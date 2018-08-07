NanoString Expands Centers of Excellence Program and Initiates Early Access Launch for Digital Spatial Profiling

Two Leading Centers to Explore Spatial Genomics Synergies with Single-Cell Biology, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Advanced Imaging Technologies



Announces Early Access Launch for Five Additional Beta Instruments

SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced that the company has added two new Centers of Excellence (COE) for NanoString’s Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) platform, Oregon Health & Science University and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. These additions complement the previously announced COE for clinical research and biomarker development at the Netherlands Cancer Institute. The company also announced the Early Access Launch that will select five additional sites that will receive beta instruments beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The goal of the COE program is to establish a global network of centers committed to pioneering the utility of the DSP platform in distinct research areas. Centers of Excellence will receive first access to DSP instruments, applications, and content. Each COE will establish a consortium of users, generate impactful data demonstrating the utility of highly multiplexed spatial analysis, and conduct technology workshops to increase awareness of DSP.

Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) has been established as a Center of Excellence for Imaging Technology Development. This program will be led by Sadik Esener, Ph.D., director of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute’s Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center, Wendt Family Endowed Chair in Early Cancer Detection in the Biomedical Engineering Department and professor in the OHSU School of Medicine. Together, OHSU and NanoString will work to integrate DSP technology with the latest imaging technologies and image analysis algorithms to extract the maximum amount of spatial information from each tissue biopsy sample, with a focus on the fields of immuno-oncology and cell signaling in cancer.

The Broad Institute has been designated as the Center of Excellence with specific expertise in spatial genomics and single-cell biology utilizing next-generation sequencing as the read-out platform for DSP. The Broad Institute will use DSP to characterize rare cell populations in tissue to better understand disease pathology and treatment.

“We are honored to partner with our three DSP Centers of Excellence to accelerate new innovations using our Digital Spatial Profiling platform, including state-of-the-art imaging and the large-scale application of next-generation sequencing for single-cell biology. We believe that the concerted efforts of these thought-leading institutions may demonstrate the power of DSP and accelerate the development of new applications of spatial genomics,” said Brad Gray, NanoString’s president and CEO. “In addition, we are delighted to initiate our Early Access Launch of the DSP instrument, which will allow five additional sites to perform high-impact projects and provide additional feedback that helps optimize our 2019 commercial launch.”

The Early Access Launch will provide each site with a beta version of the DSP instrument, reagents for high-plex spatial analysis of RNA and protein, and data analysis software, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

NanoString Technologies provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System has been employed in life sciences research since it was first introduced in 2008 and has been cited in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer. In addition, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies in the development of companion diagnostic tests for various cancer therapies, helping to realize the promise of precision oncology.

