Nanollose Ltd (ASX:NC6) Quarterly Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) ("Nanollose" or "Company") is pleased to provide its Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the quarter ending 30th June 2018, together with the following operational update whereby all goals set out in the Company's previous quarterly report have been achieved.



Highlights:



- Nanollose successfully increased Nullarbor(R) fibre production to pilot-scale



- Production increase enabled eco-friendly fabric breakthrough



- Nullarbor fibre launched on world stage at Planet Textile Summit in Vancouver



- MOU signed with PT Supra Natami Utama for supply of microbial cellulose



- Senior appointments increase commercial and development capacity



- Successful R&D tax incentive rebate and entitlement offer add to capital base



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3K7NZ4P3







About Nanollose Ltd:



Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company’s process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce ‘Plant-Free’ Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.





Source:



Nanollose Ltd





Contact:

Alfie Germano CEO & Managing Director Email: [email protected] Phone: +61-411-244-477 Michael Wills Media and Investor Relations Email: [email protected] Phone: +61-468-385-208