Natera : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in non-invasive genetic testing and the analysis of circulating cell-free DNA, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 after the market close on March 13, 2018. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.

Natera CEO Matthew Rabinowitz is also scheduled to present at the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston on March 14, 2018 at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Earnings Conference Call Information: Event: Natera's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In: (877) 823-0171, Domestic

(617) 500-6932, International Conference ID: 8583636 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4yq4cvqh

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

Cowen Healthcare Conference Details: Event:

28th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference Date:

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 Time:

7:40 a.m. ET Live Webcast:

Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides at investor.natera.com.

The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 90 days.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to transform the diagnosis and management of genetic diseases. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

