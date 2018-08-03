Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)
News

National Australia Bank : nabtrade Charity Trading Day raises $147,000 for the Alannah & Madelin...

08/03/2018 | 06:11am CEST

Australia's fastest growing wealth management platform, nabtrade, yesterday raised $147,000 for the Alannah & Madeline Foundation at its second annual Charity Trading Day.

The $147,000 of brokerage fees incurred yesterday will be donated to the Alannah & Madeline Foundation, which was established in 1997 in memory of Alannah and Madeline Mikac who tragically lost their lives with their mother and 32 others at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.

The Alannah & Madeline Foundation was created to care for and support children who have experienced or witnessed serious violence, reduce the incidence of bullying, cyber bullying and other cyber risks, and advocate for the safety and wellbeing of children.

'We are very grateful for nabtrade's support. The donation provided today will enable more schools across Australia to access important programs such as the Foundation's eSmart, which help improve children's online safety, reduce cyber bullying and increase digital inclusion,' said Alannah & Madeline Foundation CEO, Lesley Podesta.

The nabtrade Charity Trading Day was established as an annual event in response to the growing number of investors wanting to do business with companies that reflect their values and want to give back to the community.

'We are so proud of the result achieved which has allowed us to support the important work, The Alannah & Madeline Foundation do. I'd like to thank our customers for their support in beating last year's donation, and for continuing to make an impact in the community through their investing,' said nabtrade General Manager, Adrian Hanley.

For more information on the nabtrade Charity Trading Day, please visit www.nabtrade.com.au/charityday.

About nabrade

nabtrade is NAB's multi-award winning online investing platform, launched in 2012. nabtrade has grown its market share by 60% since entering the market, providing domestic and international trades from just $14.95 per online trade (plus FX for international). nabtrade provides a broader range of investment options including domestic, international, IPOs and mfunds with more research recommendations than any other online broker. It has been awarded five stars from CANSTAR for cash, trading and margin lending.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 04:10:02 UTC
