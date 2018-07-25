Log in
NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP (NCOM)
National Commerce Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

07/25/2018 | 12:16am CEST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Commerce Corporation (Nasdaq:NCOM) (“NCC” or the “Company”), the parent company of National Bank of Commerce (“NBC”), today reported second quarter 2018 net income to common shareholders of $10.7 million, compared to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2017.  Diluted net earnings per share were $0.61 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.52 in the first quarter of 2018 and $0.48 in the second quarter of 2017.

“We are pleased to report our second quarter results,” said Richard Murray, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.  “While we had good earnings performance, higher loan payoffs offset solid loan production during the quarter, resulting in lower overall loan growth.  Our 4.8% annualized growth in average loans for the quarter is below our long-term expectation. However, we did have a good quarter of deposit growth.  We also remain pleased with our asset quality.”

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Landmark Bancshares, Inc. (“Landmark”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, First Landmark Bank, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. While all required regulatory approvals with respect to the transaction have been received, the transaction remains subject to the approval of Landmark’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions.  On July 1, 2018, the Company also successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Premier Community Bank of Florida (“Premier”), headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.  Because the acquisition of Premier occurred after the end of the quarter, the Company’s reported results for the second quarter do not include the results of operations of Premier.

Several important measures from the second quarter of 2018 are as follows:

  • Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent) of 4.77% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 4.80% for the first quarter of 2018 and 4.34% for the second quarter of 2017.  The second quarter 2018 margin decreased 0.03% compared to the first quarter of 2018.  Loan yields during the second quarter of 2018 were higher due to an increase in interest rates during the second quarter of 2018.  Excluding the impact of accretion from both periods, the 2018 second quarter margin would have been 4.50%, and the 2018 first quarter margin would have been 4.45%.  The higher loan yields during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the 2018 first quarter were offset by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 0.17%. 
     
  • Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) of 1.36% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 1.18% for the first quarter of 2018 and 1.06% for the second quarter of 2017.

  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”) of 12.73% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 11.27% for the first quarter of 2018 and 11.49% for the second quarter of 2017.
     
  • Second quarter 2018 loan growth (excluding mortgage loans held-for-sale) of $16.5 million.  Excluding factored receivables in the Company’s factoring subsidiary, Corporate Billing, LLC, second quarter 2018 loan growth was approximately $11.3 million.
     
  • Deposits increased $92.2 million during the second quarter of 2018. 
     
  • $149.6 million in 2018 second quarter mortgage production, compared to $114.9 million during the first quarter of 2018 and $133.1 million during the second quarter of 2017.   
     
  • $309.5 million in 2018 second quarter purchased volume in the factoring division, compared to $283.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $251.0 million for the second quarter of 2017.
     
  • Non-acquired non-performing assets of $1.0 million at June 30, 2018, a decrease from $1.1 million at March 31, 2018 and $1.2 million at June 30, 2017.
     
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.11% of average loans outstanding for the second quarter of 2018, compared to net charge-offs of 0.08% for the first quarter of 2018 and 0.07% for the second quarter of 2017.
     
  • Provision for loan losses of $856 thousand for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2017.
     
  • Ending tangible book value per share of $19.86.
     
  • Ending book value per share of $29.97.

The Company will host a live audio webcast conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on July 25, 2018 to discuss earnings and operating results for the 2018 second quarter.  Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (844) 296-8205 (conference ID 5084466).  A replay of the conference call will be available until July 27, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056.

Investors who plan to participate in the live webcast of the conference call should access the webcast by visiting www.nationalbankofcommerce.com, and then clicking on the “Investor Relations” link under the “Learn More” tab located on that webpage.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year.  A copy of the news release will also be available at the same location.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures presented in this press release and included in the accompanying unaudited financial statements are not measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).  These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio.  The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below in its analysis of the Company’s performance.

  • “Tangible common equity” is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill, other intangible assets and minority interest not included in intangible assets.

  • “Average tangible common equity” is defined as the average of tangible common equity for the applicable period.

  • “Return on average tangible common equity,” or ROATCE, is defined as net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity.

  • “Tangible book value per share” is defined as tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding.  This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period to period in book value per share, exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The Company’s management believes that these measures, each of which utilizes the concept of tangible common equity rather than total common equity, provide useful information to management and investors because they eliminate the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets created in an acquisition.  These measures are commonly used by investors when assessing financial institutions.

