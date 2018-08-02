Log in
Namibian Resources : Rig Update

08/02/2018 | 08:19am CEST

Anglo African Oil & Gas PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: AAOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

2 August 2018

ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC

('AAOG' or the 'Company')

Rig Update

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas developer, is pleased to provide an update on its planned multi-horizon TLP-103 well to be drilled at the Company's Tilapia licence in the Republic of Congo.

Having cleared customs at Point Noire ahead of schedule, the set-up of the SMP-102 rig is now approximately 80% complete. Accordingly, AAOG anticipates that the TLP-103 well will spud on 15 August 2018 subject to rig testing and acceptance. The TLP-103 well is expected to take 64 days to drill.

David Sefton, Executive Chairman, commented'I am delighted that we have a spud date for TLP-103 and am grateful for the hard work of our operational team that has brought this date forward in such a professional manner. TLP-103 could be truly transformational for the Company and its shareholders and I am looking forward to providing further updates in due course.'

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.aaog.co or contact:

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc

Tel: c/o St Brides Partners +44 20 7236 1177

David Sefton, Executive Chairman

James Berwick, Chief Executive Officer

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett, Giles Rolls, Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking)

St Brides Partners (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 20 7236 1177

Frank Buhagiar, Hugo de Salis, Juliet Earl

Notes to Editors

Anglo African Oil & Gas (AAOG) is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas company that owns a 56% stake in the producing Tilapia oil field in the Republic of the Congo. The Company boasts a low-cost production story in a prolific hydrocarbon region with significant exploration upside, differentiating it substantially from its E&P peers. Additionally, management's remuneration is tied to hitting production milestones, reflecting their strong focus on cost control.

Disclaimer

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:17:32 UTC
