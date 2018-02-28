Mylan : to Present at Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that its CFO, Ken Parks, will present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Mar. 5, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via the investor relations section of Mylan's website at investor.mylan.com. An archived version also will be available following the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