  • “Efficiency ratio” is defined as noninterest expense divided by operating revenue (which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income), excluding one-time gains and losses on sales of securities.  This measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in productivity based on the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

  • “Operating efficiency ratio” is defined as noninterest expense divided by operating revenue, excluding one-time gains and losses on sales of securities and one-time gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition activities.  This measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in productivity based on the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.             

The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, the Company acknowledges that the non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, the Company cautions readers that these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  These non-GAAP financial measures exclude various items detailed in the attached “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

About National Commerce Corporation

National Commerce Corporation (Nasdaq:NCOM), a Delaware corporation, is a financial holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.  Its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce, provides a broad array of financial services for commercial and consumer customers through seven full-service banking offices in Alabama, twenty-five full-service banking offices in Florida and two full-service banking offices in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area.  National Bank of Commerce conducts business under a number of trade names unique to its local markets, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur, PrivatePlus Mortgage, Patriot Bank, FirstAtlantic Bank and Premier Community Bank of Florida.

Additionally, National Bank of Commerce owns a majority stake in Corporate Billing, LLC, a transaction-based finance company headquartered in Decatur, Alabama that provides factoring, invoicing, collection and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers throughout the United States and parts of Canada.

National Commerce Corporation files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com.  More information about National Commerce Corporation and National Bank of Commerce may be obtained at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements for which NCC claims the protection of the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such.  In addition, certain statements may be contained in NCC’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases and in oral and written statements made by NCC or with NCC’s approval that are not statements of historical fact and that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of NCC’s plans, objectives and expectations or those of its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements.  Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “will,” “should,” “may” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in NCC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and described in any subsequent reports that NCC has filed with the SEC.  Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, and these statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events.  NCC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  In that respect, NCC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

  
NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION 
Unaudited Financial Highlights 
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts and percentages or as otherwise noted) 
             
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
   2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Earnings Summary            
Interest income $  37,713  $  36,320 $  30,224  $  28,202 $  26,466  
Interest expense    4,310     3,420    2,824     2,561    2,513  
Net interest income    33,403     32,900    27,400     25,641    23,953  
Provision for loan losses     856     1,318    1,478     1,105    1,155  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities     2     191    (119)    -    28  
Other noninterest income (1)    4,673     4,517    4,744     4,546    5,072  
Merger/conversion-related expenses (2)    542     2,396    1,172     417    344  
Other noninterest expense (3)    22,077     21,579    17,838     17,570    17,393  
  Income before income taxes    14,603     12,315    11,537     11,095    10,161  
Income tax expense     3,303     2,776    3,890     3,828    3,281  
Deferred tax asset write-down    -     -    6,231     -    -  
  Total income tax expense    3,303     2,776    10,121     3,828    3,281  
  Net income before minority interest     11,300     9,539    1,416     7,267    6,880  
  Net income attributable to minority interest     616     456    413     570    431  
Net income to common shareholders $  10,684  $  9,083 $  1,003  $  6,697 $  6,449  
             
Weighted average common and diluted shares outstanding           
    Basic    17,236,525     17,209,551    14,783,597     14,300,974    13,190,582  
    Diluted    17,642,926     17,612,298    15,173,984     14,679,546    13,551,745  
             
Net earnings per common share            
    Basic $  0.62  $  0.53 $  0.07  $  0.47 $  0.49  
    Diluted $  0.61  $  0.52 $  0.07  $  0.46 $  0.48  
             
             
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Selected Performance Ratios  2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Return on average assets (ROAA) (4)    1.36 %   1.18 %   0.15 %   1.08 %   1.06 % 
Return on average equity (ROAE)    8.39     7.35    0.99     7.06    7.86  
Return on average tangible common equity            
  (ROATCE)    12.73     11.27    1.41     9.94    11.49  
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent    4.77     4.80    4.63     4.58    4.34  
Efficiency ratio    59.40     64.08    59.14     59.59    61.11  
Operating efficiency ratio (3)    57.98     57.67    55.49     58.20    59.92  
Noninterest income / average assets (annualized)    0.60     0.59    0.72     0.73    0.83  
Noninterest expense / average assets (annualized)    2.88     3.12    2.88     2.90    2.91  
Yield on loans    5.74     5.66    5.45     5.45    5.38  
Cost of total deposits    0.60 %   0.47 %   0.43 %   0.41 %   0.40 % 
             
