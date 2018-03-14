Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)
End-of-day quote  - 03/13
30.35 AUD   -0.16%
Australia's NAB says incentives 'root cause' of fraud

03/14/2018 | 04:18am CET
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the logo of National Australia Bank which is displayed outside their headquarters building in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd's (>> National Australia Bank Ltd.) system of bonuses and incentives encouraged bankers to engage in fraudulent lending practices to boost their incomes, NAB told a powerful judicial inquiry into the scandal-ridden sector on Wednesday.

Scrutiny of the bank's various incentive schemes dominated the second morning of testimony at the Royal Commission in Melbourne, where the country's fourth-biggest bank conceded falsified mortgage documents were used to help people collect bonuses and commissions and beat sales targets.

"So from a very early point, NAB was aware that a driver for these ... fraudulent behaviours was its own remuneration structure," Rowena Orr, a barrister assisting the inquiry, said on Wednesday.

Under questioning, senior NAB executive Anthony Waldron said the structures were "certainly one of the root causes".

NAB disclosed in documents that some employees accepted over-the-counter cash bribes to facilitate loans based on fake documents.

"There's been breakdowns right throughout the end-to-end process here for the application of loans," Waldron said.

Financial incentives and poor lending practices are expected to feature prominently in the potentially explosive year-long inquiry into the financial sector and especially the "Big Four" banks, which dominate the country's A$1.7 trillion ($1.36 trillion) mortgage market.

NAB is the first bank to come under scrutiny, with testimony from its rivals to follow.

The start of the inquiry has largely focussed on NAB's so-called introducer programme, where the bank rewards people who are not staff with commissions when they introduce potential home-loan customers.

Some of those rewarded commissions of 0.4 percent of the size of the loan included a gymnasium and a tailor, the inquiry heard.

Forged loan documents and dishonest use of customers' signatures were used to enable "introducers" to collect commissions, and bank staff to earn bigger bonuses, the inquiry heard.

NAB derived more than A$24 billion ($18.9 billion) in home loans from the scheme between 2013 and 2016, when the misconduct took place.

The inquiry disclosed on Wednesday that A$630,000 was paid to introducers during the four-year period, with the majority of that amount paid to one party.

NAB said it has since reworked the incentives programme and sacked 20 employees in connection with the scheme.

($1 = 1.2721 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett and Paulina Duran in SYDNEY; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Jonathan Barrett and Paulina Duran
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -0.38% 28.49 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.40% 77.05 End-of-day quote.-3.71%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -0.20% 30.2 End-of-day quote.-3.48%
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 18 471 M
EBIT 2018 9 361 M
Net income 2018 6 241 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,51%
P/E ratio 2018 13,51
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,31x
Capitalization 82 665 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Lt Technical Analysis Chart | NAB | AU000000NAB4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Anthony J. Cahill Chief Operating Officer
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.2.81%65 094
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%409 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.52%354 206
BANK OF AMERICA10.84%335 174
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.12%288 464
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
