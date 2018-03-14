Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nantkwest Inc    NK

NANTKWEST INC (NK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NantKwest : to Present at Upcoming Investment and Healthcare Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 12:30am CET

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK), a leading, clinical-stage natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, today announced that the company will be presenting and conducting one-on-one meetings at a number of investment and healthcare conferences in the month of March and April 2018. The presentations and one-on-one discussions will feature a science and business overview, along with a clinical update provided by company management.

Conference Details:

Event:                 Roth Capital 30th Annual Investment Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 13, 2018, one-on-one meetings
Location: Laguna Niguel, CA
 
Event: Cowen & Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, one-on-one meetings
Location: Boston, MA
 
Event: Oppenheimer & Company 28th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 20, 2018, one-on-one meetings
Location: New York, NY
 
Event: Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, presentation at 12:45pm
Location: New York, NY
 
Event: Hanson Wade Innate Killer Summit
Date/Time: Thursday, March 29, 2018, presentation at 12:50pm
Location: New York, NY
 
Event: Jefferies IO Cell Therapy Investment Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, presentation at 11:40am
Location: Boston, MA
 

About NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest (Nasdaq:NK) is a pioneering, next generation, clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the unique power of our immune system using natural killer (NK) cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. NK cells are the body’s first line of defense due to the innate ability of NK cells to rapidly identify and destroy cells under stress, such as cancer or virally-infected cells.

NantKwest’s unique NK cell-based platform, with the capacity to grow active killer cells as a biological cancer therapy, has been designed to induce cell death against cancer or infected cells by three different modes of action: (1) Direct killing using activated NK cells (aNK) that release toxic granules directly into the cell through cell to cell contact; (2) Antibody-mediated killing using haNKs, which are NK cells engineered to incorporate a high affinity receptor that binds to an administered antibody, enhancing the cancer cell killing effect of that antibody; and (3) Targeted activated killing using taNKs, which are NK cells engineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-specific antigens found on the surface of cancer cells.

Our aNK, haNK and taNK platform addresses certain limitations of T cell therapies, including the reduction of risk of serious “cytokine storms” reported after T cell therapy. As an “off-the-shelf” therapy, NantKwest's NK cells do not rely on a patient’s own, often compromised immune system. In Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with late stage cancer, NantKwest’s NK cells have been successfully administered as an outpatient infusion therapy without any reported severe side effects, even at doses of 10 billion cells.

By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs that include a Phase 2 trial for a rare form of melanoma and the planned initiation of a clinical trial of NK cells targeted to breast cancer, we believe NantKwest is uniquely positioned to be the premier immunotherapy company and transform medicine by delivering living drugs in a bag and bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. For more information please visit www.nantkwest.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NANTKWEST INC
12:30aNANTKWEST : to Present at Upcoming Investment and Healthcare Conferences
BU
03/12NANTKWEST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/13NANTKWEST : nbsp;and Frankfurt University Hospital Announce First in Human Dosin..
BU
01/05NANTKWEST : to Host 3rd Annual Investor/Analyst Day Highlighting a Record Number..
BU
2017NANTKWEST : to Present Data at the 59th Annual Meeting of the American Society o..
AQ
2017NANTKWEST INC : Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Nantkwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) S..
AC
2017NANTKWEST : to Present Data at the 59th Annual Meeting of the American Society o..
BU
2017NANTKWEST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
2017NANTKWEST : Builds Financial and Commercial Expertise with the Appointment of Fr..
AQ
2017NANTKWEST : Announces Successful First in Human Administration of CD16 High Affi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Achaogen Update, Catabasis' Positive Results, Bristol-.. 
02/13Early-stage study underway assessing Nantkwest's HER2.taNK in brain cancer; s.. 
2017Forensic Analysis Value Stock Selections - December 
2017NantKwest, NantCell, And Dr. Soon-Shiong's 2020 Cancer Vision 
2017Midday Gainers / Losers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,02 M
EBIT 2018 -133 M
Net income 2018 -133 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 22 843x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 365 M
Chart NANTKWEST INC
Duration : Period :
Nantkwest Inc Technical Analysis Chart | NK | US63016Q1022 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NANTKWEST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,67 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Soon-Shiong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry J. Simon President, COO, Director & CAO
Richard J. Tajak Chief Financial Officer
Dvorit Samid Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Steven Gorlin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANTKWEST INC2.67%365
GILEAD SCIENCES12.67%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.20%44 751
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.11%36 712
GENMAB22.45%12 760
BLUEBIRD BIO INC30.85%11 594
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.