             
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Factoring Metrics  2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Recourse purchased volume $  127,680  $  115,970 $  108,628  $  104,304 $  101,295  
Non-recourse purchased volume    181,835     167,015    158,565     155,157    149,740  
Total purchased volume $  309,515  $  282,985 $  267,193  $  259,461 $  251,035  
Average turn (days)    42.85     42.25    43.59     41.11    38.47  
Net charge-offs / total purchased volume    0.06 %   0.14 %   0.18 %   0.05 %   0.12 % 
Average discount rate    1.63 %   1.64 %   1.59 %   1.58 %   1.52 % 
             
             
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Mortgage Metrics  2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Total production ($) $  149,640  $  114,850 $  120,969  $  122,656 $  133,063  
 Refinance (%)    17.0  %    27.8 %    22.1  %    23.6 %    24.0 % 
 Purchases (%)    83.0  %    72.2 %    77.9  %    76.4 %    76.0 % 
             
  As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Balance Sheet Highlights  2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Cash and cash equivalents $  217,773  $  132,825 $  235,288  $  134,549 $  224,760  
Total investment securities    161,542     169,868    111,396     111,158    101,569  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale    24,455     21,077    29,191     15,278    19,482  
Acquired purchased credit-impaired loans    26,942     29,359    25,696     26,924    21,065  
Acquired non-purchased credit-impaired loans    714,359     783,556    538,276     561,118    490,198  
Nonacquired loans held for investment (5)    1,614,376     1,531,475    1,455,376     1,349,254    1,252,970  
CBI loans (factoring receivables)     141,455     136,194    118,710     119,110    114,361  
Total gross loans held for investment    2,497,132     2,480,584    2,138,058     2,056,406    1,878,594  
Allowance for loan losses    15,997     15,839    14,985     14,264    13,407  
Total intangibles     173,590     174,225    117,849     119,688    103,270  
Total assets    3,214,367     3,113,766    2,737,676     2,549,134    2,418,052  
Total deposits    2,643,713     2,551,517    2,285,831     2,097,373    2,004,528  
FHLB and other borrowings    7,000     7,000    7,000     7,941    7,000  
Subordinated debt    24,580     24,567    24,553     24,540    24,527  
Total liabilities     2,697,563     2,608,040    2,337,718     2,150,541    2,054,792  
Minority interest     7,551     7,391    7,348     7,504    7,366  
Common stock    172     172    148     148    141  
Total shareholders' equity    516,804     505,726    399,958     398,593    363,260  
Tangible common equity $  342,597  $  331,044 $  281,695  $  278,335 $  259,558  
End of period common shares outstanding    17,246,659     17,229,043    14,788,436     14,777,230    14,070,528  
             
             
  As of and For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Asset Quality Analysis  2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Nonacquired             
Nonaccrual loans $  294  $  367 $  82  $  70 $  50  
Other real estate and repossessed assets    340     -    -     150    -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing    408     723    677     1,690    1,172  
Total nonacquired nonperforming assets  $  1,042  $  1,090 $  759  $  1,910 $  1,222  
             
Acquired            
Nonaccrual loans $  2,461  $  2,412 $  2,640  $  2,625 $  2,827  
Other real estate and repossessed assets    999     999    1,094     1,021    -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing    -     -    -     -    -  
Total acquired nonperforming assets  $  3,460  $  3,411 $  3,734  $  3,646 $  2,827  
             
Selected asset quality ratios            
Nonperforming assets / Assets    0.14 %   0.14 %   0.16 %   0.22 %   0.17 % 
Nonperforming assets / (Loans + OREO + repossessed assets)   0.18     0.18    0.21     0.27    0.22  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.11     0.08    0.14     0.05    0.07  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans    0.64     0.64    0.70     0.69    0.71  
Nonacquired nonperforming assets / (Nonacquired loans +           
  nonacquired OREO + nonacquired repossessed assets) (5)   0.06     0.07    0.05     0.14    0.10  
Allowance for loan losses / (Nonacquired nonaccrual loans +            
  nonacquired loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing)    2,278.77     1,453.12    1,974.31     810.45    1,097.14  
             
