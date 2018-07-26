Log in
National Australia Bank : Margot Faraci appointed Customer Executive, NAB

07/26/2018 | 06:00am CEST

National Australia Bank (NAB) today announced Margot Faraci has been appointed to the role of Customer Executive, NAB Partners - Northern, reporting to Chief Customer Officer Business and Private Banking, Anthony Healy.

In this newly created executive role, Ms Faraci will lead a dedicated team of Business and Private bankers across metropolitan New South Wales and Queensland.

Ms Faraci has extensive experience in business banking, leadership and the law and joins NAB from Commonwealth Bank of Australia where she was General Manager, Regional and Agribusiness Banking. She returns to NAB having previously held leadership and strategy roles in business banking from 2010-2015. She grew up in regional Australia experiencing first-hand the challenges and rewards of family business.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Healy said: 'We are clear on our strategy to back Australian businesses and contribute to a better Australia. With extensive experience in business banking and a strong alignment to regional and rural Australia, Margot will ensure we retain a resolute focus on delivering a great experience for our customers.'

Ms Faraci commences in the new role by the end of October 2018.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:59:03 UTC
