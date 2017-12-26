Cool Effect to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Cool Effect, a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) non-profit that allows individuals to create a tangible impact on climate change through a digital crowdfunding platform, providing consistent funding to the highest-quality carbon reducing projects around the world, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The visit aims to raise awareness for the organization and its mission to empower individuals to take action in the fight against climate change.

In honor of the occasion, Jim Lawrence, Director, will ring the Closing Bell, accompanied by Cool Effect supporters.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Cool Effect Contact:

Joey Hodges

(415) 400-4214

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

About Cool Effect

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) non-profit that allows individuals to create a tangible impact on climate change through a digital platform, providing consistent funding to the highest-quality carbon reducing projects around the world.

Cool Effect was founded on the passionate belief that individual support of projects will create a cumulative effect that will reduce and prevent carbon pollution. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. The organization’s mission is to ignite planet sized change. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

