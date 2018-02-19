National Australia Bank : Comprehensive Credit Reporting to deliver better outcomes for customer...

NAB has today commenced Comprehensive Credit Reporting (CCR) for personal loans, credit cards, and overdrafts, as announced in October 2017.

NAB is the first major bank to start participating in CCR, well ahead of the Government's mandatory scheme.

NAB Chief Operating Officer, Antony Cahill, says NAB has taken a leadership position on CCR since the start.

'Under Comprehensive Credit Reporting, we now have a more holistic picture of a customer's credit situation, so we're better able to make sure our customers receive the right type and amount of credit for their individual circumstances.

'We believe CCR is good for competition, and will mean better outcomes for customers.

'A number of smaller players have been participating in CCR already, and the Government recently released draft legislation to make it mandatory for all the major banks.

'We're pleased to be going live with CCR today, and we look forward to seeing it roll out across the industry.'

About Comprehensive Credit Reporting: