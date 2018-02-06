Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)
National Australia Bank : NAB Ventures invests in PropTech start-up

02/06/2018 | 10:40pm CET

NAB Ventures, NAB's corporate venture capital arm, has invested in Melbourne-based real estate proptech company ActivePipe, as part of a $5.9 million Series A funding round.

ActivePipe, is an automated communications platform for the real estate industry. Launched in 2015 and servicing more than 50 brands and over 1150 real estate offices, ActivePipe helps real estate agencies and brokers in identifying and converting potential buyers and sellers.

Ashley Farrugia, CEO of ActivePipe, welcomed the new investors to the Company.

'We are delighted to have closed this round so quickly after our pre-Series A round, and with the support from new strategic investors. With our growth in Australia continuing to accelerate, we are now poised and funded to capitalise on the global opportunity for ActivePipe. Buying and selling real estate is a people business where technology can dramatically enhance the customer experience. ActivePipe is as relevant in the US and UK as it is in Australia where our users enjoy stellar ROI on their investment in our platform.'

Todd Forest, Managing Director of NAB Ventures, said he was excited to invest in Active Pipe at this stage of its journey.

'Active Pipe has developed a proven, value-add tool in the real estate industry, in helping agents have more timely and insightful conversations with their customers,' Mr Forest said.

'In Active Pipe, NAB Ventures has invested in an exceptional team that is rapidly innovating and deploying technology that allows better engagement at a really important point in the property buying journey. We're looking forward to the insights we can gain from working with Ash and his team and exploring how we can potentially leverage this capability for NAB and customers in the future.'

The ActivePipe platform uses data, predictive analytics and automation to manage the communication journey with all new prospects without the need for agent intervention or participation. It also monitors prospect's behaviours, adapting the prospect's profiles and predicting specific intent, automating communications with property information relevant to that customer's needs.

It identifies and profiles specific intent, then automates customer communications with property information and call to action relevant to the needs of the specific consumer.

ActivePipe has established a rapid paid penetration across Australian and New Zealand real estate offices in its short history in market. The ActivePipe platform complements all popular real estate CRM platforms by bringing static data to life. Agents and brokers can now identify and profile the clients most active, leading to improved buyer and vendor conversion, and a better customer experience.

Amongst its benefits, ActivePipe uses behavioural and interactive-based algorithms to identify which of an agent's clients are ready to buy and sell - taking much of the guesswork and luck out of the real estate industry.

The $5.9m Series A funding round was led by NAB Ventures, and joined by PieLab Venture Partners (an Australian Real-estate industry focussed Venture Fund) and other strategic individual investors.

The round rapidly follows from the successful closing of a $1.8m pre-Series A round in August 2017. ActivePipe's advisors were Asia Principal Capital ('APC'), and Martin Dalgleish, a partner in APCL and well known media and technology executive, will be Chairman of ActivePipe.

The business, headquartered in Melbourne and with a recently established presence in the UK, continues to gain support across entire Real Estate Networks.

In 2017, ActivePipe was recognised as an ABA100 Winner in the Technology Innovation, Marketing Innovation and Software Innovation categories of the Australian Business Awards.

For more information, please go to www.activepipe.com.

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2018 21:39:07 UTC.