             
  As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Additional Information - Allowance for Loan Losses 2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Allowance for loan losses excluding CBI loans (factoring receivables)   15,397     15,239    14,385     13,764    12,907  
Nonacquired loans held for investment (5)    1,614,376     1,531,475    1,455,376     1,349,254    1,252,970  
Allowance for loan losses allocated to CBI loans (factoring receivables)   600     600    600     500    500  
CBI loans (factoring receivables)     141,455     136,194    118,710     119,110    114,361  
             
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Taxable Equivalent Yields/Rates  2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Interest income:            
   Loans    5.74 %   5.66 %   5.45 %   5.45 %   5.38 % 
   Mortgage loans held-for-sale    3.71     4.85    2.96     3.56    3.72  
   Interest on securities:            
       Taxable    3.14     3.11    3.09     3.03    2.98  
       Non-taxable    4.23     4.06    4.81     4.86    4.91  
Cash balances in other banks    1.80     1.55    1.37     1.32    1.09  
Funds sold    -     1.38    -     -    -  
Total interest-earning assets    5.38     5.29    5.10     5.04    4.79  
             
Interest expense:            
   Interest on deposits    0.84     0.67    0.62     0.59    0.57  
   Interest on FHLB and other borrowings    3.99     4.00    3.82     3.95    4.01  
   Interest on subordinated debt    6.30     6.41    6.27     6.27    6.36  
   Total interest-bearing liabilities    0.93     0.76    0.73     0.70    0.68  
   Net interest spread    4.45     4.53    4.37     4.34    4.11  
   Net interest margin    4.77 %   4.80 %   4.63 %   4.58 %   4.34 % 
             
  As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
   2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Shareholders' Equity and Capital Ratios            
Tier 1 leverage ratio    11.24 %   10.98 %   10.89 %   11.42 %   10.69 % 
Tier 1 common capital ratio    13.44     13.03    12.54     12.78    13.17  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio    13.44     13.03    12.54     12.78    13.17  
Total risk-based capital ratio    15.06     14.66    14.37     14.64    15.18  
Equity / Assets    16.08     16.24    14.61     15.64    15.02  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets    11.27 %   11.26 %   10.75 %   11.46 %   11.21 % 
Book value per share $  29.97  $  29.35 $  27.05  $  26.97 $  25.82  
Tangible book value per share $  19.86  $  19.21 $  19.05  $  18.84 $  18.45  
             
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
   2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Detail of Noninterest Income            
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $  1,029  $  1,012 $  733  $  671 $  640  
Mortgage origination and fee income    2,262     1,895    2,450     2,780    3,154  
Merchant sponsorship revenue    675     720    592     622    602  
Income from bank-owned life insurance    276     286    210     210    219  
Wealth management fees    15     15    11     12    14  
(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate    (32)    171    (66)    6    105  
Gain (loss) on sale of investments    2     191    (119)    -    28  
Other noninterest income    448     418    814     245    338  
  Total noninterest income $  4,675  $  4,708 $  4,625  $  4,546 $  5,100  
               
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
   2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Detail of Noninterest Expense            
Salaries and employee benefits $  12,498  $  12,460 $  10,016  $  9,804 $  9,663  
Commission-based compensation    1,825     1,501    1,700     1,748    1,684  
Occupancy and equipment, net    2,025     1,994    1,649     1,608    1,479  
Data processing expenses    1,369     3,356    1,437     976    1,007  
Advertising and marketing expenses    361     268    349     309    327  
Legal fees    496     160    219     204    193  
FDIC insurance assessments    226     281    145     351    408  
Property and casualty insurance premiums    251     224    253     229    209  
Accounting and audit expenses    332     335    209     288    294  
Consulting and other professional expenses    568     538    888     510    517  
Telecommunications expenses    227     229    217     203    169  
ORE, Repo asset and other collection expenses    71     69    75     26    49  
Core deposit intangible amortization    738     739    393     366    348  
Other noninterest expense    1,632     1,821    1,460     1,365    1,390  
  Total noninterest expense $  22,619  $  23,975 $  19,010  $  17,987 $  17,737  
               
