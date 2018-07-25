MYR : Sturgeon Electric’s 2018 Bike MS Team Raised Over $15,200!

In June, MYR Group subsidiary, Sturgeon Electric, proudly sponsored a Bike MS Colorado team for the third year in a row! The team was comprised of several Sturgeon Electric employees who together raised an astounding $15,275 toward research, programs, and services for those who face the challenges of multiple sclerosis (MS) every day.

The team had a fantastic two-day event - finishing with crazy stormy weather and creating lots of memories along the way. The team consisted of 23 riders including two teammates currently battling MS. Their participation in the race was an inspiration to everyone! The entire team rose above the pain and pushed through the finish line with smiles on their faces!

A huge congratulations to all the Sturgeon Electric employees and friends/family for participating in the event and raising an incredible donation for a great cause!

For more information on Bike MS, visit bikems.org.