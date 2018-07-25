National Commerce Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Commerce Corporation (Nasdaq:NCOM) (“NCC” or the “Company”), the parent company of National Bank of Commerce (“NBC”), today reported second quarter 2018 net income to common shareholders of $10.7 million, compared to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. Diluted net earnings per share were $0.61 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.52 in the first quarter of 2018 and $0.48 in the second quarter of 2017.



“We are pleased to report our second quarter results,” said Richard Murray, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “While we had good earnings performance, higher loan payoffs offset solid loan production during the quarter, resulting in lower overall loan growth. Our 4.8% annualized growth in average loans for the quarter is below our long-term expectation. However, we did have a good quarter of deposit growth. We also remain pleased with our asset quality.”

During the second quarter of 2018, the Company announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Landmark Bancshares, Inc. (“Landmark”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, First Landmark Bank, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. While all required regulatory approvals with respect to the transaction have been received, the transaction remains subject to the approval of Landmark’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions. On July 1, 2018, the Company also successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Premier Community Bank of Florida (“Premier”), headquartered in Bradenton, Florida. Because the acquisition of Premier occurred after the end of the quarter, the Company’s reported results for the second quarter do not include the results of operations of Premier.

Several important measures from the second quarter of 2018 are as follows:

Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent) of 4.77% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 4.80% for the first quarter of 2018 and 4.34% for the second quarter of 2017. The second quarter 2018 margin decreased 0.03% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Loan yields during the second quarter of 2018 were higher due to an increase in interest rates during the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of accretion from both periods, the 2018 second quarter margin would have been 4.50%, and the 2018 first quarter margin would have been 4.45%. The higher loan yields during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the 2018 first quarter were offset by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 0.17%.



Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) of 1.36% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 1.18% for the first quarter of 2018 and 1.06% for the second quarter of 2017.





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”) of 12.73% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 11.27% for the first quarter of 2018 and 11.49% for the second quarter of 2017.



Second quarter 2018 loan growth (excluding mortgage loans held-for-sale) of $16.5 million. Excluding factored receivables in the Company’s factoring subsidiary, Corporate Billing, LLC, second quarter 2018 loan growth was approximately $11.3 million.



Deposits increased $92.2 million during the second quarter of 2018.



$149.6 million in 2018 second quarter mortgage production, compared to $114.9 million during the first quarter of 2018 and $133.1 million during the second quarter of 2017.



$309.5 million in 2018 second quarter purchased volume in the factoring division, compared to $283.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $251.0 million for the second quarter of 2017.



Non-acquired non-performing assets of $1.0 million at June 30, 2018, a decrease from $1.1 million at March 31, 2018 and $1.2 million at June 30, 2017.



Annualized net charge-offs of 0.11% of average loans outstanding for the second quarter of 2018, compared to net charge-offs of 0.08% for the first quarter of 2018 and 0.07% for the second quarter of 2017.



Provision for loan losses of $856 thousand for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 and $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2017.



Ending tangible book value per share of $19.86.



Ending book value per share of $29.97.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures presented in this press release and included in the accompanying unaudited financial statements are not measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio and operating efficiency ratio. The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below in its analysis of the Company’s performance.

“Tangible common equity” is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill, other intangible assets and minority interest not included in intangible assets.





“Average tangible common equity” is defined as the average of tangible common equity for the applicable period.





“Return on average tangible common equity,” or ROATCE, is defined as net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity.





“Tangible book value per share” is defined as tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period to period in book value per share, exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The Company’s management believes that these measures, each of which utilizes the concept of tangible common equity rather than total common equity, provide useful information to management and investors because they eliminate the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets created in an acquisition. These measures are commonly used by investors when assessing financial institutions.

“Efficiency ratio” is defined as noninterest expense divided by operating revenue (which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income), excluding one-time gains and losses on sales of securities. This measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in productivity based on the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.





“Operating efficiency ratio” is defined as noninterest expense divided by operating revenue, excluding one-time gains and losses on sales of securities and one-time gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition activities. This measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in productivity based on the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, the Company acknowledges that the non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, the Company cautions readers that these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude various items detailed in the attached “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

About National Commerce Corporation

National Commerce Corporation (Nasdaq:NCOM), a Delaware corporation, is a financial holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce, provides a broad array of financial services for commercial and consumer customers through seven full-service banking offices in Alabama, twenty-five full-service banking offices in Florida and two full-service banking offices in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. National Bank of Commerce conducts business under a number of trade names unique to its local markets, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur, PrivatePlus Mortgage, Patriot Bank, FirstAtlantic Bank and Premier Community Bank of Florida.

