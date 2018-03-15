Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 03:10:23 pm
83.765 USD   -0.27%
03:01pSaint Patrick's Day Foundation to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Cl..
GL
11:31aCQG : Partners with Nasdaq Futures (NFX) to Offer Trading Platform f..
PR
03/15NASDAQ : Ex-dividend day for
FA
News 
News Summary

Saint Patrick's Day Foundation to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

03/15/2018 | 03:01pm CET

ADVISORY, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:
Saint Patrick's Day Foundation will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Loretta Brennan Glucksman, Grand Marshal of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, will ring the Closing Bell. 

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Friday, March 16, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Saint Patrick's Day Foundation Contact:
Pat Smith
212-843-8026
[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
[email protected]

Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK

Social Media:
For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:
http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:
http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:
http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:
http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:
http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.           

About Saint Patrick's Day Foundation
The mission of the St. Patrick's Day Foundation is to support the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade and related activities, and to celebrate the contributions of the Irish to American society, with student scholarships, educational initiatives, publications and an ambitious year-round program of social & culture events.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com  

-NDAQA-

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
