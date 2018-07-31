Nagambie Resources : Appendix 5B

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Name of entity

Nagambie Resources Limited

ABN

42 111 587 163

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration and evaluation (b) development and rehabilitation (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 394 (278) (27) (179) (49) (326) - 2 (137) - - - 774 (566) (86) (535) (218) (697) - 14 (250) - - - (600) (1564)

2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment

(b) tenements (see item 10)

(c) investments

(d) other non-current assets - - - - (149) - - -

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (Tenement bonds)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (149)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 315 - - - - (34) - - - 315 1,800 - - 300 (470) - - - 281 1,945

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,260 (600) - 281 - 709 (1,564) (149) 1,945 - 941 941

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (Tenement bonds)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 127 229 - 585 63 612 - 585 941 1,260

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 Current quarter $A'000

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

274 -

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 Current quarter $A'000

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

- -

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 1,000 Nil - - - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

On 18 July 2017 the Company announced to the ASX that a $1.0m Unsecured Loan Facility had been arranged. The facility is with PPT Nominees Pty Ltd and is for a period of 2 years with an interest rate of 10% per annum on the funds drawn down at any time.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development and rehabilitation

9.3 Production

9.4 Staff costs

9.5 Administration and corporate costs 9.6 Other (provide details if material) Interest $30 Other $58 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows* 240 - 110 25 85 88 548

* Refer to note at item 8 in relation to Loan Facility available.

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Tenement reference and location Nature of interest Interest at beginning of quarter Interest at end of quarter 10.1 Interests in tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced Nil 10.2 Interests in tenements acquired or increased EL 6719 Euroa Application granted 204 sq km Nil 100% ELA 6748 Waranga Application lodged 136 sq km Nil 100%

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2

This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here

Date: 31 July 2018

Print name:Mike Trumbull (Executive Chairman)

Notes

1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Page 5