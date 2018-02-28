Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mylan NV    MYL   NL0011031208

MYLAN NV (MYL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mylan : to Present at Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2018 | 01:36pm CET

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) today announced that its CFO, Ken Parks, will present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Mar. 5, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation via the investor relations section of Mylan's website at investor.mylan.com. An archived version also will be available following the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

Mylan (PRNewsfoto/Mylan N.V.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mylan-to-present-at-raymond-james-39th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-300605558.html

SOURCE Mylan N.V.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYLAN NV
01:36pMYLAN : to Present at Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conferen..
PR
01:31pMYLAN : to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
02/26MYLAN : Defeats Allergan's Maneuver to Rent Tribal Sovereign Immunity to Avoid R..
PR
02/26MYLAN : 16-Year Veteran Director Wendy Cameron to Retire from Mylan N.V. Board a..
PU
02/20MYLAN : Receives Tentative Approval for Combination HIV Treatment DTG/FTC/TAF Un..
PR
02/13Novartis gains U.S. approval for delayed MS drug
RE
02/13OPIOID MAKERS PAID MILLIONS TO ADVOC : U.S. Senate report
RE
02/09MYLAN NV : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Mylan and Teva Pharmaceu..
AC
02/08MYLAN : to Release 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and 2018 Guidance o..
PR
02/08Drugmaker GSK wins fresh Advair reprieve as Novartis copy delayed
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
02/27Mylan - Undervalued Pharmaceutical Company With Potential Near-Term Fundament.. 
02/26Mylan on go with planned challenge to Allergan's Restasis patents 
02/26Institutional Investors' Interest In Teva And Mylan Goes Beyond Berkshire 
02/24Patent Office Puts Allergan's Mohawk Deal Out Of Its Misery 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.