National CineMedia, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the
managing member and owner of 48.8% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM
LLC”), the operator of the largest in-theater digital media network in
North America, plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2018 earnings
results after the market closes on Monday, August 6, 2018 to be followed
by a conference call hosted by the Company at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9716 or for
international participants (201) 493-6779. Participants should allow at
least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register,
download and install necessary audio software. Additionally, a live
audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com
under the Investor Relations section. The replay of the conference call
will be available until midnight Eastern Time, August 20, 2018 by
dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671,
and conference ID 13681799.
About National CineMedia, Inc.
National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1
Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between
brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 700 million
moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to
present NCM’s Noovie in 54 leading national and regional theater
circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings,
Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group. NCM’s cinema advertising
network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with
over 20,800 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 187 Designated Market
Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen,
extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs
to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)
owns a 48.8% interest in, and is the managing member of, National
CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.
