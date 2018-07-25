Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MYR Group Inc    MYRG

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MYR : Sturgeon Electric’s 2018 Bike MS Team Raised Over $15,200!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:14pm CEST

In June, MYR Group subsidiary, Sturgeon Electric, proudly sponsored a Bike MS Colorado team for the third year in a row! The team was comprised of several Sturgeon Electric employees who together raised an astounding $15,275 toward research, programs, and services for those who face the challenges of multiple sclerosis (MS) every day.

The team had a fantastic two-day event - finishing with crazy stormy weather and creating lots of memories along the way. The team consisted of 23 riders including two teammates currently battling MS. Their participation in the race was an inspiration to everyone! The entire team rose above the pain and pushed through the finish line with smiles on their faces!

A huge congratulations to all the Sturgeon Electric employees and friends/family for participating in the event and raising an incredible donation for a great cause!

For more information on Bike MS, visit bikems.org.

Disclaimer

MYR Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 15:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYR GROUP INC
05:14pMYR : Sturgeon Electric’s 2018 Bike MS Team Raised Over $15,200!
PU
07/03MYR GROUP INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation ..
AQ
07/03MYR Group Acquires The Huen Electric Companies
GL
06/27MYR : Sturgeon Electric’s Enthusiastic Workforce is Central to Its Success
PU
05/25MYR : Spotlight on VPP – What It Means, Why It Matters
PU
05/21MYR : Construction In Focus Features L.E. Myers Article, “Strong Roots&rdq..
PU
05/17MYR GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05/15MYR : Denver Business Journal Ranks Sturgeon Electric as #1 Electrical Contracto..
PU
05/02MYR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02MYR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/03MYR Group acquires the Huen Electric Companies 
06/27INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIV : Expect Substantial Appreciation With Wind.. 
05/03MYR Group's (MYRG) CEO Richard Swartz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/02MYR beats by $0.15, beats on revenue 
04/06INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIV : Wind At Their Back With 25% FCF Yield 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 529 M
EBIT 2018 48,7 M
Net income 2018 33,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,14
P/E ratio 2019 15,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 614 M
Chart MYR GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
MYR Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYR GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Swartz President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Michael Hartwick Chairman
Tod M. Cooper Chief Operating Officer-T&D, Senior Vice President
Jeffrey J. Waneka Chief Operating Officer-C&I, Senior Vice President
Betty R. Johnson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYR GROUP INC1.46%614
VINCI-0.29%58 661
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.70%36 716
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.17%27 914
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.36%26 063
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-12.28%24 110
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.