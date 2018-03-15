Saint Patrick's Day Foundation to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

About Saint Patrick's Day Foundation The mission of the St. Patrick's Day Foundation is to support the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade and related activities, and to celebrate the contributions of the Irish to American society, with student scholarships, educational initiatives, publications and an ambitious year-round program of social & culture events.
About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com