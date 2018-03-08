Myomo, Inc. : Issues March 2018 Shareholder Letter

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a
commercial stage medical robotics company, today issued a letter to
shareholders to give an update on fourth quarter 2017 and ongoing
MyoPro® commercial activities.
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
Welcome to the second edition of our Investor Relations digital
shareholder letter as we continue to keep you informed about Myomo's
progress.
We are very pleased to end 2017 on solid ground, with a strengthened
balance sheet to help propel us to our next stage of growth, as we move
from our controlled launch phase to commercial scale up. Following our
June 2017 IPO and concurrent private placement, we added to our growth
funding with a completed follow-on offering in December. Therefore, we
now have the financial resources to execute our strategy with a
disciplined approach to expand our sales and marketing and company
infrastructure to address this large unmet need.
We continue to drive our business forward with additional MyoPro Centers
of Excellence locations to distribute our products to patients around
the country; increased Marketing activities to highlight programs such
as free patient screening days in collaboration with our clinical
partners; and opening up new opportunities with our product development
program and international partnerships.
We are the only company with a commercialized product line, the MyoPro
powered arm braces, in the US, Europe and Canada, designed to support
the arm and restore function to the many individuals with upper limb
paralysis. It is a large market and our objective is to become the
standard of care to address this need.
Thank you for your investment in MYO shares and your support as we grow
the business and create shareholder value over time.
Sincerely;
Paul R. Gudonis
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical
robotics company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from
neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and
markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis
designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or
paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus
injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other
neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed
device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive
sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform
activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying
objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live
independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in
Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across
the U.S. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains
forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business
expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual
results due to a variety of factors. Our actual results could differ
materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements
for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks related to
regulatory approval and market acceptance of our products, and the other
risk factors contained in our filings made with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. More information about factors that potentially
could affect Myomo's financial results is included in Myomo's filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions
readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims
any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to
reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to
reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
