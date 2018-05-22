Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Naspers Limited    NPNJ.N   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED (NPNJ.N)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Naspers : Honor Raises $50 Million to Grow National Network of Home Care Agencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 09:26am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO (May 22, 2018) - Honor, the fast-growing, comprehensive home care company for older adults, has raised $50 million in Series C financing, which will support the rapid expansion of the Honor Care Network, a first-of-its-kind national network of home care agencies and other providers.

Honor recently added seven home care agency partners to its Care Network and is actively seeking partners in new and existing regions within California, Texas, and New Mexico.

'We started Honor to give our parents the care they need to remain as independent as possible,' said Seth Sternberg, CEO of Honor. 'As we grew, we quickly saw that the best way to care for older adults at scale is to partner with local agencies and empower them, which is why we launched the Honor Care Network. We've seen remarkable progress so far and are excited for the next level, creating the largest, most-informed team of agency partners and caregivers ever assembled.'

The Honor Care Network gives home care agencies access to more caregivers, cutting-edge technology, and a complete support operations solution. Honor handles all caregiver recruiting, payroll, billing, insurance, legal, and compliance issues for its partners. The technology platform helps agencies schedule care more easily and have greater visibility into patient care. By reducing the day-to-day back office challenges of running an agency, owners have more time to focus on growing their business, supporting their clients, and delivering the best care experience.

'Our Care Network partnership has changed how I spend my time and what I'm able to accomplish every day,' said Meredith Caplan, owner of CSS Home Care. 'Both Honor's team and my team play a part in the care. We work collaboratively, focusing on what we each do best. For me, that's understanding the home environment and my clients' care needs to ensure the best outcome for each one. And while I've been focusing on care management, my business has grown nearly 40 percent.'

Honor Care Network Partners also benefit from our coordination with organizations throughout the care continuum, including insurers, hospital systems, and continuing care providers that offer additional opportunities to serve new clients.

The $50 million funding round was led by Naspers Ventures, with participation from existing investors, bringing the company's total funding amount to $115 million. The latest round comes as the larger healthcare industry is increasingly recognizing non-medical home care as a vital component to value-based care. In April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that Medicare Advantage plans will be able to cover non-medical home care services as a supplemental benefit starting in 2019.

'By 2050, the global population of people over 60 years old is projected to more than double, creating a pronounced demographic shift around the world. Simultaneously, disability rates are increasing, meaning humans are living longer but not necessarily healthier lives,' said Mike Katz, Head of U.S. Investments at Naspers Ventures. 'Naspers looks for opportunities that address big societal needs in high-growth markets and partnered with Honor because they are uniquely addressing these macro-trends while alleviating the strain on health systems and senior care providers.'

The Care Network offers unique national opportunities, allowing health systems, payers, and others along the care continuum to work together to create a more coordinated care experience for older adults. Learn more at HonorCareNetwork.com.

About Honor
Honor, a home care company, is the founder of the Honor Care Network, a pioneering national network of home care providers. Honor is the first company ever to bring scalable workforce management and technology expertise together with the high-touch, personalized care of local homegrown care agencies. Working with Care Network Partners, Honor helps older adults live safely and comfortably in their own home by enabling reliable, transparent, high-quality care. Founded in 2015, Honor is now one of the fastest-growing, non-medical home care companies in the U.S., currently providing care to families in California, Texas, and New Mexico.

Honor has raised a total of $115 million from private investors, including Naspers Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Thrive Capital. For more information, visit www.joinhonor.com.

About Naspers
Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media.

Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, eMAG, Flipkart, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle, and Udemy.

Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL), MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com; NASDAQ:MMYT) and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra: DHER)

Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.
Honor's press kit
Honor Press Contact:
Natasha Vianna: [email protected]


Share this story

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASPERS LIMITED
09:39aNASPERS : #AshwinWillemse's actions likely to be felt far beyond the SuperSport ..
AQ
09:26aNASPERS : Honor Raises $50 Million to Grow National Network of Home Care Agencie..
PU
09:13aNASPERS : #AshwinWillemse's actions likely to be felt far beyond the SuperSport ..
AQ
09:13aNASPERS : Hearty talks over Willemse’s walkout
AQ
09:12aNASPERS : #AshwinWillemse's actions likely to be felt far beyond the SuperSport ..
AQ
09:12aNASPERS : #AshwinWillemse's actions likely to be felt far beyond the SuperSport ..
AQ
05/21NASPERS : Complexity of issues very profound, says #AshwinWillemse
AQ
05/21NASPERS : No racism picked up in #AshwinWillemse discussions, says Multichoice C..
AQ
05/21NASPERS : Muddy waters for MultiChoice as its pay-TV monopoly crumbles
AQ
05/21NASPERS : A TV spat that shocked SA
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/15INDIA : Large, Untapped Market Represents Huge Opportunity 
05/01FPA Crescent Fund Q1 2018 Commentary 
04/23Get Swiggy With It - A Play On Food Delivery In India 
04/23OAKMARK INTERNATIONAL FUND : Q1 2018 
04/23OAKMARK GLOBAL FUND : Q1 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 844 M
EBIT 2018 56,0 M
Net income 2018 2 776 M
Debt 2018 215 M
Yield 2018 0,21%
P/E ratio 2018 40,22
P/E ratio 2019 29,11
EV / Sales 2018 16,1x
EV / Sales 2019 14,4x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | NPNJ.N | ZAE000015889 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 372 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Vasileios Sgourdos Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED-9.30%110 108
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD0.05%496 649
NETFLIX69.42%141 371
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-1.78%22 520
IQIYI, INC0.00%14 360
COSTAR GROUP INC26.58%13 679
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.