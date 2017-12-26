Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nasdaq Inc    NDAQ

NASDAQ INC (NDAQ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CNBC Technical Operations to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 04:01pm CET

ADVISORY, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:
CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, will celebrate its new “Squawk Box” (M-F 6AM-9AM) set at its current home of the Nasdaq MarketSite when CNBC’s Senior Vice President of Technical Operations Steve Fastook and the network's technical and engineering team ring the Opening Bell.

Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:
Wednesday, December 27, 2017 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

CNBC Media Contact:
Jennifer Dauble
Vice President, PR
201-735-4721
[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
[email protected]

Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK

Social Media:
For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:
http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:
http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:
http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:
http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:
http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About CNBC:
With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ INC
04:01p Cool Effect to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
04:01p CNBC Technical Operations to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
12/23 NASDAQ : Stockholm Welcomes H&D Wireless to First North
12/22 Angelwish to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
12/22 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (NASD : DISCA) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Op..
12/22 Nasdaq to Hold Fourth Quarter 2017 Investor Conference Call
12/22 NASDAQ : Stockholm Welcomes H&D Wireless to First North
12/21 NASDAQ WELCOMES LEXINFINTECH HOLDING : LX) to the Nasdaq Stock Market
12/21 RUMBLEON, INC. (NASDAQ : RMBL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
12/21 RUMBLEON, INC. (NASDAQ : RMBL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/21 IEX AND LTSE : Exchange Elitism
12/18 Cryptocurrencies Could Finally Gain Validation As Bitcoin Price Skyrockets An..
12/08 73 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
12/07 Nasdaq (NDAQ) Presents At Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 20..
12/07 BITCOIN FUTURES : The Back Alley To A Surprise Destination
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 420 M
EBIT 2017 1 123 M
Net income 2017 645 M
Debt 2017 3 147 M
Yield 2017 1,91%
P/E ratio 2017 20,11
P/E ratio 2018 18,69
EV / Sales 2017 6,55x
EV / Sales 2018 6,06x
Capitalization 12 692 M
Chart NASDAQ INC
Duration : Period :
Nasdaq Inc Technical Analysis Chart | NDAQ | US6311031081 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 81,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adena T. Friedman President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael R. Splinter Chairman
Michael Ptasznik Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Strategy
Bradley J. Peterson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lars Rune Wedenborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASDAQ INC13.36%12 692
CME GROUP INC29.15%50 697
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.51%41 098
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED28.19%37 433
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.65.22%24 834
DEUTSCHE BOERSE26.45%22 118
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.