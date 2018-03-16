Log in
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN)
MYGN Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors

03/16/2018

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (“Myriad” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYGN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2018, Myriad disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services in connection with an investigation into possible false Medicare and Medicaid payment claims. The subpoena purportedly requested documents “relating primarily to the Company’s billing to government-funded healthcare programs for the Company’s hereditary cancer testing.”

On this news, Myriad’s share price fell $4.01 per share, or 12.1%, to close at $29.01 per share on March 13, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Myriad securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 769 M
EBIT 2018 106 M
Net income 2018 112 M
Finance 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,58
P/E ratio 2019 32,14
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 2 043 M
