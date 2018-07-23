National CineMedia, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.8% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the operator of the largest in-theater digital media network in North America, plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2018 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6, 2018 to be followed by a conference call hosted by the Company at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9716 or for international participants (201) 493-6779. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, August 20, 2018 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 13681799.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

