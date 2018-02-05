National Oilwell Varco : NOV’s Tore Trap cyclonic desander featured in February edition of E&P

Operators have optimized fracturing techniques the last two years, lengthening well laterals and doubling the volume of sand used per foot during hydraulic fracturing operations. The increase in daily sand production poses problems for production equipment downstream. The Tore Trap cyclonic desander from NOV enables removal of solids from water without disrupting flow, minimizing time and costs associated with frequent filter changes.

Read the full article from the February edition of E&P here.

Published Date: 2018-02-06

Source: National Oilwell Varco