  As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation  2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Total shareholders' equity $  516,804  $  505,726 $  399,958  $  398,593 $  363,260  
Less: intangible assets    173,590     174,225    117,849     119,688    103,270  
Less: minority interest not included in intangible assets    617     457    414     570    432  
Tangible common equity $  342,597  $  331,044 $  281,695  $  278,335 $  259,558  
Common shares outstanding at year or period end     17,246,659     17,229,043    14,788,436     14,777,230    14,070,528  
Tangible book value per share $  19.86  $  19.21 $  19.05  $  18.84 $  18.45  
Total assets at end of period $  3,214,367  $  3,113,766 $  2,737,676  $  2,549,134 $  2,418,052  
Less: intangible assets    173,590     174,225    117,849     119,688    103,270  
Adjusted total assets at end of period $  3,040,777  $  2,939,541 $  2,619,827  $  2,429,446 $  2,314,782  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets    11.27 %   11.26 %   10.75 %   11.46 %   11.21 % 
             
  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
   2018   2018  2017   2017  2017  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation            
Total average shareholders' equity $  510,958  $  500,901 $  402,317  $  376,129 $  328,886  
Less: average intangible assets    173,953     173,766    119,415     108,553    103,403  
Less: average minority interest not included             
   in intangible assets    366     326    357     356    318  
Average tangible common equity $  336,639  $  326,809 $  282,545  $  267,220 $  225,165  
Net income to common shareholders    10,684     9,083    1,003     6,697    6,449  
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)    12.73 %   11.27 %   1.41 %   9.94 %   11.49 % 
Efficiency ratio:            
Net interest income $  33,403  $  32,900 $  27,400  $  25,641 $  23,953  
Total noninterest income    4,675     4,708    4,625     4,546    5,100  
Less:  Gain (loss) on sale of securities     2     191    (119)    -    28  
Operating revenue $  38,076  $  37,417 $  32,144  $  30,187 $  29,025  
Expenses:            
Total noninterest expenses $  22,619  $  23,975 $  19,010  $  17,987 $  17,737  
Efficiency ratio    59.40 %   64.08 %   59.14 %   59.59 %   61.11 % 
Operating efficiency ratio:            
Net interest income $  33,403  $  32,900 $  27,400  $  25,641 $  23,953  
Total noninterest income    4,675     4,708    4,625     4,546    5,100  
Less:  Gain (loss) on sale of securities     2     191    (119)    -    28  
Operating revenue $  38,076  $  37,417 $  32,144  $  30,187 $  29,025  
Expenses:            
Total noninterest expenses $  22,619  $  23,975 $  19,010  $  17,987 $  17,737  
Less: merger/conversion-related expenses    542     2,396    1,172     417    344  
Adjusted noninterest expenses $  22,077  $  21,579 $  17,838  $  17,570 $  17,393  
Operating efficiency ratio    57.98 %   57.67 %   55.49 %   58.20 %   59.92 % 
             
(1) Excludes securities gains            
(2) After-tax impact of merger conversion-related expenses of $445, $1,826, $815, $340 and $248, respectively, for the periods presented     
(3) Excludes merger/conversion-related expenses            
(4) Net income to common shareholders / average assets           
(5) Excludes CBI loans (factoring receivables)            
             

 

  
NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION 
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
    
Assets 
 June 30, 2018December 31, 2017 
 Cash and due from banks $  51,360 $  36,246 
 Interest-bearing deposits with banks    166,413    199,042 
        Cash and cash equivalents    217,773    235,288 
 Investment securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $24,690 and $25,932 at June 30, 2018    
    and December 31, 2017, respectively)    24,948    25,562 
 Investment securities available-for-sale    136,594    85,834 
 Other investments    13,154    11,350 
 Mortgage loans held-for-sale    24,455    29,191 
 Loans, net of unearned income    2,497,132    2,138,058 
 Less: allowance for loan losses    15,997    14,985 
         Loans, net    2,481,135    2,123,073 
 Premises and equipment, net    67,841    52,455 
 Accrued interest receivable    7,537    6,157 
 Bank-owned life insurance    42,420    31,584 
 Other real estate    1,339    1,094 
 Deferred tax assets, net    14,958    12,041 
 Goodwill    164,360    113,394 
 Core deposit intangible, net    9,230    4,455 
 Other assets    8,623    6,198 
         Total assets $  3,214,367 $  2,737,676 
      
 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity  
 Deposits:    
     Noninterest-bearing demand $  802,273 $  697,144 
     Interest-bearing demand    518,370    362,266 
     Savings and money market    982,026    951,846 
     Time    341,044    274,575 
         Total deposits    2,643,713    2,285,831 
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings    7,000    7,000 
 Subordinated debt    24,580    24,553 
 Accrued interest payable    900    900 
 Other liabilities    21,370    19,434 
         Total liabilities    2,697,563    2,337,718 
    
 Shareholders’ equity:    
     Preferred stock, 250,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding    -    - 
     Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 17,246,659 and 14,788,436    
       shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively    172    148 
     Additional paid-in capital    447,061    347,999 
     Retained earnings    63,756    43,989 
     Accumulated other comprehensive income    (1,736)   474 
         Total shareholders' equity attributable to National Commerce Corporation    509,253    392,610 
     Noncontrolling interest    7,551    7,348 
         Total shareholders' equity    516,804    399,958 
         Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  3,214,367 $  2,737,676 
      

 

  
NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Earnings 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
  2018  2017  2018  2017 
Interest and dividend income:      
      Interest and fees on loans$  35,713 $  24,987 $  70,136 $  48,580 
     Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities   1,212    606    2,382    1,177 
    Interest on non-taxable investment securities   192    197    380    397 
    Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold   596    676    1,135    1,211 
      Total interest income   37,713    26,466    74,033    51,365 
Interest expense:      
    Interest on deposits   3,852    2,054    6,813    4,064 
    Interest on borrowings   72    70    143    141 
    Interest on subordinated debt   386    389    774    777 
      Total interest expense   4,310    2,513    7,730    4,982 
      Net interest income   33,403    23,953    66,303    46,383 
Provision for loan losses   856    1,155    2,174    1,311 
      Net interest income after provision for loan losses   32,547    22,798    64,129    45,072 
Other income:      
    Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   1,029    640    2,041    1,307 
    Mortgage origination and fee income   2,262    3,154    4,157    6,299 
    Merchant sponsorship revenue   675    602    1,395    1,346 
    Income from bank-owned life insurance   276    219    562    435 
    Wealth management fees   15    14    30    24 
    Gain (loss) on other real estate   (32)   105    139    104 
    Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   2    28    193    28 
    Other   448    338    866    997 
      Total other income   4,675    5,100    9,383    10,540 
Other expense:      
    Salaries and employee benefits   12,498    9,663    24,958    19,736 
    Commission-based compensation   1,825    1,684    3,326    3,407 
    Occupancy and equipment, net   2,025    1,479    4,019    2,952 
    Core deposit intangible amortization   738    348    1,477    696 
    Other operating expense   5,533    4,563    12,814    9,407 
      Total other expense   22,619    17,737    46,594    36,198 
      Earnings before income taxes   14,603    10,161    26,918    19,414 
Income tax expense   3,303    3,281    6,079    6,122 
      Net earnings    11,300    6,880    20,839    13,292 
      Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   616    431    1,072    924 
      Net earnings attributable to National Commerce Corporation$  10,684 $  6,449 $  19,767 $  12,368 
       
Weighted average common and diluted shares outstanding      
     Basic   17,236,525    13,190,582    17,223,112    13,046,611 
     Diluted   17,642,926    13,551,745    17,633,029    13,422,704 
       
Basic earnings per common share$  0.62 $  0.49 $  1.15 $  0.95 
Diluted earnings per common share$  0.61 $  0.48 $  1.12 $  0.92 
       

 

  
NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION 
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis 
  
                 
 For the Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2018March 31, 2018December 31, 2017September 30, 2017June 30, 2017 
Interest-earning assetsAverage
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average
Yield/ Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average
Yield/ Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average
Yield/ Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average
Yield/ Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average
Yield/ Rate		 
Loans$2,480,578$35,5015.74%$2,451,352$34,2205.66%$2,091,443$28,7045.45%$1,937,115$26,6345.45%$1,849,258$24,8235.38% 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 23,247 2153.71  17,402 2084.85  18,237 1362.96  16,811 1513.56  18,321 1703.72  
Securities:                
Taxable securities 155,062 1,2123.14  152,748 1,1703.11  97,175 7563.09  90,969 6943.03  81,645 6062.98  
Tax-exempt securities 24,393 2574.23  25,169 2524.06  25,005 3034.81  25,286 3104.86  25,573 3134.91  
Cash balances in other banks 132,868 5961.80  138,358 5291.55  128,606 4431.37  159,973 5331.32  249,361 6761.09  
Funds sold - -0.00  2,946 101.38  - -0.00  - -0.00  - -0.00  
Total interest-earning assets 2,816,148$37,7815.38  2,787,975$36,3895.29  2,360,466$30,3425.10  2,230,154$28,3225.04  2,224,158$26,5884.79  
Noninterest-earning assets 333,297   328,605   255,239   228,231   218,088   
Total assets$3,149,445  $3,116,580  $2,615,705  $2,458,385  $2,442,246   
                 
