delivered in the second half of 2017. The Company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $10 to $12 million. Net interest expense is now forecasted to be between $4 and $6 million (vs. between $7 and $8 million previously) as a result of the reduction in debt due to the secondary equity offering completed during the second quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization are forecasted to be between $26 and $28 million. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will benefit the Company through a decrease in its effective tax rate, which is expected to be approximately 25%, compared to approximately 36% previously.

Conference Call Details

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations, income from continuing operations as adjusted, adjusted income per diluted share from continuing operations, operating income as adjusted, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Net sales $ 140,560 $ 135,252 $ 293,128 $ 271,824 Cost of sales 92,569 96,960 198,022 191,771 Gross profit 47,991 38,292 95,106 80,053 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,506 32,133 69,979 66,672 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 66 (353 ) (314 ) (1,247 ) Impairment charges 308 544 308 544 Operating income 13,111 5,968 25,133 14,084 Interest expense, net 1,313 1,860 2,952 3,990 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 11,798 4,108 22,181 10,094 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,190 1,626 5,818 4,154 Income (loss) from continuing operations 8,608 2,482 16,363 5,940 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - (489 ) (911 ) (833 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,608 $ 1,993 $ 15,452 $ 5,107 Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.52 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.20 Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,606,838 30,154,965 31,561,194 30,097,638 Diluted 33,084,540 30,472,636 32,081,350 30,395,417

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. SALES AND EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Net sales Material Handling $ 103,130 $ 96,026 7.4 % $ 219,939 $ 194,508 13.1 % Distribution 37,477 39,258 (4.5 )% 73,258 77,832 (5.9 )% Inter-company Sales (47 ) (32 ) - (69 ) (516 ) - Total $ 140,560 $ 135,252 3.9 % $ 293,128 $ 271,824 7.8 % Operating income Material Handling $ 17,323 $ 7,814 121.7 % $ 34,053 $ 20,660 64.8 % Distribution 2,786 3,025 (7.9 )% 4,524 4,563 (0.9 )% Corporate (6,998 ) (4,871 ) - (13,444 ) (11,139 ) - Total $ 13,111 $ 5,968 119.7 % $ 25,133 $ 14,084 78.5 % Operating income as adjusted Material Handling $ 17,285 $ 12,124 42.6 % $ 34,157 $ 25,716 32.8 % Distribution 2,786 3,025 (7.9 )% 3,859 4,563 (15.4 )% Corporate (6,690 ) (4,871 ) - (13,136 ) (11,139 ) - Total $ 13,381 $ 10,278 30.2 % $ 24,880 $ 19,140 30.0 % EBITDA as adjusted Material Handling $ 23,407 $ 18,872 24.0 % $ 46,391 $ 39,716 16.8 % Distribution 3,087 $ 3,278 (5.8 )% 4,469 5,118 (12.7 )% Corporate (6,563 ) $ (4,574 ) - (12,882 ) (10,442 ) - Total $ 19,931 $ 17,576 13.4 % $ 37,978 $ 34,392 10.4 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 38,940 $ 2,520 Restricted cash - 8,659 Accounts receivable, net 67,911 76,509 Income tax receivable 7,832 12,954 Inventories 49,362 47,166 Other 3,988 2,204 Total Current Assets 168,033 150,012 Other assets 118,866 122,026 Property, plant, & equipment, net 73,790 83,904 Total Assets $ 360,689 $ 355,942 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 56,141 $ 63,581 Accrued expenses 32,171 35,072 Total Current Liabilities 88,312 98,653 Long-term debt, net 78,654 151,036 Other liabilities 8,970 8,236 Deferred income taxes 3,492 4,265 Total Shareholders' Equity 181,261 93,752 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 360,689 $ 355,942

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 15,452 $ 5,107 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (911 ) (833 ) Income from continuing operations 16,363 5,940 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation 9,042 10,708 Amortization 4,315 4,544 Accelerated depreciation associated with restructuring activities 16 1,929 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,305 1,817 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (314 ) (1,247 ) Impairment charges 308 544 Deferred taxes — 217 Interest income received (accrued) on note receivable (14 ) (662 ) Other (201 ) 188 Payments on performance based compensation (1,249 ) (992 ) Other long-term liabilities (63 ) (264 ) Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital Accounts receivable 9,106 (979 ) Inventories (2,454 ) (1,236 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,807 ) 797 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,130 ) 5,039 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations 27,223 26,343 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued operations 981 (2,702 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 28,204 23,641 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures (2,318 ) (2,326 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,633 1,822 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - continuing operations 315 (504 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities - discontinued operations — 79 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 315 (425 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Net borrowing (repayments) on credit facility (72,491 ) (18,942 ) Cash dividends paid (8,287 ) (8,147 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 875 2,001 Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of equity issuance costs 79,522 — Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (371 ) (273 ) Deferred financing costs — (1,030 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - continuing operations (752 ) (26,391 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities - discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (752 ) (26,391 ) Foreign exchange rate effect on cash (6 ) (33 ) Less: Net increase (decrease) in cash classified within discontinued operations — (2,590 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,761 (618 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at January 1 11,179 11,039 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at June 30 $ 38,940 $ 10,421

