National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the second quarter of 2018.

Digital VOC Platform highlights:

VOC contract value increased to $33 million

Year-to-date platform revenue increased to 23%, up from 11% year-over-year

Platform differentiation continues to drive new client sales activity

Remarking on Company performance, Michael D. Hays, chief executive officer of National Research Corporation said, “We ended the first half of the year exceeding the total dollar value of new client wins in all of 2017. Our VOC platform, combined with unmatched product extensions, is capturing the spend of legacy patient satisfaction vendors.”

Kevin Karas, chief financial officer commented, “Second quarter revenue decreased 1.5% from prior year in line with earlier visibility. We are expecting third quarter revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range compared to the third quarter of 2017 based on the trend in contract value growth. It is important to note that second quarter results reflect the financial impact of the recapitalization that was approved by shareholders on April 16, 2018. The recapitalization impact included additional bank financing, legal fees, accelerated share-based compensation expense, income tax benefits, adjustments to shareholder’s equity and adjustments to the earnings-per-share calculation.”

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was $28.0 million, compared to $28.4 million for the same quarter in 2017. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was $7.9 million, compared to $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.28 for the common shares (formerly Class A) and decreased to $0.26 for Class B shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, from diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for Class A shares and $0.80 for Class B shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Due to the recapitalization transaction on April 17, 2018, income has been allocated to both classes of shares through April 16, and allocated only to common stock (formerly Class A) after April 16.

For more than 37 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company’s solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to the Company that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 28,017 $ 28,435 $ 59,034 $ 58,710 Operating expenses: Direct expenses 10,996 11,939 23,904 24,439 Selling, general and administrative 7,940 6,905 15,808 13,591 Depreciation and amortization 1,325 1,139 2,608 2,244 Total operating expenses 20,261 19,983 42,320 40,274 Operating income 7,756 8,452 16,714 18,436 Other income (expense): Interest income 9 15 54 29 Interest expense (439 ) (23 ) (447 ) (50 ) Other, net 493 27 464 35 Total other income (expense) 63 19 71 14 Income before income taxes 7,819 8,471 16,785 18,450 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (129 ) 2,719 1,531 6,178 Net income $ 7,948 $ 5,752 $ 15,254 $ 12,272 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic Earnings Per Share: Common (formerly Class A) $ 0.29 $ 0.14 $ 0.47 $ 0.29 Class B $ 0.27 $ 0.82 $ 1.31 $ 1.75 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Common (formerly Class A) $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.45 $ 0.28 Class B $ 0.26 $ 0.80 $ 1.27 $ 1.71 Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding Common (formerly Class A) - basic 23,957 20,752 22,429 20,745 Class B - basic 3,527 3,514 3,527 3,514 Common (formerly Class A) - diluted 24,846 21,525 23,350 21,404 Class B - diluted 3,620 3,591 3,628 3,584

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and par value)

Jun. 30, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,698 $ 34,733 Accounts receivable, net 10,689 14,806 Income taxes receivable 1,713 375 Other current assets 4,533 2,345 Total Current Assets 23,633 52,259 Property and equipment, net 13,320 12,359 Goodwill 57,913 58,021 Deferred contract costs 3,369 -- Other, net 4,650 4,677 Total Assets $ 102,885 $ 127,316 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,710 $ 3,546 Deferred revenue 16,660 16,878 Accrued compensation 4,669 6,597 Dividends payable 4,206 4,222 Income taxes payable 97 -- Notes payable 3,575 1,067 Total Current Liabilities 32,917 32,310 Non-Current Liabilities 43,151 4,965 Total Liabilities 76,068 37,275 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued -- -- Common stock (formerly Class A Common stock) $0.001 par value; authorized 60,000,000 shares,

issued 29,794,307 in 2018 and 25,835,230 in 2017, outstanding 24,783,983 in 2018 and 20,936,703 in 2017 30 26 Class B Common stock, $0.001 par value; 4,319,256 issued and 3,535,238 outstanding in 2017 -- 4 Additional paid-in capital 155,614 51,025 Retained earnings (99,810 ) 77,574 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,333 ) (1,635 ) Treasury stock (26,684 ) (36,953 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 26,817 90,041 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 102,885 $ 127,316

