NantKwest : to Present at Upcoming Investment and Healthcare Conferences

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a leading, clinical-stage natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, today announced that the company will be presenting and conducting one-on-one meetings at a number of investment and healthcare conferences in the month of March and April 2018. The presentations and one-on-one discussions will feature a science and business overview, along with a clinical update provided by company management.

Conference Details:

Event: Roth Capital 30th Annual Investment Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, March 13, 2018, one-on-one meetings Location: Laguna Niguel, CA Event: Cowen & Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, one-on-one meetings Location: Boston, MA Event: Oppenheimer & Company 28th Annual Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, March 20, 2018, one-on-one meetings Location: New York, NY Event: Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, presentation at 12:45pm Location: New York, NY Event: Hanson Wade Innate Killer Summit Date/Time: Thursday, March 29, 2018, presentation at 12:50pm Location: New York, NY Event: Jefferies IO Cell Therapy Investment Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, presentation at 11:40am Location: Boston, MA

About NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK) is a pioneering, next generation, clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the unique power of our immune system using natural killer (NK) cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. NK cells are the body’s first line of defense due to the innate ability of NK cells to rapidly identify and destroy cells under stress, such as cancer or virally-infected cells.

NantKwest’s unique NK cell-based platform, with the capacity to grow active killer cells as a biological cancer therapy, has been designed to induce cell death against cancer or infected cells by three different modes of action: (1) Direct killing using activated NK cells (aNK) that release toxic granules directly into the cell through cell to cell contact; (2) Antibody-mediated killing using haNKs, which are NK cells engineered to incorporate a high affinity receptor that binds to an administered antibody, enhancing the cancer cell killing effect of that antibody; and (3) Targeted activated killing using taNKs, which are NK cells engineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-specific antigens found on the surface of cancer cells.

Our aNK, haNK and taNK platform addresses certain limitations of T cell therapies, including the reduction of risk of serious “cytokine storms” reported after T cell therapy. As an “off-the-shelf” therapy, NantKwest's NK cells do not rely on a patient’s own, often compromised immune system. In Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with late stage cancer, NantKwest’s NK cells have been successfully administered as an outpatient infusion therapy without any reported severe side effects, even at doses of 10 billion cells.

By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs that include a Phase 2 trial for a rare form of melanoma and the planned initiation of a clinical trial of NK cells targeted to breast cancer, we believe NantKwest is uniquely positioned to be the premier immunotherapy company and transform medicine by delivering living drugs in a bag and bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. For more information please visit www.nantkwest.com.

