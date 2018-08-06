Log in
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. (NCMI)
National CineMedia, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-F4C6B7B70A785.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 440 M
EBIT 2018 159 M
Net income 2018 30,3 M
Debt 2018 860 M
Yield 2018 8,26%
P/E ratio 2018 21,66
P/E ratio 2019 20,78
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capitalization 650 M
Chart NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
National CineMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,90 $
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. England Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clifford E. Marks President
Katherine Lee Scherping Chief Financial Officer
David R. Haas Independent Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.19.97%650
DENTSU INC-0.31%12 335
DA CONSORTIUM HOLDINGS INC19.42%1 708
GUANGDONG ADVERTISING GROUP CO LTD--.--%842
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%436
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD-37.68%303
