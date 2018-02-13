NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Do you own shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSM )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 13, 2018?

Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (“Nationstar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by WMIH Corp. (“WMIH”) (NASDAQ CM: WMIH). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Nationstar may elect to receive $18.00 in cash or 12.7793 shares of WMIH common stock for each share of Nationstar common stock.

If you own common stock of Nationstar and purchased any shares before February 13, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