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Material Segment Corporate Handling Distribution Total & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 103,130 $ 37,477 $ 140,607 $ (47 ) $ 140,560 GAAP Gross profit 47,991 — 47,991 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 170 — 170 Gross profit as adjusted 48,161 — 48,161 Gross profit margin as adjusted 34.3 % n/a 34.3 % GAAP Operating income 17,323 2,786 20,109 (6,998 ) 13,111 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1) 170 — 170 — 170 Add: Asset impairments — — — 308 308 Less: Gain on sale of assets (208 ) — (208 ) — (208 ) Operating income as adjusted 17,285 2,786 20,071 (6,690 ) 13,381 Operating income margin as adjusted 16.8 % 7.4 % 14.3 % n/a 9.5 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 6,188 301 6,489 127 6,616 Less: Depreciation adjustments (66 ) — (66 ) — (66 ) EBITDA as adjusted $ 23,407 $ 3,087 $ 26,494 $ (6,563 ) $ 19,931 EBITDA margin 22.7 % 8.2 % 18.8 % n/a 14.2 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $170 Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 Material Segment Corporate Handling Distribution Total & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 96,026 $ 39,258 $ 135,284 $ (32 ) $ 135,252 GAAP Gross profit 38,292 — 38,292 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 4,093 — 4,093 Gross profit as adjusted 42,385 — 42,385 Gross profit margin as adjusted 31.3 % n/a 31.3 % GAAP Operating income 7,814 3,025 10,839 (4,871 ) 5,968 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1) 4,344 — 4,344 — 4,344 Add: Asset impairments 544 — 544 — 544 Less: Gain on sale of assets (578 ) — (578 ) — (578 ) Operating income as adjusted 12,124 3,025 15,149 (4,871 ) 10,278 Operating income margin as adjusted 12.6 % 7.7 % 11.2 % n/a 7.6 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 8,060 253 8,313 297 8,610 Less: Depreciation adjustments (1,312 ) — (1,312 ) — (1,312 ) EBITDA as adjusted $ 18,872 $ 3,278 $ 22,150 $ (4,574 ) $ 17,576 EBITDA margin 19.7 % 8.3 % 16.4 % n/a 13.0 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $4,093 and SG&A adjustments of $251

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Material Segment Corporate Handling Distribution Total & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 219,939 $ 73,258 $ 293,197 $ (69 ) $ 293,128 GAAP Gross profit 95,106 — 95,106 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 289 — 289 Gross profit as adjusted 95,395 — 95,395 Gross profit margin as adjusted 32.5 % n/a 32.5 % GAAP Operating income 34,053 4,524 38,577 (13,444 ) 25,133 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1) 312 — 312 — 312 Add: Asset impairment — — — 308 308 Less: Gain on sale of assets (208 ) (665 ) (873 ) — (873 ) Operating income as adjusted 34,157 3,859 38,016 (13,136 ) 24,880 Operating income margin as adjusted 15.5 % 5.3 % 13.0 % n/a 8.5 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 12,316 610 12,926 254 13,180 Less: Depreciation adjustments (82 ) — (82 ) — (82 ) EBITDA as adjusted $ 46,391 $ 4,469 $ 50,860 $ (12,882 ) $ 37,978 EBITDA margin 21.1 % 6.1 % 17.3 % n/a 13.0 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $289 and SG&A adjustments of $23 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 Material Segment Corporate Handling Distribution Total & Other Total GAAP Net sales $ 194,508 $ 77,832 $ 272,340 $ (516 ) $ 271,824 GAAP Gross profit 80,053 — 80,053 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 5,114 — 5,114 Gross profit as adjusted 85,167 — 85,167 Gross profit margin as adjusted 31.3 % n/a 31.3 % GAAP Operating income 20,660 4,563 25,223 (11,139 ) 14,084 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1) 5,754 — 5,754 — 5,754 Add: Asset impairment 544 — 544 — 544 Less: Gain on sale of assets (1,242 ) — (1,242 ) — (1,242 ) Operating income as adjusted 25,716 4,563 30,279 (11,139 ) 19,140 Operating income margin as adjusted 13.2 % 5.9 % 11.1 % n/a 7.0 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 15,929 555 16,484 697 17,181 Less: Depreciation adjustments (1,929 ) — (1,929 ) — (1,929 ) EBITDA as adjusted $ 39,716 $ 5,118 $ 44,834 $ (10,442 ) $ 34,392 EBITDA margin 20.4 % 6.6 % 16.5 % n/a 12.7 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $5,114 and SG&A adjustments of $640

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP Operating income $ 13,111 $ 5,968 $ 25,133 $ 14,084 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 170 4,344 312 5,754 Add: Asset impairments 308 544 308 544 Less: Gain on sale of assets (208 ) (578 ) (873 ) (1,242 ) Operating income as adjusted 13,381 10,278 24,880 19,140 Less: Interest expense, net (1,313 ) (1,860 ) (2,952 ) (3,990 ) Income (loss) before taxes as adjusted 12,068 8,418 21,928 15,150 Less: Income tax expense(1) (3,017 ) (3,030 ) (5,482 ) (5,454 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations as adjusted $ 9,051 $ 5,388 $ 16,446 $ 9,696 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.51 $ 0.32 (1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2018 was 25% and in 2017 was 36%.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES – CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) YTD YTD QTD June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations $ 27,223 - $ 12,838 = $ 14,385 Capital expenditures (2,318 ) - (1,206 ) = (1,112 ) Free cash flow $ 24,905 - $ 11,632 = $ 13,273

