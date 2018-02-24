Log in
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC (NSM)
NATIONSTAR INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.

02/24/2018 | 12:45am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (“Nationstar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSM) to WMIH Corp. (“WMIH”) (NASDAQ: WMIH). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Nationstar may choose to receive only $18 in cash or 12.7793 shares of WMIH common stock for each share of Nationstar that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-nsm/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 680 M
EBIT 2017 149 M
Net income 2017 32,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 48,58
P/E ratio 2018 9,84
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,86x
Capitalization 1 650 M
Chart NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDIN
Duration : Period :
Nationstar Mortgage Holdin Technical Analysis Chart | NSM | US63861C1099 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesse K. Bray Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amar R. Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sridhar Sharma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert H. Gidel Independent Director
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC-8.76%1 650
CBRE GROUP INC2.70%15 099
ZILLOW GROUP INC17.18%9 018
JONES LANG LASALLE INC6.90%7 222
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%2 937
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG0.43%2 779
