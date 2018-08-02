MYnd Analytics Partners with VisionQuest to Provide Telepsychiatry Services for its Community-Based Outpatient Mental Health Clinic in Pennsylvania

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND), a market leader in improving the delivery of mental health through the combination of telemedicine and data analytics/augmented intelligence, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services LLC, has partnered with VisionQuest, to provide telepsychiatry services through Arcadian’s provider network for LodgeQuest, VisionQuest’s community-based, outpatient mental health clinic in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. VisionQuest is a national organization that serves thousands of youths each year.



According to the American Psychological Association, approximately one out of every five children in America has a diagnosable mental health disorder, and mental health problems in young people are associated with outcomes such as suicide, substance use, inability to live independently, justice involvement, school dropout, economic hardship and physical health problems. Additionally, the American Psychological Association reports that less than half of the children with mental health problems get treatment, services or support, due to lack of access to needed mental health and substance use services, and only one in five get treatment from a mental health worker with special training to work with children.

Telepsychiatry involves the use of video conferencing equipment to conduct real time mental health consultations between a clinician and a patient. The partnership between Arcadian and VisionQuest is designed to provide children, teenagers and adults involved in the program with greater access to psychiatric services.

Alicia Grinnion, Clinical Director of VisionQuest, commented, “We look forward to partnering with Arcadian in order to offer dedicated and trained psychiatrists to children, teenagers and adults across Pennsylvania through LodgeQuest, our outpatient mental health clinic. The advantage of Arcadian’s telepsychiatry platform is we are able to provide mental health services in underserved areas and within the safe and convenient environment of our LodgeQuest Outpatient Clinic. By incorporating MYnd’s Peer report, we can also reduce trial and error prescribing among our clients.”

Robert Plotkin, CEO and Founder of Arcadian, stated, “We are delighted to partner with VisionQuest and look forward to supporting them in their mission of providing innovative intervention services to at-risk youth and families. This latest agreement is another example of the growing demand for telepsychiatry services and the scalability of our platform.”

MYnd Analytics, Inc. (www.myndanalytics.com) is a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients. The Company’s Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry, or PEER Online, is a registry and reporting platform that allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard electroencephalogram (EEG). Based on the Company’s original physician-developed database, there are now more than 39,000 outcomes for over 11,000 unique patients in the PEER registry. The goal of PEER Online is to provide objective, personalized data to assist physicians in the selection of appropriate medications. To read more about the benefits of this patented technology for patients, physicians and payers, please visit: www.myndanalytics.com.

MYnd also operates its wholly owned subsidiarity Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services, LLC which manages a suite of services including telepsychiatry, teletherapy, digital patient screening, curbside consultation, on-demand services, and scheduled encounters for all age groups. Arcadian utilizes patient engagement and re-engagement strategies so that care is effectively completed, helping to comfortably move inpatient care to outpatient, assisting patients in readjusting to their life routine, as well as reducing wait times for mental health treatment. Arcadian’s customer base includes major health plans, health systems, and community-based organizations.

