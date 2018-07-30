National Australia Bank : nabtrade Charity Trading Day returns for the second year

Australia's fastest growing wealth management platform, nabtrade, has today announced it is partnering with the Alannah & Madeline Foundation for its second annual Charity Trading Day on Thursday 2 August 2018.

All brokerage fees incurred on the day will be donated to the Alannah & Madeline Foundation, which was established in 1997 in memory of Alannah and Madeline Mikac who tragically lost their lives with their mother and 32 others at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.

The Alannah & Madeline Foundation was created to care for and support children who have experienced or witnessed serious violence, reduce the incidence of bullying, cyber bullying and other cyber risks, and advocate for the safety and wellbeing of children.

The nabtrade Charity Trading Day was established as an annual event in response to the growing number of investors wanting to do business with companies that reflect their values and want to give back to the community.

A recent survey conducted for nabtrade found that almost 74% of Australians would like more access to impact investing opportunities and over 56% want to manage their investments through a partner who has a corporate social responsibility agenda.

'The nabtrade Charity Trading day is a way for nabtrade as an online broker to help our customers contribute to projects and programs that are making a difference in our community,' said nabtrade General Manager, Adrian Hanley.

'This year, all proceeds from the day will go to the Alannah & Madeline Foundation and the more funds we can raise on Thursday 2 August, the more we can donate and support the important work they are doing in the community.'

NAB and The Alannah & Madeline Foundation have a longstanding relationship, with NAB its only foundation partner since 2003.

Lesley Podesta, CEO of the Alannah & Madeline Foundation, said nabtrade's donation would be used to increase the reach across Australia of the important eSmart programs which improved children's online safety, reduced cyber bullying and increased digital inclusion.

'With one in five children reporting being cyber bullied in the past 12 months, our eSmart program is so important as it teaches them in schools, in libraries and with friends how they can play, learn and socialise safely online,' Ms Podesta said.

'Online technology is a fantastic connector but it poses particular risks for children. eSmart keeps them safer.'

The research undertaken by nabtrade also showed that more than 50 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to forgo a higher return for an investment that has a measurable, beneficial outcome, with just over 78% believing that positive impact on the community is more important than a higher return.

This is supported by research from the Responsible Investment Association of Australia which found that 9 out of 10 Australians are expecting their superannuation or other investments to be invested responsibly and ethically.

Mr Hanley is urging the investor community to consciously choose to make an impact through their trading and support this cause which aims to bring greater awareness to important issues like cyber-bullying.

'We urge all investors to get behind this great cause and trade with us on Thursday, 2 August. The more money raised on the day, the more money will go towards addressing and preventing cyber-bullying and supporting the Alannah & Madeline Foundation,''

For more information or to contribute on nabtrade Charity Trading Day, please visit www.nabtrade.com.au/charityday.

About nabrade

nabtrade is NAB's multi-award winning online investing platform, launched in 2012. nabtrade has grown its market share by 60% since entering the market, providing domestic and international trades from just $14.95 per online trade (plus FX for international). nabtrade provides a broader range of investment options including domestic, international, IPOs and mfunds with more research recommendations than any other online broker. It has been awarded five stars from CANSTAR for cash, trading and margin lending.