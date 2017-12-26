CNBC Technical Operations to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
0
12/26/2017 | 04:01pm CET
ADVISORY, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What: CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, will celebrate its new “Squawk Box” (M-F 6AM-9AM) set at its current home of the Nasdaq MarketSite when CNBC’s Senior Vice President of Technical Operations Steve Fastook and the network's technical and engineering team ring the Opening Bell.
Where: Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
When: Wednesday, December 27, 2017 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET
CNBC Media Contact: Jennifer Dauble Vice President, PR 201-735-4721 [email protected]