Interest-bearing liabilities                
Interest-bearing transaction accounts$517,769$6320.49%$423,537$3220.31%$331,876$2770.33%$314,925$2070.26%$341,238$2430.29% 
Savings and money market deposits 975,986 2,1820.90  1,038,751 1,8160.71  884,660 1,3810.62  827,526 1,2330.59  821,130 1,1380.56  
Time deposits 342,890 1,0381.21  327,011 8231.02  285,669 7070.98  273,630 6610.96  290,097 6730.93  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowed money 7,243 723.99  7,200 714.00  7,381 713.82  7,228 723.95  7,000 704.01  
Subordinated debt 24,574 3866.30  24,560 3886.41  24,547 3886.27  24,533 3886.27  24,520 3896.36  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,868,462$4,3100.93  1,821,059$3,4200.76  1,534,133$2,8240.73  1,447,842$2,5610.70  1,483,985$2,5130.68  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 746,940   772,358   657,786   615,130   612,910   
Total funding sources 2,615,402   2,593,417   2,191,919   2,062,972   2,096,895   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 23,085   22,262   21,469   19,284   16,465   
Shareholders' equity 510,958   500,901   402,317   376,129   328,886   
 $3,149,445  $3,116,580  $2,615,705  $2,458,385  $2,442,246   
Net interest rate spread  4.45%  4.53%  4.37%  4.34%  4.11% 
Net interest income/margin (taxable equivalent)  33,4714.77%  32,9694.80%  27,5184.63%  25,7614.58%  24,0754.34% 
Tax equivalent adjustment  68   69   118   120   122  
Net interest income/margin $33,4034.76% $32,9004.79% $27,4004.61% $25,6414.56% $23,9534.32% 
                 

 

        
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS 
For the Six Months Ended 
        
(Dollars in thousands, except yields and rates)June 30, 2018June 30, 2017 
Interest-earning assetsAverage
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average Yield/
Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average Yield/
Rate		 
Loans$2,466,046$69,7205.70%$1,821,404$48,2015.34% 
Mortgage loans held for sale 20,341 4234.19  20,055 3923.94  
Securities:       
Taxable securities 153,912 2,3823.12  84,836 1,1772.80  
Tax-exempt securities 24,778 5084.13  25,698 6304.94  
Cash balances in other banks 135,598 1,1251.67  253,991 1,2110.96  
Funds sold 1,465 101.38  - -0.00  
Total interest-earning assets 2,802,140$74,1685.34  2,205,984$51,6114.72  
Non-interest earning assets 330,963   219,041   
Total assets$3,133,103  $2,425,025   
        
Interest-bearing liabilities       
Interest-bearing transactions accounts$470,913$9540.41%$336,824$4600.28% 
Savings and money market deposits 1,007,195 3,9980.80  812,879 2,2340.55  
Time deposits 334,994 1,8611.12  298,205 1,3700.93  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowed money 7,222 1433.99  8,002 1413.55  
Subordinated debt 24,567 7746.35  24,514 7776.39  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,844,891$7,7300.84  1,480,424$4,9820.68  
Non-interest bearing deposits 759,579   606,937   
Total funding sources 2,604,470   2,087,361   
Non-interest bearing liabilities 22,676   16,692   
Shareholders' equity 505,957   320,972   
 $3,133,103  $2,425,025   
Net interest rate spread  4.50%  4.04% 
Net interest income/margin (taxable equivalent)  66,4384.78%  46,6294.26% 
Tax equivalent adjustment  135   246  
Net interest income/margin $66,3034.77% $46,3834.24% 
        

Contact:

National Commerce Corporation

William E. Matthews, V                                                         Lowell Womack, Jr.
Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer                           Director of Financial Reporting
(205) 313-8100                                                                     (205) 313-8100

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