Additionally, National Bank of Commerce owns a majority stake in Corporate Billing, LLC, a transaction-based finance company headquartered in Decatur, Alabama that provides factoring, invoicing, collection and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers throughout the United States and parts of Canada.

National Commerce Corporation files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com. More information about National Commerce Corporation and National Bank of Commerce may be obtained at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements for which NCC claims the protection of the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in NCC’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases and in oral and written statements made by NCC or with NCC’s approval that are not statements of historical fact and that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of NCC’s plans, objectives and expectations or those of its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “will,” “should,” “may” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in NCC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and described in any subsequent reports that NCC has filed with the SEC. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, and these statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. NCC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In that respect, NCC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share and per share amounts and percentages or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Earnings Summary Interest income $ 37,713 $ 36,320 $ 30,224 $ 28,202 $ 26,466 Interest expense 4,310 3,420 2,824 2,561 2,513 Net interest income 33,403 32,900 27,400 25,641 23,953 Provision for loan losses 856 1,318 1,478 1,105 1,155 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 2 191 (119 ) - 28 Other noninterest income (1) 4,673 4,517 4,744 4,546 5,072 Merger/conversion-related expenses (2) 542 2,396 1,172 417 344 Other noninterest expense (3) 22,077 21,579 17,838 17,570 17,393 Income before income taxes 14,603 12,315 11,537 11,095 10,161 Income tax expense 3,303 2,776 3,890 3,828 3,281 Deferred tax asset write-down - - 6,231 - - Total income tax expense 3,303 2,776 10,121 3,828 3,281 Net income before minority interest 11,300 9,539 1,416 7,267 6,880 Net income attributable to minority interest 616 456 413 570 431 Net income to common shareholders $ 10,684 $ 9,083 $ 1,003 $ 6,697 $ 6,449 Weighted average common and diluted shares outstanding Basic 17,236,525 17,209,551 14,783,597 14,300,974 13,190,582 Diluted 17,642,926 17,612,298 15,173,984 14,679,546 13,551,745 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 0.07 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.07 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Selected Performance Ratios 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Return on average assets (ROAA) (4) 1.36 % 1.18 % 0.15 % 1.08 % 1.06 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 8.39 7.35 0.99 7.06 7.86 Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) 12.73 11.27 1.41 9.94 11.49 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 4.77 4.80 4.63 4.58 4.34 Efficiency ratio 59.40 64.08 59.14 59.59 61.11 Operating efficiency ratio (3) 57.98 57.67 55.49 58.20 59.92 Noninterest income / average assets (annualized) 0.60 0.59 0.72 0.73 0.83 Noninterest expense / average assets (annualized) 2.88 3.12 2.88 2.90 2.91 Yield on loans 5.74 5.66 5.45 5.45 5.38 Cost of total deposits 0.60 % 0.47 % 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.40 % June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Factoring Metrics 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Recourse purchased volume $ 127,680 $ 115,970 $ 108,628 $ 104,304 $ 101,295 Non-recourse purchased volume 181,835 167,015 158,565 155,157 149,740 Total purchased volume $ 309,515 $ 282,985 $ 267,193 $ 259,461 $ 251,035 Average turn (days) 42.85 42.25 43.59 41.11 38.47 Net charge-offs / total purchased volume 0.06 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.05 % 0.12 % Average discount rate 1.63 % 1.64 % 1.59 % 1.58 % 1.52 % June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Mortgage Metrics 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Total production ($) $ 149,640 $ 114,850 $ 120,969 $ 122,656 $ 133,063 Refinance (%) 17.0 % 27.8 % 22.1 % 23.6 % 24.0 % Purchases (%) 83.0 % 72.2 % 77.9 % 76.4 % 76.0 % As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Balance Sheet Highlights 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,773 $ 132,825 $ 235,288 $ 134,549 $ 224,760 Total investment securities 161,542 169,868 111,396 111,158 101,569 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 24,455 21,077 29,191 15,278 19,482 Acquired purchased credit-impaired loans 26,942 29,359 25,696 26,924 21,065 Acquired non-purchased credit-impaired loans 714,359 783,556 538,276 561,118 490,198 Nonacquired loans held for investment (5) 1,614,376 1,531,475 1,455,376 1,349,254 1,252,970 CBI loans (factoring receivables) 141,455 136,194 118,710 119,110 114,361 Total gross loans held for investment 2,497,132 2,480,584 2,138,058 2,056,406 1,878,594 Allowance for loan losses 15,997 15,839 14,985 14,264 13,407 Total intangibles 173,590 174,225 117,849 119,688 103,270 Total assets 3,214,367 3,113,766 2,737,676 2,549,134 2,418,052 Total deposits 2,643,713 2,551,517 2,285,831 2,097,373 2,004,528 FHLB and other borrowings 7,000 7,000 7,000 7,941 7,000 Subordinated debt 24,580 24,567 24,553 24,540 24,527 Total liabilities 2,697,563 2,608,040 2,337,718 2,150,541 2,054,792 Minority interest 7,551 7,391 7,348 7,504 7,366 Common stock 172 172 148 148 141 Total shareholders' equity 516,804 505,726 399,958 398,593 363,260 Tangible common equity $ 342,597 $ 331,044 $ 281,695 $ 278,335 $ 259,558 End of period common shares outstanding 17,246,659 17,229,043 14,788,436 14,777,230 14,070,528 As of and For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset Quality Analysis 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Nonacquired Nonaccrual loans $ 294 $ 367 $ 82 $ 70 $ 50 Other real estate and repossessed assets 340 - - 150 - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 408 723 677 1,690 1,172 Total nonacquired nonperforming assets $ 1,042 $ 1,090 $ 759 $ 1,910 $ 1,222 Acquired Nonaccrual loans $ 2,461 $ 2,412 $ 2,640 $ 2,625 $ 2,827 Other real estate and repossessed assets 999 999 1,094 1,021 - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Total acquired nonperforming assets $ 3,460 $ 3,411 $ 3,734 $ 3,646 $ 2,827 Selected asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets / Assets 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets / (Loans + OREO + repossessed assets) 0.18 0.18 0.21 0.27 0.22 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.11 