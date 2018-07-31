Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Fuel Gas Co.    NFG

NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO. (NFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/31 09:52:32 pm
53.645 USD   +0.91%
09:13pNATIONAL FUEL G : Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania
PU
07/12NATIONAL FUEL G : Elects New Board of Director
PU
07/12National Fuel Elects New Director for Corporate Board
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

National Fuel Gas : Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

PO BOX 2081 / 1100 STATE STREET / ERIE, PA 16512

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For additional information, please contact:

Carly Manino 814-460-7587

[email protected]

National Fuel Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania

Erie, Pa., July 31, 2018 - National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 99,400 cubic feet of gas by $2.26, from $73.41 to $71.15. This 3.08 percent decrease is to become effective Aug. 1, 2018.

Resulting from the abundant supply of Marcellus Shale gas, market prices for natural gas remain at 10-year lows, benefitting northwestern Pennsylvania homes and businesses. Nearly all of the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from Northeast-produced shale gas. Pennsylvania is the largest producer of those supplies.

National Fuel's price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.41643 per ccf. This reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who are shopping for an alternate gas supplier.

Gas supply charges are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel. Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be Nov. 1, 2018.

As the result of proactive cost-containment and productivity efforts, National Fuel hasn't sought to increase the delivery service charges paid by its residential customers in more than 10 years, even while consistent investments in pipeline safety and system modernization have continued.

Customers who are having trouble paying their bills are encouraged to call National Fuel Customer Service at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss available payment programs and services.

This digging season, National Fuel reminds homeowners and professional contractors to Call Before You Dig at least 3 and no more than 10 business days before starting any excavation projects. Pennsylvania state law requires residents to call 811 - a free service - prior to digging in order to have underground utility lines marked and prevent accidental damage and possible injury.

As always, if you smell gas, leave fast! If a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel's emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell gas outdoors, call National Fuel's emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com/forhome/gassafety.aspx.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.nationalfuelgas.com.

###

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 19:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
09:13pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Adjusts Gas Supply Charges in Pennsylvania
PU
07/25PIPELINE SAFETY : Request for Special Permit; Empire Pipeline--a National Fuel G..
AQ
07/13NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
07/12NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Elects New Board of Director
PU
07/12National Fuel Elects New Director for Corporate Board
GL
07/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS : announces management promotion
AQ
07/10Teleconference Announcement
GL
07/02NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Announces Management Promotion
PU
06/28NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO. : Ex-Dividend Alert: National Fuel Gas Raised its Dividend..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/09FERC approves startup of Millennium Valley lateral natural gas pipe 
07/01Stanley Black & Decker, PPG Expected To Lead Announcements Of Dividend Increa.. 
06/23Drilling Down In My Utility Sector Portfolio Holdings 
06/188 DIVIDEND INCREASES : June 11-15, 2018 
06/14National Fuel Gas declares $0.425 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 641 M
EBIT 2018 496 M
Net income 2018 409 M
Debt 2018 1 842 M
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 12,88
P/E ratio 2019 16,54
EV / Sales 2018 3,95x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 4 642 M
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Co. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 58,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Tanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Smith Chairman
John R. Pustulka Chief Operating Officer
David P. Bauer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ann M. Wegrzyn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO.-3.19%4 642
GAS NATURAL FENOSA19.69%27 277
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD49.42%20 863
GAIL INDIA LTD0.79%12 151
TOKYO GAS CO LTD7.54%11 689
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION5.38%10 141
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.