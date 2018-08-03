National Grid : volunteers take time out to help out in Deal and Canterbury

03 Aug 2018

Team of National Grid volunteers spent the day working in local community in Deal and Canterbury

Work was carried out to support local charities Martha Trust and The FAR Academy Trust

Activities included gardening, painting and general maintenance

A team of dedicated National Grid volunteers took time out from working on the Richborough Connection project to assist with painting and gardening in Kent.

Over twenty members of National Grid's Richborough Connection project team spent the day in Deal and Canterbury working with The Martha Trust and The FAR Academy Trust to support their work in the community.

National Grid volunteers worked on a variety of tasks including painting the existing laundry room and the downstairs of the lobby entrance at Martha's Trust. They also helped with clearing weeds, painting and gardening at the FAR Academy.

A spokesperson for Martha Trust, (a registered charity providing inclusive, lifelong care for people with profound physical and learning disabilities in Kent and East Sussex) said: 'We were delighted to welcome National Grid to Martha Trust, where volunteers got stuck into painting a number of ours rooms. Their support is invaluable and will help with our ongoing work to provide residential, respite and day care for people with profound physical and learning disabilities.'

A spokesperson for The FAR Academy Trust (UK's first and only alternative education provider, helping young people gain essential educational experience through designing and building skateboards) said: 'We were very pleased to have volunteers from National Grid's Richborough Connection team lend a hand with gardening and maintenance work on our Skate Park. Their hard work will prove to be invaluable in supporting our goal toprovide an alternative teaching style for young people who have become disengaged with traditional classroom-based education.'

Steve Okoye, Engineer on National Grid's Richborough Connection project team said: 'It was great to be able to leave the day job and give our time to Martha Trust and The FAR Academy. We like to leave a positive legacy in areas where we need to carry out our essential works and it means a lot that we can give something back to the local community.'

National Grid is nearly halfway through building the 60 new pylons for the Richborough Connection project, a new 400kV overhead line between Richborough and Canterbury which will allow electricity to flow between the UK and Europe. The new 20km line will connect Nemo Link®, an electricity link between Herdersbrug near Bruges in Belgium and Richborough, near Sandwich into the high voltage electricity network. The interconnector will play a vital role in the UK's energy mix.