Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Myriad Genetics, Inc.    MYGN

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MYGN ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action - MYGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from August 13, 2014 through March 12, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important June 19, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Myriad investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Myriad class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1326.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for Myriad's hereditary cancer testing; (2) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; (3) Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable; and (4) as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1326.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mygn-alert-rosen-law-firm-reminds-myriad-genetics-inc-investors-of-important-deadline-in-class-action--mygn-300651316.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
05:01pMYGN ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors of Important..
PR
02:59pMYRIAD GENETICS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on t..
AC
05/17MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. SHAREHOLDER AL : Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Invest..
BU
05/17MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. : The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action ..
AC
05/17MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC R..
AC
05/16MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Myriad Gen..
AC
05/16Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in My..
PR
05/16SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
05/16MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. : STOCK NOTICE: Pawar Law Reminds Myriad Genetics, Inc. In..
AC
05/15MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. : MYGN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/08Myriad Genetics, Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/08Myriad Genetics beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
04/19Skechers Is Doing Fine - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/18/18) 
04/05BY THE NUMBERS : Best Biotech Stocks 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.