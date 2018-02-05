Log in
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO (NOV)
National Oilwell Varco : NOV’s Tore Trap cyclonic desander featured in February edition of E&P

02/05/2018 | 10:40pm CET

Operators have optimized fracturing techniques the last two years, lengthening well laterals and doubling the volume of sand used per foot during hydraulic fracturing operations. The increase in daily sand production poses problems for production equipment downstream. The Tore Trap cyclonic desander from NOV enables removal of solids from water without disrupting flow, minimizing time and costs associated with frequent filter changes.

Read the full article from the February edition of E&P here.

Published Date: 2018-02-06
Source: National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 06 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:39:05 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 7 279 M
EBIT 2017 -103 M
Net income 2017 -220 M
Debt 2017 1 431 M
Yield 2017 0,56%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 113,66
EV / Sales 2017 2,06x
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
Capitalization 13 563 M
Chart NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Duration : Period :
National Oilwell Varco Technical Analysis Chart | NOV | US6370711011 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 35,6 $
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hege Kverneland Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-0.92%13 563
SCHLUMBERGER NV9.35%102 080
HALLIBURTON COMPANY11.54%45 538
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-1.86%35 561
TECHNIPFMC4.38%15 515
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%7 714
