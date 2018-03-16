Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announced today an investigation on behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MYGN) investors concerning officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

Myriad is a molecular diagnostic company. On March 12, 2018, Myriad disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, in connection with an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid. The subpoena requested that the Company produce documents relating primarily to the Company's billing to government-funded healthcare programs for the Company's hereditary cancer testing.

On this news, Myriad’s share price fell from $33.01 to close at $29.01 on March 13, 2018 (a decline of $4.01).

