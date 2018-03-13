Log in
ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVON, CVONW) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

03/13/2018 | 08:51pm CET

ADVISORY, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: 
ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVON) (Nasdaq:CVONW), a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, John A. McKenna JR., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer will ring the Opening Bell. 

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

ConvergeOne Media Contact:
Scott Clark, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne
(651) 393-3957
[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
[email protected]

Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK

Social Media:
For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:
http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:
http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:
http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:
http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:
http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.           

About ConvergeOne
Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprise with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 7,200 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 2,100 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at www.convergeone.com.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com   

-NDAQA-

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
