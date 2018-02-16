National Health Investors : NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced today its net income attributable to common stockholders, its Funds From Operations (“FFO”), its Normalized Funds From Operations and its Normalized Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017.

Q4 2017 Highlights

Announced $49.9 million in real estate acquisitions and loans; $215.2 million for the full year

Maintained low leverage balance sheet at 4.2x net debt-to-annualized adjusted EBITDA

Portfolio lease coverage remains strong at 1.66x

GAAP net income of $.90 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter; $3.87 for the full year

Normalized FFO up 6.3% over fourth quarter 2016; up 8.6% for the full year

Normalized AFFO up 5.2% over fourth quarter 2016; up 8.2% for the full year

2018 Guidance

The Company currently expects Normalized FFO for 2018 to be in the range of $5.45 to $5.51 per diluted common share and Normalized AFFO to be in the range of $4.99 to $5.03 per diluted common share. The Company’s guidance range for the full year 2018, with underlying assumptions and timing of certain transactions, is set forth and reconciled below:

Full-Year

2018 Range Low High Net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders $ 3.79 $ 3.83 Plus: Depreciation 1.66 1.68 Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 5.45 $ 5.51 Less: Straight-line rental income (0.53 ) (0.55 ) Plus: Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.05 0.05 Plus: Amortization of original issue discount 0.02 0.02 Normalized AFFO per diluted common share $ 4.99 $ 5.03

The Company’s guidance range reflects the existence of volatile economic conditions, but does not assume any material deterioration in tenant credit quality and/or performance of its portfolio. The Company has completed $28 million of new investments since December 31, 2017. The Company currently estimates it will close an additional $65 million of new lease investments by mid-year at initial lease rates of approximately 7% and will fund other commitments and new investments of $80 million throughout 2018 at initial yields of approximately 8%. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and all of which are subject to change. The Company’s guidance range allows for the uncertainty inherent in the structure and timing of the financing required to fund previously announced investments and any pending new investments. The Company’s guidance may change if actual results vary from these assumptions.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2017, was $.90, a decrease of 12.6% from the same period in the prior year. Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $3.87, unchanged from the same period in the prior year.

Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2017, was $1.35, an increase of 6.3% over the same period in the prior year. Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $5.29, an increase of 8.6% over the same period in the prior year.

Normalized AFFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $1.21, an increase of 5.2% over the same period in the prior year. Normalized AFFO per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $4.75, an increase of 8.2% over the same period in the prior year.

FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2017, was $1.31, a decrease of 8.4% from the same period in the prior year. FFO per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $5.50, an increase of 4.8% from the same period in the prior year.

FFO and net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2017 includes $1.6 million in write-offs related to early retirement of a portion of our convertible debt. FFO and net income attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2017 included, in addition to the above-mentioned items, gains on sales of marketable securities of $10.0 million, an additional $590,000 related to early retirement of a portion of our convertible debt, and $922,000 recognized into income on a mortgage note payoff.

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO adjusted for certain items which may create some difficulty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods. We define Normalized AFFO as Normalized FFO excluding the effects of straight-line lease revenue, amortization of debt issuance costs and the non-cash amortization of the original issue discount of our unsecured convertible notes. These supplemental non-GAAP performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs.

Net income attributable to common stockholders is a calculation of our net income, defined as the results of our operations in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States of America, less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in our consolidated joint ventures, if any.

The reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to our FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) is included as a table to this press release and filed in the Company’s Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. Visit www.nhireit.com for more information.

Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 37,798 $ 41,188 $ 159,365 $ 151,540 Elimination of certain non-cash items in net income: Depreciation 17,167 15,887 67,173 59,525 Depreciation related to noncontrolling interest — — — (927 ) Net gain on sales of real estate — — (50 ) (4,582 ) Funds from operations 54,965 57,075 226,488 205,556 Gain on sale of marketable securities — (6,175 ) (10,038 ) (29,673 ) Gain on sale of equity-method investee — — — (1,657 ) Write-off of deferred tax asset — — — 1,192 Loss on early retirement of convertible debt 1,624 — 2,214 — Debt issuance costs written-off due to credit facility modifications — — 407 — Ineffective portion of cash flow hedges (3 ) — (353 ) — Non-cash write-off of straight-line rent receivable — — — 9,456 Write-off of lease intangible — — — 6,400 Revenue recognized due to early lease termination — — — (303 ) Recognition of note discount and early payment penalty — (288 ) (922 ) (288 ) Normalized FFO 56,586 50,612 217,796 190,683 Straight-line lease revenue, net (7,134 ) (5,615 ) (26,090 ) (22,198 ) Straight-line lease revenue, net, related to noncontrolling interest — — — (4 ) Amortization of lease incentives 50 10 119 40 Amortization of original issue discount 269 291 1,109 1,145 Amortization of debt issuance costs 655 611 2,483 2,368 Amortization of debt issuance costs related to noncontrolling interest — — — (27 ) Normalized AFFO 50,426 45,909 195,417 172,007 Non-cash stock based compensation 342 251 2,612 1,732 Normalized FAD $ 50,768 $ 46,160 $ 198,029 $ 173,739 BASIC Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,532,130 39,847,860 40,894,219 39,013,412 FFO per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.43 $ 5.54 $ 5.27 Normalized FFO per common share $ 1.36 $ 1.27 $ 5.33 $ 4.89 Normalized AFFO per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.15 $ 4.78 $ 4.41 DILUTED Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,803,615 39,993,445 41,151,453 39,155,380 FFO per common share $ 1.31 $ 1.43 $ 5.50 $ 5.25 Normalized FFO per common share $ 1.35 $ 1.27 $ 5.29 $ 4.87 Normalized AFFO per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.15 $ 4.75 $ 4.39

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD.

Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD

These supplemental operating performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs. Consequently, our Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Normalized FFO, Normalized Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) and Normalized Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) may not provide a meaningful measure of our performance as compared to that of other REITs. Since other REITs may not use our definition of these operating performance measures, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company’s FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized AFFO and Normalized FAD to that of other REITs. These financial performance measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) (these measures do not include changes in operating assets and liabilities) and therefore should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of operating performance, or to net cash flow from operating activities as determined by GAAP as a measure of liquidity, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

Funds From Operations - FFO

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company’s FFO to that of other REITs. Diluted FFO assumes the exercise of stock options and other potentially dilutive securities. Normalized FFO excludes from FFO certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some difficulty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs.

We believe that FFO and normalized FFO are important supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen and fallen with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative, and should be supplemented with a measure such as FFO. The term FFO was designed by the REIT industry to address this issue.

Adjusted Funds From Operations - AFFO

In addition to the adjustments included in the calculation of normalized FFO, normalized AFFO excludes the impact of any straight-line lease revenue, amortization of the original issue discount on our convertible senior notes and amortization of debt issuance costs.

We believe that normalized AFFO is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT. GAAP requires a lessor to recognize contractual lease payments into income on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease. This straight-line adjustment has the effect of reporting lease income that is significantly more or less than the contractual cash flows received pursuant to the terms of the lease agreement. GAAP also requires the original issue discount of our convertible senior notes and debt issuance costs to be amortized as non-cash adjustments to earnings. Normalized AFFO is useful to our investors as it reflects the growth inherent in the contractual lease payments of our real estate portfolio.

Funds Available for Distribution - FAD

In addition to the adjustments included in the calculation of normalized AFFO, normalized FAD excludes the impact of non-cash stock based compensation.

We believe that normalized FAD is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT as a useful indicator of the ability to distribute dividends to shareholders. Additionally, normalized FAD improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons with: (i) expected results, (ii) results of previous periods and (iii) results among REITs, more meaningful. Because FAD may function as a liquidity measure, we do not present FAD on a per-share basis.

Condensed Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Rental income $ 68,050 $ 61,009 $ 265,127 $ 232,353 Interest income from mortgage and other notes 3,009 3,669 13,134 13,805 Investment income and other 24 339 398 2,302 71,083 65,017 278,659 248,460 Expenses: Depreciation 17,167 15,887 67,173 59,525 Interest expense 11,185 11,364 46,324 43,108 Legal 77 16 494 422 Franchise, excise and other taxes 157 183 960 1,009 General and administrative 3,075 2,554 12,217 9,773 Loan and realty losses — — — 15,856 31,661 30,004 127,168 129,693 Income before equity-method investee, TRS tax benefit, investment and other gains and noncontrolling interest 39,422 35,013 151,491 118,767 Loss from equity-method investee — — — (1,214 ) Loss on convertible note retirement (1,624 ) — (2,214 ) — Income tax benefit attributable to taxable REIT subsidiary — — — (749 ) Investment and other gains — 6,175 10,088 35,912 Net income 37,798 41,188 159,365 152,716 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (1,176 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 37,798 $ 41,188 $ 159,365 $ 151,540 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,532,130 39,847,860 40,894,219 39,013,412 Diluted 41,803,615 39,993,445 41,151,453 39,155,380 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to common stockholders - basic $ .91 $ 1.03 $ 3.90 $ 3.88 Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ .90 $ 1.03 $ 3.87 $ 3.87 Regular dividends declared per common share $ .95 $ .90 $ 3.80 $ 3.60

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Real estate properties, net $ 2,285,701 $ 2,159,774 Mortgage and other notes receivable, net $ 141,486 $ 133,493 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,063 $ 4,636 Straight-line rent receivable $ 97,359 $ 72,518 Other assets $ 18,212 $ 33,212 Debt $ 1,145,497 $ 1,115,981 Stockholders’ equity $ 1,322,117 $ 1,209,590

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s, tenants’, operators’, borrowers’ or managers’ expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividend and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital market transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, acquisition integration, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), plans and objectives of management for future operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and refinance our debt obligations, ability to finance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitation, those containing words such as “may”, “will”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities, which may fail to achieve the operating results we expect; the risk that our tenants and borrowers may become subject to bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; risks related to governmental regulations and payors, principally Medicare and Medicaid, and the effect that lower reimbursement rates would have on our tenants’ and borrowers’ business; the risk that the cash flows of our tenants and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk that we may not be fully indemnified by our lessees and borrowers against future litigation; the success of our future acquisitions and investments; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the potential need to incur more debt in the future, which may not be available on terms acceptable to us; our ability to meet covenants related to our indebtedness which impose certain operational; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; risks associated with our investments in unconsolidated entities, including our lack of sole decision-making authority and our reliance on the financial condition of other interests; our dependence on revenues derived mainly from fixed rate investments in real estate assets, while a portion of our debt bears interest at variable rates; the risk that our assets may be subject to impairment charges; and our dependence on the ability to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust. Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and its management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward looking statements, except as required by law, and these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by NHI in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors and other information disclosed in NHI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov or on NHI’s web site at http://www.nhireit.com.

