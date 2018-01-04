Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP. (COMP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 11:15:59 pm
7065.5305 PTS   +0.84%
04:36aDJASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Soars On Its First Trading Day Of 2018, Leadin..
12:03aDJA Hedge-Fund Titan Puts Away the Punch Bowl -- Update
01/03DJTech Shares Push U.S. Stocks to New Records
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:16am CET
Fed Minutes Show Debate Over Pace of Rate Rises, Yield-Curve Signals

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting showed officials are largely committed to gradually raising interest rates in the years ahead, but coming tax cuts and low inflation made the pace of those rate increases uncertain. 

 
Tech Shares Push U.S. Stocks to New Records

Technology firms pushed major U.S. stock indexes to fresh records Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite closed above 7,000 for the first time. 

 
President Trump Denounces Steve Bannon After Comments in Book

President Donald Trump publicly repudiated Steve Bannon, his former senior strategist and onetime campaign chief, after a new book surfaced in which Mr. Bannon made scathing and highly personal criticisms of some of the president's top advisers, including several family members. 

 
Annual U.S. Car Sales Drop for First Time Financial Crisis

The U.S. auto industry in 2017 likely suffered its first annual sales decline since the financial crisis eight years ago, as demand finally ebbs after a remarkable multiyear growth spurt. 

 
Ex-Och-Ziff Deal Maker Faces Charges in Alleged African Bribery Scheme

, once a highflying deal maker at hedge-fund giant Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged scheme that yielded one of the largest foreign bribery settlements in U.S. history. 

 
Gov. Cuomo Plans to Sue Over New Federal Tax Law

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday laid out a sweeping liberal agenda for the year, and said he would challenge in court a new federal law that may hurt states with high state and local taxes. 

 
U.S. Construction Spending Rose in November

Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.8% in November from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.257 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% increase in November. 

 
Crude Prices Hit Three-Year Highs On Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose to a three-year high as ongoing antigovernment protests in Iran and a blast of cold weather raised concerns about potential supply disruptions. 

 
Big Oil Investors Rethink Their Bets

Some big investors and banks are rethinking investments in an oil and gas industry wrestling with uncertain oil demand, government regulation and disruptive technology like electric vehicles. 

 
Mexican Motorists Wary About Gasoline Prices

Mexicans have encountered some wide price variations in the country's newly competitive retail gasoline market, drawing fears of steep increases and prompting authorities to deny any inordinate rise of pump prices.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
04:36aDJASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Soars On Its First Trading Day Of 2018, Leading Asian Mark..
12:03aDJA Hedge-Fund Titan Puts Away the Punch Bowl -- Update
01/03DJTech Shares Push U.S. Stocks to New Records
01/03DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Records
01/03DJTech Shares Push U.S. Stocks to New Records
01/03DJU.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
01/03DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Remain In Record Territory After Fed Minu..
01/03DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records As Traders Await Fed Minutes
01/03DJTech Strength Lifts U.S. Stocks to New Heights
01/03DJTech Strength Lifts U.S. Stocks to New Heights
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | COMP | XC0009694271 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC 2.45 Delayed Quote.94.29%
EV ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. 0.68 Delayed Quote.27.10%
ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC 0.1893 Delayed Quote.22.37%
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC 11.4 Delayed Quote.19.37%
INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC 13.38 Delayed Quote.16.05%
MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC 12.11 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP 54.3 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 8.25 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 1.85 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
POINT.360 0.05 Delayed Quote.-64.29%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.