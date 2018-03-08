Log in
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
National Bank of Canada : Research Reports on Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, and Canadian Western Bank

03/08/2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 08, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Banking industry: Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Canadian Western Bank. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 72.58 points, or 0.47%, to close Wednesday's trading session at 15,472.61. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 11.63 points, or 1.38%, to finish at 831.94.

Moreover, the Financials index was down by 0.12%, closing at 300.31.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO), National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM), and Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Bank of Montreal

Montreal, Canada headquartered Bank of Montreal's stock edged 0.21% lower, to finish Wednesday's session at $96.51 with a total volume of 906,700 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Bank of Montreal's 50-day moving average of $99.64 is above its 200-day moving average of $97.84. Shares of the Company, which provides diversified financial services primarily in North America, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.59. View the research report on BMO.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=BMO

National Bank of Canada

On Wednesday, shares in Montreal, Canada headquartered National Bank of Canada recorded a trading volume of 1.04 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.00 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.85% lower at $62.75. National Bank of Canada's stock has advanced 0.72% in the last month and 6.86% in the previous year. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $63.13 is above its 200-day moving average of $61.72. Shares of the Company, which provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally, are trading at a PE ratio of 11.41. Get the free report on NA.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=NA

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

On Wednesday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ended the session 0.05% higher at $116.90 with a total volume of 995,541 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's shares have advanced 0.30% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $118.44 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $115.06. Shares of the Company, which provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the US, and internationally, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.89. Access the most recent report coverage on CM.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=CM

Canadian Western Bank

Edmonton, Canada headquartered Canadian Western Bank's stock closed the day 1.55% lower at $36.11. The stock recorded a trading volume of 181,081 shares. Canadian Western Bank's shares have gained 16.56% in the last year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $38.28 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $35.48. Shares of the Company, which provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 14.92. Today's complimentary report on CWB.TO can be accessed at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=CWB

© Accesswire 2018
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 7 321 M
EBIT 2018 3 227 M
Net income 2018 2 050 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,87%
P/E ratio 2018 10,65
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 21 448 M
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | NA | CA6330671034 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 67,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vachon President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean Houde Chairman
Brigitte Hébert Executive Vice President-Operations
Ghislain Parent Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Treasury
Dominique Fagnoule Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA0.54%16 628
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.69%398 082
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%357 687
BANK OF AMERICA8.84%331 045
WELLS FARGO-5.93%278 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.86%273 253