0.08 0.14 0.05 0.07 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.64 0.64 0.70 0.69 0.71 Nonacquired nonperforming assets / (Nonacquired loans + nonacquired OREO + nonacquired repossessed assets) (5) 0.06 0.07 0.05 0.14 0.10 Allowance for loan losses / (Nonacquired nonaccrual loans + nonacquired loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing) 2,278.77 1,453.12 1,974.31 810.45 1,097.14 As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Additional Information - Allowance for Loan Losses 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Allowance for loan losses excluding CBI loans (factoring receivables) 15,397 15,239 14,385 13,764 12,907 Nonacquired loans held for investment (5) 1,614,376 1,531,475 1,455,376 1,349,254 1,252,970 Allowance for loan losses allocated to CBI loans (factoring receivables) 600 600 600 500 500 CBI loans (factoring receivables) 141,455 136,194 118,710 119,110 114,361 For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Taxable Equivalent Yields/Rates 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Interest income: Loans 5.74 % 5.66 % 5.45 % 5.45 % 5.38 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.71 4.85 2.96 3.56 3.72 Interest on securities: Taxable 3.14 3.11 3.09 3.03 2.98 Non-taxable 4.23 4.06 4.81 4.86 4.91 Cash balances in other banks 1.80 1.55 1.37 1.32 1.09 Funds sold - 1.38 - - - Total interest-earning assets 5.38 5.29 5.10 5.04 4.79 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 0.84 0.67 0.62 0.59 0.57 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 3.99 4.00 3.82 3.95 4.01 Interest on subordinated debt 6.30 6.41 6.27 6.27 6.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.93 0.76 0.73 0.70 0.68 Net interest spread 4.45 4.53 4.37 4.34 4.11 Net interest margin 4.77 % 4.80 % 4.63 % 4.58 % 4.34 % As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Shareholders' Equity and Capital Ratios Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.24 % 10.98 % 10.89 % 11.42 % 10.69 % Tier 1 common capital ratio 13.44 13.03 12.54 12.78 13.17 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.44 13.03 12.54 12.78 13.17 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.06 14.66 14.37 14.64 15.18 Equity / Assets 16.08 16.24 14.61 15.64 15.02 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.27 % 11.26 % 10.75 % 11.46 % 11.21 % Book value per share $ 29.97 $ 29.35 $ 27.05 $ 26.97 $ 25.82 Tangible book value per share $ 19.86 $ 19.21 $ 19.05 $ 18.84 $ 18.45 For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Detail of Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 1,029 $ 1,012 $ 733 $ 671 $ 640 Mortgage origination and fee income 2,262 1,895 2,450 2,780 3,154 Merchant sponsorship revenue 675 720 592 622 602 Income from bank-owned life insurance 276 286 210 210 219 Wealth management fees 15 15 11 12 14 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate (32 ) 171 (66 ) 6 105 Gain (loss) on sale of investments 2 191 (119 ) - 28 Other noninterest income 448 418 814 245 338 Total noninterest income $ 4,675 $ 4,708 $ 4,625 $ 4,546 $ 5,100 For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Detail of Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,498 $ 12,460 $ 10,016 $ 9,804 $ 9,663 Commission-based compensation 1,825 1,501 1,700 1,748 1,684 Occupancy and equipment, net 2,025 1,994 1,649 1,608 1,479 Data processing expenses 1,369 3,356 1,437 976 1,007 Advertising and marketing expenses 361 268 349 309 327 Legal fees 496 160 219 204 193 FDIC insurance assessments 226 281 145 351 408 Property and casualty insurance premiums 251 224 253 229 209 Accounting and audit expenses 332 335 209 288 294 Consulting and other professional expenses 568 538 888 510 517 Telecommunications expenses 227 229 217 203 169 ORE, Repo asset and other collection expenses 71 69 75 26 49 Core deposit intangible amortization 738 739 393 366 348 Other noninterest expense 1,632 1,821 1,460 1,365 1,390 Total noninterest expense $ 22,619 $ 23,975 $ 19,010 $ 17,987 $ 17,737 As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Non-GAAP Reconciliation 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 516,804 $ 505,726 $ 399,958 $ 398,593 $ 363,260 Less: intangible assets 173,590 174,225 117,849 119,688 103,270 Less: minority interest not included in intangible assets 617 457 414 570 432 Tangible common equity $ 342,597 $ 331,044 $ 281,695 $ 278,335 $ 259,558 Common shares outstanding at year or period end 17,246,659 17,229,043 14,788,436 14,777,230 14,070,528 Tangible book value per share $ 19.86 $ 19.21 $ 19.05 $ 18.84 $ 18.45 Total assets at end of period $ 3,214,367 $ 3,113,766 $ 2,737,676 $ 2,549,134 $ 2,418,052 Less: intangible assets 173,590 174,225 117,849 119,688 103,270 Adjusted total assets at end of period $ 3,040,777 $ 2,939,541 $ 2,619,827 $ 2,429,446 $ 2,314,782 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.27 % 11.26 % 10.75 % 11.46 % 11.21 % For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Total average shareholders' equity $ 510,958 $ 500,901 $ 402,317 $ 376,129 $ 328,886 Less: average intangible assets 173,953 173,766 119,415 108,553 103,403 Less: average minority interest not included in intangible assets 366 326 357 356 318 Average tangible common equity $ 336,639 $ 326,809 $ 282,545 $ 267,220 $ 225,165 Net income to common shareholders 10,684 9,083 1,003 6,697 6,449 Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) 12.73 % 11.27 % 1.41 % 9.94 % 11.49 % Efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 33,403 $ 32,900 $ 27,400 $ 25,641 $ 23,953 Total noninterest income 4,675 4,708 4,625 4,546 5,100 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities 2 191 (119 ) - 28 Operating revenue $ 38,076 $ 37,417 $ 32,144 $ 30,187 $ 29,025 Expenses: Total noninterest expenses $ 22,619 $ 23,975 $ 19,010 $ 17,987 $ 17,737 Efficiency ratio 59.40 % 64.08 % 59.14 % 59.59 % 61.11 % Operating efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 33,403 $ 32,900 $ 27,400 $ 25,641 $ 23,953 Total noninterest income 4,675 4,708 4,625 4,546 5,100 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities 2 191 (119 ) - 28 Operating revenue $ 38,076 $ 37,417 $ 32,144 $ 30,187 $ 29,025 Expenses: Total noninterest expenses $ 22,619 $ 23,975 $ 19,010 $ 17,987 $ 17,737 Less: merger/conversion-related expenses 542 2,396 1,172 417 344 Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 22,077 $ 21,579 $ 17,838 $ 17,570 $ 17,393 Operating efficiency ratio 57.98 % 57.67 % 55.49 % 58.20 % 59.92 % (1) Excludes securities gains (2) After-tax impact of merger conversion-related expenses of $445, $1,826, $815, $340 and $248, respectively, for the periods presented (3) Excludes merger/conversion-related expenses (4) Net income to common shareholders / average assets (5) Excludes CBI loans (factoring receivables)





NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) Assets June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 51,360 $ 36,246 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 166,413 199,042 Cash and cash equivalents 217,773 235,288 Investment securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $24,690 and $25,932 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 24,948 25,562 Investment securities available-for-sale 136,594 85,834 Other investments 13,154 11,350 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 24,455 29,191 Loans, net of unearned income 2,497,132 2,138,058 Less: allowance for loan losses 15,997 14,985 Loans, net 2,481,135 2,123,073 Premises and equipment, net 67,841 52,455 Accrued interest receivable 7,537 6,157 Bank-owned life insurance 42,420 31,584 Other real estate 1,339 1,094 Deferred tax assets, net 14,958 12,041 Goodwill 164,360 113,394 Core deposit intangible, net 9,230 4,455 Other assets 8,623 6,198 Total assets $ 3,214,367 $ 2,737,676 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 802,273 $ 697,144 Interest-bearing demand 518,370 362,266 Savings and money market 982,026 951,846 Time 341,044 274,575 Total deposits 2,643,713 2,285,831 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 7,000 7,000 Subordinated debt 24,580 24,553 Accrued interest payable 900 900 Other liabilities 21,370 19,434 Total liabilities 2,697,563 2,337,718 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 250,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 17,246,659 and 14,788,436 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 172 148 Additional paid-in capital 447,061 347,999 Retained earnings 63,756 43,989 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,736 ) 474 Total shareholders' equity attributable to National Commerce Corporation 509,253 392,610 Noncontrolling interest 7,551 7,348 Total shareholders' equity 516,804 399,958 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,214,367 $ 2,737,676

NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 35,713 $ 24,987 $ 70,136 $ 48,580 Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities 1,212 606 2,382 1,177 Interest on non-taxable investment securities 192 197 380 397 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 596 676 1,135 1,211 Total interest income 37,713 26,466 74,033 51,365 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,852 2,054 6,813 4,064 Interest on borrowings 72 70 143 141 Interest on subordinated debt 386 389 774 777 Total interest expense 4,310 2,513 7,730 4,982 Net interest income 33,403 23,953 66,303 46,383 Provision for loan losses 856 1,155 2,174 1,311 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,547 22,798 64,129 45,072 Other income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,029 640 2,041 1,307 Mortgage origination and fee income 2,262 3,154 4,157 6,299 Merchant sponsorship revenue 675 602 1,395 1,346 Income from bank-owned life insurance 276 219 562 435 Wealth management fees 15 14 30 24 Gain (loss) on other real estate (32 ) 105 139 104 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 2 28 193 28 Other 448 338 866 997 Total other income 4,675 5,100 9,383 10,540 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,498 9,663 24,958 19,736 Commission-based compensation 1,825 1,684 3,326 3,407 Occupancy and equipment, net 2,025 1,479 4,019 2,952 Core deposit intangible amortization 738 348 1,477 696 Other operating expense 5,533 4,563 12,814 9,407 Total other expense 22,619 17,737 46,594 36,198 Earnings before income taxes 14,603 10,161 26,918 19,414 Income tax expense 3,303 3,281 6,079 6,122 Net earnings 11,300 6,880 20,839 13,292 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 616 431 1,072 924 Net earnings attributable to National Commerce Corporation $ 10,684 $ 6,449 $ 19,767 $ 12,368 Weighted average common and diluted shares outstanding Basic 17,236,525 13,190,582 17,223,112 13,046,611 Diluted 17,642,926 13,551,745 17,633,029 13,422,704 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.49 $ 1.15 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.48 $ 1.12 $ 0.92

NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/ Rate Loans $ 2,480,578 $ 35,501 5.74 % $ 2,451,352 $ 34,220 5.66 % $ 2,091,443 $ 28,704 5.45 % $ 1,937,115 $ 26,634 5.45 % $ 1,849,258 $ 24,823 5.38 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale 23,247 215 3.71 17,402 208 4.85 18,237 136 2.96 16,811 151 3.56 18,321 170 3.72 Securities: Taxable securities 155,062 1,212 3.14 152,748 1,170 3.11 97,175 756 3.09 90,969 694 3.03 81,645 606 2.98 Tax-exempt securities 24,393 257 4.23 25,169 252 4.06 25,005 303 4.81 25,286 310 4.86 25,573 313 4.91 Cash balances in other banks 132,868 596 1.80 138,358 529 1.55 128,606 443 1.37 159,973 533 1.32 249,361 676 1.09 Funds sold - - 0.00 2,946 10 1.38 - - 0.00 - - 0.00 - - 0.00 Total interest-earning assets 2,816,148 $ 37,781 5.38 2,787,975 $ 36,389 5.29 2,360,466 $ 30,342 5.10 2,230,154 $ 28,322 5.04 2,224,158 $ 26,588 4.79 Noninterest-earning assets 333,297 328,605 255,239 228,231 218,088 Total assets $ 3,149,445 $ 3,116,580 $ 2,615,705 $ 2,458,385 $ 2,442,246 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 517,769 $ 632 0.49 % $ 423,537 $ 322 0.31 % $ 331,876 $ 277 0.33 % $ 314,925 $ 207 0.26 % $ 341,238 $ 243 0.29 % Savings and money market deposits 975,986 2,182 0.90 1,038,751 1,816 0.71 884,660 1,381 0.62 827,526 1,233 0.59 821,130 1,138 0.56 Time deposits 342,890 1,038 1.21 327,011 823 1.02 285,669 707 0.98 273,630 661 0.96 290,097 673 0.93 Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowed money 7,243 72 3.99 7,200 71 4.00 7,381 71 3.82 7,228 72 3.95 7,000 70 4.01 Subordinated debt 24,574 386 6.30 24,560 388 6.41 24,547 388 6.27 24,533 388 6.27 24,520 389 6.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,868,462 $ 4,310 0.93 1,821,059 $ 3,420 0.76 1,534,133 $ 2,824 0.73 1,447,842 $ 2,561 0.70 1,483,985 $ 2,513 0.68 Noninterest-bearing deposits 746,940 772,358 657,786 615,130 612,910 Total funding sources 2,615,402 2,593,417 2,191,919 2,062,972 2,096,895 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 23,085 22,262 21,469 19,284 16,465 Shareholders' equity 510,958 500,901 402,317 376,129 328,886 $ 3,149,445 $ 3,116,580 $ 2,615,705 $ 2,458,385 $ 2,442,246 Net interest rate spread 4.45 % 4.53 % 4.37 % 4.34 % 4.11 % Net interest income/margin (taxable equivalent) 33,471 4.77 % 32,969 4.80 % 27,518 4.63 % 25,761 4.58 % 24,075 4.34 % Tax equivalent adjustment 68 69 118 120 122 Net interest income/margin $ 33,403 4.76 % $ 32,900 4.79 % $ 27,400 4.61 % $ 25,641 4.56 % $ 23,953 4.32 %

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except yields and rates) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Interest-earning assets Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate Loans $ 2,466,046 $ 69,720 5.70 % $ 1,821,404 $ 48,201 5.34 % Mortgage loans held for sale 20,341 423 4.19 20,055 392 3.94 Securities: Taxable securities 153,912 2,382 3.12 84,836 1,177 2.80 Tax-exempt securities 24,778 508 4.13 25,698 630 4.94 Cash balances in other banks 135,598 1,125 1.67 253,991 1,211 0.96 Funds sold 1,465 10 1.38 - - 0.00 Total interest-earning assets 2,802,140 $ 74,168 5.34 2,205,984 $ 51,611 4.72 Non-interest earning assets 330,963 219,041 Total assets $ 3,133,103 $ 2,425,025 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing transactions accounts $ 470,913 $ 954 0.41 % $ 336,824 $ 460 0.28 % Savings and money market deposits 1,007,195 3,998 0.80 812,879 2,234 0.55 Time deposits 334,994 1,861 1.12 298,205 1,370 0.93 Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowed money 7,222 143 3.99 8,002 141 3.55 Subordinated debt 24,567 774 6.35 24,514 777 6.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,844,891 $ 7,730 0.84 1,480,424 $ 4,982 0.68 Non-interest bearing deposits 759,579 606,937 Total funding sources 2,604,470 2,087,361 Non-interest bearing liabilities 22,676 16,692 Shareholders' equity 505,957 320,972 $ 3,133,103 $ 2,425,025 Net interest rate spread 4.50 % 4.04 % Net interest income/margin (taxable equivalent) 66,438 4.78 % 46,629 4.26 % Tax equivalent adjustment 135 246 Net interest income/margin $ 66,303 4.77 % $ 46,383 4.24 %

