Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc    NSM

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC (NSM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:40pm CET

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSM)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 13, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (“Nationstar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by WMIH Corp. (“WMIH”) (NASDAQ CM: WMIH). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Nationstar may elect to receive $18.00 in cash or 12.7793 shares of WMIH common stock for each share of Nationstar common stock.

If you own common stock of Nationstar and purchased any shares before February 13, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDIN
02:54pNATIONSTAR (NSM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Nationstar..
PR
01:35pNATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
12:11pNATIONSTAR MORTGAGE : to Enter into a Definitive Merger Agreement with WMIH Corp..
PU
12:02pNATIONSTAR MORTGAGE : WMIH Corp. to Merge with Nationstar Mortgage, a Leading Se..
BU
2017NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE : DBO Announces $9.2 Million Settlement With Nationstar-Mr. ..
AQ
2017NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE : Comments on Settlement with California Department of Busin..
PU
2017MR. COOPER SURVEY : A Third of Americans Would Rather Skip the Holidays Than Spe..
BU
2017NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2017MR. COOPER : Partners with Digital Insurance Agency Matic Insurance Services to ..
BU
2017NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC. (N : NSM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations a..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:40pNationstar Mortgage Holding's (NSM) CEO Jay Bray on Definitive Merger Agreeme.. 
02:51pNationstar (NSM) To Merge With WMIH (WMIH) - Slideshow 
12:18pInvestors sour on Nationstar deal 
07:01aWMIH Corp. finds its target in Nationstar Mortgage 
2017Nationstar Mortgage slides alongside OneMain as Fortress lightens up 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 680 M
EBIT 2017 149 M
Net income 2017 32,9 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 48,23
P/E ratio 2018 9,77
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capitalization 1 638 M
Chart NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDIN
Duration : Period :
Nationstar Mortgage Holdin Technical Analysis Chart | NSM | US63861C1099 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,8 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesse K. Bray Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amar R. Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sridhar Sharma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert H. Gidel Independent Director
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC-7.57%1 638
CBRE GROUP INC-3.21%14 223
ZILLOW GROUP INC10.33%8 511
JONES LANG LASALLE INC2.04%6 894
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%2 876
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-1.47%2 743
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.