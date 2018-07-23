Log in
NAGA GROUP AG (N4G)
NAGA : becomes new exclusive partner of HSV - Two internationally oriented & progressive teams, with a common home & values

07/23/2018

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance
The NAGA Group AG becomes new exclusive partner of HSV - Two internationally oriented & progressive teams, with a common home & values

23.07.2018 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS
_________________________________________________________


NAGA becomes new exclusive partner of HSV - Two internationally oriented & progressive teams, with a common home & values

Hamburg, Monday, July 23, 2018

Hamburg-based THE NAGA GROUP AG (NAGA) - a listed financial company and FinTech with a focus on social trading, virtual goods and cryptocurrencies - is now supporting HSV Fußball AG for the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

NAGA is an exclusive partner of HSV, and as one of the most important partners it gains a comprehensive presence in the direct vicinity of the club and the Volksparkstadion. This includes classic perimeter advertising in the Volksparkstadion as well as the integration of NAGA as a statistics and goalscoring partner on the scoreboard and in other club media.

Benjamin Bilski, Executive Director of NAGA, is very pleased about the new partnership: "We are a company with headquarters in Hamburg, but above all, we are globally oriented - just as cosmopolitan as Hamburg itself, and HSV with its international team. Our values and entrepreneurial attitudes are a perfect match, especially as HSV is open to new technologies, which is exactly what NAGA stands for. Because we are very familiar with statistics and technology, sophisticated and constantly new applications play a big role in our success."

Yasin Qureshi, also Executive Director of NAGA, said: "I grew up in Hamburg and witnessed many HSV home games from the West End, Block E. Kevin Keegan, Felix Magath, Horst Hrubesch and Manfred Kaltz were the high-flying idols of my childhood."

Alexander Braune, Head of Business Development at NAGA, adds: "Together we want to move towards new goals. With a complete restart, HSV is creating the basis for successfully completing the new season - via a strategic approach that we, as an innovative company, absolutely share in the ethos of. We are proud to be accompanying HSV on its journey to a successful future."

Frank Wettstein, CFO of HSV Fußball AG, also views the new support positively: "We are very pleased to have such an innovative partner as the NAGA Group at our side. Together we want to write a brand-new success story."

Johannes Haupt, Senior Director Team Hamburger SV at Lagardère Sports, adds: "We are delighted to have won over an innovative new partner from a dynamic and promising industry for HSV. We have developed a comprehensive package of services tailored to the company's objectives, with a special focus on digital communication, enabling exciting projects along the path of our long-term cooperation. We are convinced that in the course of this partnership, both sides won't only benefit from each other, but will also be able to learn from each other."


Characters (with spaces): 2,556

_____________________________


Tags, Keywords:
NAGA Group
NAGA
Financial Technology
Fintech
HSV
Football
Yasin Sebastian Qureshi
Benjamin Bilski
Alexander Braune
Frank Wettstein
Johannes Haupt
 

______________________________

THE NAGA GROUP AG:
THE NAGA GROUP AG (NAGA) was founded in August 2015 by Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, Benjamin Bilski and Christoph Brück. The company's goal is to drive the development, marketing and growth of disruptive applications for financial technology, and to actively participate in the change and opening up of the existing financial system. The word "NAGA" is Sanskrit and means "Cobra snake". It is also the name of the world's hottest chili variety.

Link THE NAGA GROUP Website: https://www.naga.com

______________________________

Contact:
The NAGA Group AG
Alexander Braune
Neustädter Neuer Weg 22
D-20459 Hamburg
E: [email protected]


UBJ. GmbH
Ingo Janssen
Haus der Wirtschaft
Kapstadtring 10
D-22297 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)40 6378 5410
E: [email protected]


23.07.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Neustädter Neuer Weg 22
20459 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.thenagagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

707083  23.07.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 31,7 M
EBIT 2018 5,70 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 96,3 M
