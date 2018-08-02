Namibian Resources : Rig Update

Anglo African Oil & Gas PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: AAOG / Sector: Oil & Gas
2 August 2018
ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC
('AAOG' or the 'Company')
Rig Update
Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas developer, is pleased to provide an update on its planned multi-horizon TLP-103 well to be drilled at the Company's Tilapia licence in the Republic of Congo.
Having cleared customs at Point Noire ahead of schedule, the set-up of the SMP-102 rig is now approximately 80% complete. Accordingly, AAOG anticipates that the TLP-103 well will spud on 15 August 2018 subject to rig testing and acceptance. The TLP-103 well is expected to take 64 days to drill.
David Sefton, Executive Chairman, commented'I am delighted that we have a spud date for TLP-103 and am grateful for the hard work of our operational team that has brought this date forward in such a professional manner. TLP-103 could be truly transformational for the Company and its shareholders and I am looking forward to providing further updates in due course.'
Notes to Editors
Anglo African Oil & Gas (AAOG) is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas company that owns a 56% stake in the producing Tilapia oil field in the Republic of the Congo. The Company boasts a low-cost production story in a prolific hydrocarbon region with significant exploration upside, differentiating it substantially from its E&P peers. Additionally, management's remuneration is tied to hitting production milestones, reflecting their strong focus on cost control.
