NantKwest : to Present at Upcoming Investment and Healthcare Conferences

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a leading, clinical-stage natural killer
cell-based therapeutics company, today announced that the company will
be presenting and conducting one-on-one meetings at a number of
investment and healthcare conferences in the month of March and April
2018. The presentations and one-on-one discussions will feature a
science and business overview, along with a clinical update provided by
company management.
Conference Details:
Event:
Roth Capital 30th Annual Investment Conference
Date/Time:
Tuesday, March 13, 2018, one-on-one meetings
Location:
Laguna Niguel, CA
Event:
Cowen & Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time:
Wednesday, March 14, 2018, one-on-one meetings
Location:
Boston, MA
Event:
Oppenheimer & Company 28th Annual Healthcare
Conference
Date/Time:
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, one-on-one meetings
Location:
New York, NY
Event:
Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time:
Wednesday, March 28, 2018, presentation at 12:45pm
Location:
New York, NY
Event:
Hanson Wade Innate Killer Summit
Date/Time:
Thursday, March 29, 2018, presentation at 12:50pm
Location:
New York, NY
Event:
Jefferies IO Cell Therapy Investment Conference
Date/Time:
Tuesday, April 3, 2018, presentation at 11:40am
Location:
Boston, MA
About NantKwest Inc.
NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK) is a pioneering, next generation, clinical-stage
immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the unique power of our
immune system using natural killer (NK) cells to treat cancer,
infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. NK cells are the body’s
first line of defense due to the innate ability of NK cells to rapidly
identify and destroy cells under stress, such as cancer or
virally-infected cells.
NantKwest’s unique NK cell-based platform, with the capacity to grow
active killer cells as a biological cancer therapy, has been designed to
induce cell death against cancer or infected cells by three different
modes of action: (1) Direct killing using activated NK cells (aNK) that
release toxic granules directly into the cell through cell to cell
contact; (2) Antibody-mediated killing using haNKs, which are NK cells
engineered to incorporate a high affinity receptor that binds to an
administered antibody, enhancing the cancer cell killing effect of that
antibody; and (3) Targeted activated killing using taNKs, which are NK
cells engineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to
target tumor-specific antigens found on the surface of cancer cells.
Our aNK, haNK and taNK platform addresses certain limitations of T cell
therapies, including the reduction of risk of serious “cytokine storms”
reported after T cell therapy. As an “off-the-shelf” therapy,
NantKwest's NK cells do not rely on a patient’s own, often compromised
immune system. In Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with late stage
cancer, NantKwest’s NK cells have been successfully administered as an
outpatient infusion therapy without any reported severe side effects,
even at doses of 10 billion cells.
By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics
discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple,
clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs that include a Phase 2 trial
for a rare form of melanoma and the planned initiation of a clinical
trial of NK cells targeted to breast cancer, we believe NantKwest is
uniquely positioned to be the premier immunotherapy company and
transform medicine by delivering living drugs in a bag and bringing
novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. For more
information please visit www.nantkwest.com.
