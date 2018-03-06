Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Myokardia Inc    MYOK

MYOKARDIA INC (MYOK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

MyoKardia to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq:MYOK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the treatment of heritable cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Tassos Gianakakos, Chief Executive Officer,  will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 9:20 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.  

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and rare cardiovascular diseases.  MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction.  MyoKardia has used its precision medicine platform to generate a pipeline of therapeutic programs for the chronic treatment of the two most prevalent forms of heritable cardiomyopathy – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).  MyoKardia’s most advanced product candidate is mavacamten (MYK-461), a novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin that has been shown to reduce hypercontractility in early clinical studies and is currently being studied in the Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM clinical trial.  MYK-491, MyoKardia’s second product candidate, is designed to increase the overall extent of the heart’s contraction in DCM patients by increasing cardiac contractility.  MyoKardia is currently evaluating MYK-491 in a Phase 1b study in DCM patients.  A cornerstone of the MyoKardia platform is the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry (SHaRe), a multi-center, international repository of clinical and laboratory data on individuals and families with genetic heart disease, which MyoKardia helped form in 2014.  MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for patients with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts

Beth DelGiacco (Investors)
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

Steven Cooper (Media)
Edelman
415-486-3264
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYOKARDIA INC
02:01pMyoKardia to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Confere..
GL
10:58aMYOKARDIA : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on Thu..
AQ
10:05aMYOKARDIA,INC. (NASDAQ : MYOK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Of..
AQ
03/05MYOKARDIA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01MyoKardia to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on Th..
GL
02/24MYOKARDIA : Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Its Ebay Com (EBAY) H..
AQ
02/16MYOKARDIA : Begins Patient Dosing in Phase 1b Clinical Study of MYK-491 in Dilat..
AQ
02/16MYOKARDIA : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets' 2018 Healthcare Conference
AQ
02/14MYOKARDIA : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets’ 2018 Healthcare Confere..
AQ
02/14MYOKARDIA : Begins Patient Dosing in Phase 1b Clinical Study of MYK-491
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01ROTY VOLUME 1 EDITION 83 : Thank You For Your Patience - Launch Day Has Arrived! 
02/23ROTY EDITION 1 VOLUME 82 : Launch Preview And Adding To A Position 
02/21ROTY EDITION 1 VOLUME 81 : We Have A Launch Date! 
02/20BIOTECHS : Still Well Placed For More Gains 
02/16ROTY EDITION 1 VOLUME 80 : Adding To Select Positions And Continuing To Manage R.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 23,0 M
EBIT 2017 -33,0 M
Net income 2017 -54,3 M
Finance 2017 228 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 85,1x
EV / Sales 2018 77,1x
Capitalization 2 184 M
Chart MYOKARDIA INC
Duration : Period :
Myokardia Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MYOK | US62857M1053 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MYOKARDIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anastasios E. Gianakakos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
June Lee Chief Operating Officer
Jake Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Marc Semigran Chief Medical Officer
Michael P. Graziano Vice President-Research Biology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYOKARDIA INC44.30%2 184
GILEAD SCIENCES9.84%102 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.48%43 964
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-12.10%35 875
GENMAB18.17%12 612
BIOVERATIV INC94.23%11 332
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.