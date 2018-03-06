MyoKardia to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq:MYOK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the treatment of heritable cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Tassos Gianakakos, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 9:20 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and rare cardiovascular diseases. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. MyoKardia has used its precision medicine platform to generate a pipeline of therapeutic programs for the chronic treatment of the two most prevalent forms of heritable cardiomyopathy – hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). MyoKardia’s most advanced product candidate is mavacamten (MYK-461), a novel, oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin that has been shown to reduce hypercontractility in early clinical studies and is currently being studied in the Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM clinical trial. MYK-491, MyoKardia’s second product candidate, is designed to increase the overall extent of the heart’s contraction in DCM patients by increasing cardiac contractility. MyoKardia is currently evaluating MYK-491 in a Phase 1b study in DCM patients. A cornerstone of the MyoKardia platform is the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry (SHaRe), a multi-center, international repository of clinical and laboratory data on individuals and families with genetic heart disease, which MyoKardia helped form in 2014. MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for patients with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts

Beth DelGiacco (Investors)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

[email protected]

Steven Cooper (Media)

Edelman

415-486-3264

[email protected]