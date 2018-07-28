Nasdaq Welcomes Focus Financial Partners (Nasdaq: FOCS) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners (Nasdaq: FOCS), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Founded in 2006, Focus Financial has achieved market leadership by positioning itself as the partner of choice for over 50 firms in a growing industry. The company’s partner firms primarily service high-net-worth individuals and families by providing highly differentiated and comprehensive wealth management services. Partner firms benefit from Focus Financial’s intellectual and financial resources, operating in a scaled business model with aligned interests, while retaining their entrepreneurial culture and independence. As of today, Focus Financial Partners has built a partnership model comprised of over 2,800 wealth management-focused principals and employees across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“This is not just a great step for Focus, but this is truly a major event for the RIA industry. Our success is a reflection of the unstoppable trend towards higher quality advice, only provided by fiduciary advisors,” said Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Rudy Adolf. “We are excited to continue on journey with our dedicated partners and employees, and are looking forward to operating as a public company on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.”

“Focus Financial Partners’ market-leading model allows its partners to scale their services without compromising their independent values,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “In the midst of a fundamental shift in wealth management, we look forward to supporting Focus Financial as it helps a critical, growing industry retain its entrepreneurial spirit.”

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

