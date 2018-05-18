Log in
National Oilwell Varco : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

05/18/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2018 results on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, July 26, 2018. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

About NOV

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of technology, equipment, and services to the global oil and gas industry that supports customers’ full-field drilling, completion, and production needs. Since 1862, NOV has pioneered innovations that improve the cost-effectiveness, efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of oil and gas operations. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
