MYGN Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYGN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2018, Myriad disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services in connection with an investigation into possible false Medicare and Medicaid payment claims. The subpoena purportedly requested documents “relating primarily to the Company’s billing to government-funded healthcare programs for the Company’s hereditary cancer testing.”

On this news, Myriad’s share price fell $4.01 per share, or 12.1%, to close at $29.01 per share on March 13, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Myriad securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

