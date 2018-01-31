National Fuel Gas : Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania

PO BOX 2081 / 1100 STATE STREET / ERIE, PA 16512

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For additional information, please contact:

Carly Manino, 814-460-7587

National Fuel Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania

Erie, Pa., Jan. 31, 2018 - National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 97,900 cubic feet of gas by $1.63, from $74.18 to $72.55. This 2.2 percent decrease is to become effective Feb. 1, 2018.

Benefitting northwestern Pennsylvania homes and businesses, market prices of natural gas continue to remain near historic lows when compared to the previous 10 years due to the large supply of Marcellus Shale gas. Nearly all of the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from Northeast-produced shale gas and Pennsylvania is the largest producer of those supplies.

National Fuel's price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.44191 per ccf. This reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier.

Gas supply charges are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel. Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be May 1, 2018.

As the result of cost-containment efforts and efficient management, National Fuel hasn't sought to increase the delivery service charges paid by its residential customers in more than 9 years, even while consistent investments in pipeline safety and system modernization have continued.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, is open. Eligibility for this federally funded program is based on income guidelines and household size. For example, a family of four with a gross annual income of $36,900 will qualify for a grant. Monies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, visitwww.LIHEAPhelps.comor contact 1-877-443-2743.

Customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call National Fuel Customer Service at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss available payment programs and services. Programs include:

 LIRA (Low-Income Residential Assistance Program)- reduced-rate monthly bills and debt forgiveness.

 LIURP (Low Income Usage Reduction Program)- weatherization assistance for customers who meet income and consumption requirements.

 CARES (Customer Assistance Referral Evaluation Services)- payment arrangements and assistance referrals for customers facing hardships.

 Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund- helps individuals who are having difficulty paying bills and who meet specific criteria (examples include: at least 55 years old, disabled, have a certified medical condition, veteran, or are receiving unemployment benefits).

 Budget Plan- predictable monthly gas bills and stabilized heating payments for the year.

 Deferred Payment Agreement- customers can negotiate a payment plan in the event of a problem or special circumstance.

As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel's emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell gas outdoors, call National Fuel's emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.

###