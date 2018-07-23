Log in
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
National CineMedia, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/23/2018

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.8% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the operator of the largest in-theater digital media network in North America, plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2018 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6, 2018 to be followed by a conference call hosted by the Company at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9716 or for international participants (201) 493-6779. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, August 20, 2018 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 13681799.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 700 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie in 54 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group. NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,800 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.8% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.


© Business Wire 2018
