Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Investors

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announced today an investigation on behalf of Myriad
Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MYGN) investors
concerning officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.
Myriad is a molecular diagnostic company. On March 12, 2018, Myriad
disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the Department of Health
and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, in connection with an
investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted
for payment under Medicare and Medicaid. The subpoena requested that the
Company produce documents relating primarily to the Company's billing to
government-funded healthcare programs for the Company's hereditary
cancer testing.
On this news, Myriad’s share price fell from $33.01 to close at $29.01
on March 13, 2018 (a decline of $4.01).
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Myriad securities, have
information or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected],
or by filling
out this contact form to discuss your rights or interests with
respect to these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm
concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower and consumer
litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities
litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.
Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney
LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005858/en/