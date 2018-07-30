MYnd Analytics and Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services Launch Comprehensive Behavioral Health Solution for Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facilities

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) (“MYnd” or the “Company”), a market leader in reducing costs and improving the delivery of mental health services through the combination of telemedicine and data analytics/artificial (augmented) intelligence, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services LLC, recently launched a new program, through its provider network, offering behavioral health solutions for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.



The new program provides patients of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities with access to telepsychiatry, teletherapy and other mental health services. Telepsychiatry involves the use of video conferencing equipment to conduct real-time mental health consultations between a clinician and a patient. This program is designed to benefit patients with limited mobility as well as limited access to mental health services.

In connection with the launch, Arcadian announced plans to deploy the program at the Bayside Health and Rehabilitation (“Bayside”) skilled nursing facility in Florida this July. Bayside is a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola, Florida. Bayside is a subsidiary of Gulf Coast Health Care (gchc.com), a leading provider of skilled nursing facilities in the Southeastern United States, which operates 42 skilled nursing and assisted living centers throughout Florida and Mississippi with a team of over 6,000 associates.

“We are excited to partner with Gulf Coast Health Care in deploying this program at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation, with a goal to roll-out the program across Gulf Coast’s entire network,” stated Robert Plotkin, CEO and Founder of Arcadian. “Our telebehavioral health services are ideally suited for patients within both skilled nursing and assisted living centers, as this population often lacks access to mental health services due to both a shortage of mental health providers, as well as the difficulty the elderly and disabled often face traveling to appointments. Using technology, we can connect these patients with the appropriate mental health provider from the comfort and convenience of their care facility.”

“With over 15,000 skilled nursing facilities, and more than 28,000 assisted living residences in the U.S., we believe this new offering is highly scalable and should allow us to cost effectively reach millions of Americans,” stated George Carpenter, CEO of MYnd Analytics. “We look forward to working closely with Gulf Coast Health Care and others to roll out this new program and expand the services available to this underserved population. In addition, by combining our tele-medicine platform with MYnd’s Peer report, we can reduce trial and error prescribing in mental health, which has the potential to dramatically reduce costs and improve outcomes.”

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc. (www.myndanalytics.com) is a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients. The Company’s Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry, or PEER Online, is a registry and reporting platform that allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard electroencephalogram (EEG). Based on the Company’s original physician-developed database, there are now more than 39,000 outcomes for over 11,000 unique patients in the PEER registry. The goal of PEER Online is to provide objective, personalized data to assist physicians in the selection of appropriate medications. To learn more about the benefits of this patented technology for patients, physicians and payers, please visit: www.myndanalytics.com.

MYnd also operates its wholly owned subsidiarity Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services LLC which manages a suite of services including telepsychiatry, teletherapy, digital patient screening, curbside consultation, on-demand services, and scheduled encounters for all age groups. Arcadian utilizes patient engagement and re-engagement strategies so that care is effectively completed, helping to comfortably move inpatient care to outpatient, assisting patients in readjusting to their life routine, as well as reducing wait times for mental health treatment. Arcadian’s customer base includes major health plans, health systems, and community-based organizations.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements regarding market developments, new products and growth strategies, Arcadian's ability to reduce patient suffering through increased access to care, Arcadian's ability to use MYnd’s data analytics capabilities to successfully reduce trial and error prescribing, advantages offered by telemedicine, the ability of MYnd’s and Arcadian's products to successfully target objectivity and increased efficiency in the treatment of depression and other mental health and psychiatric illnesses, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in MYnd's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

