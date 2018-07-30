Nano One Receives Nasdaq International Designation

Log in
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP (NNOMF)

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP (NNOMF)
07/30/2018 | 10:05am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2018) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), is pleased to announce that Nano One has been admitted into the Nasdaq International Designation program under the symbol OTC — Nasdaq International Designation: NNOMF. This is an over-the-counter (OTC) platform designed for non-U.S. companies. The program provides member companies with Nasdaq's visibility offering, allowing for greater access to U.S.-based investors.

Mr. Blondal said "Nano One is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture exchange. We have a strong U.S. investor base and interest has significantly increased in recent months. This designation will increase Nano One's visibility across U.S. capital markets and we look forward to working with the team at Nasdaq."

Member companies of the Nasdaq International Designation are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Exchange and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on that exchange. The program does not impose SEC filing requirements but must demonstrate compliance with the standards on its most recent filings with its home regulator or exchange. To learn more about the Nasdaq International Designation program, please visit the following website: http://www.business.nasdaq.com/list/international-designation.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO 

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production, provide larger volumes of material for third party testing and has preliminary engineering plans in place for full scale production of a range of cathode materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the actual receipt of the grant monies, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on the receipt of such monies and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Chart NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP
Duration : Period :
Nano One Materials Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Blondal Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
John E. Lando President & Director
Paul Frank Matysek Chairman
Tammy Gillis Chief Financial Officer
Russell Barton Lead Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP19.53%0
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%103 837
AIR LIQUIDE6.14%55 275
PRAXAIR7.61%47 833
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-4.95%43 589
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-0.75%43 500
