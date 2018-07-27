Log in
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO (NOV)

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO (NOV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/27 10:18:29 pm
46.8050 USD   +10.08%
09:58pNATIONAL OILWEL : Shares Up 10% -- Market Mover
DJ
07:52pNATIONAL OILWEL : Innovative drill bit and cutter designs continuous..
PU
12:01aNATIONAL OILWEL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

National Oilwell Varco : Shares Up 10% -- Market Mover

07/27/2018 | 09:58pm CEST

Shares in National Oilwell Varco jumped more than 10% in Friday afternoon trading, to $46.88. On Thursday, the petroleum-industry supplier reported sales for the second quarter increased 20% from the year earlier, to $2.1 billion, beating expectations of $1.99 billion from analysts polled by FactSet. The company earned an adjusted profit of 6 cents, compared to a loss of 14 cents last year. That result beat expectations of 2 cents a share. During a conference call earlier Friday, executives said National Oilwell closed a joint venture with Saudi Arabian Oil, which calls for National Oilwell to provide 50 land rigs for Aramco. Deliveries will start in 2021, with an average cost of $36 million a rig, executives said. ([email protected])

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 10.18% 46.8 Delayed Quote.18.05%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 1.28% 36.27 Delayed Quote.21.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 032 M
EBIT 2018 192 M
Net income 2018 38,4 M
Debt 2018 934 M
Yield 2018 0,47%
P/E ratio 2018 460,17
P/E ratio 2019 40,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 16 167 M
Chart NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Duration : Period :
National Oilwell Varco Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 37,9 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hege Kverneland Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Non-Employee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO18.05%16 167
SCHLUMBERGER NV-0.79%91 114
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.52%37 025
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.47%34 881
TECHNIPFMC-0.48%13 824
JOHN WOOD GROUP-2.31%5 672
