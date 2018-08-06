Nationstar Mortgage : Xome® Hires Rayman Kaur Mathoda as Chief Executive Officer

Xome Hires Rayman Kaur Mathoda as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Texas (August 6, 2018) - Xome® Holdings LLC ("Xome"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ: WMIH), today announced the appointment of Rayman Kaur Mathoda as Chief Executive Officer. Mathoda will be responsible for all Xome operations, continuing to offer enhanced solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

"Rayman brings a 20-year track record of success in the real estate market. She is a strategic thinker with operational savvy who is uniquely qualified to leverage technology, tools and intellectual property to expand Xome's third-party exchange, title, valuation and field services businesses," said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of WMIH Corp., the holding company for Xome. "I'm thrilled to welcome her experience, energy and leadership to Xome."

In her role, Mathoda will oversee the growth of Xome throughout all segments, including the expansion of third-party opportunities across the exchange, title, valuation and field services businesses and the transition of the recently acquired Assurant Mortgage Solutions business. She will also continue to position Xome's proprietary technology in the exchange segment as a digital platform for buying and selling homes.

"Xome is a leading technology-driven solutions provider within the industry," said Mathoda. "Setting our sights toward the future, we believe we're uniquely positioned to meet the changing needs of our customers in the real estate and mortgage sectors, and I look forward to being a part of the journey."

Prior to joining Xome, Mathoda led Genesis Capital as Co-CEO and member of the Board of Directors, originating over $2 billion in loans to the nation's top real estate developers, with zero losses, and documented strong investor returns. Before then, she was a focal point in the transformation and success of mortgage and real-estate enterprises, including serving as President of Hudson & Marshall, Chief Operations and Revenue Officer for ALAW, and Chief Administrative Officer at OneWest Bank.

About Xome

Xome Holdings LLC is a real estate solutions provider serving mortgage servicers, originators, real estate professionals, financial institutions and home buyers and sellers. Xome offers asset management, property disposition, title, close, valuation and field services through an integrated, technology driven platform. Based in the Dallas area, Xome is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ: WMIH). For more information, please visit www.xome.com.

About WMIH Corp.

WMIH Corp.'s (NASDAQ: WMIH), formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc., operations consist primarily of Nationstar Mortgage, which provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. Nationstar is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry with more than two decades of experience, and with its flagship brand, Mr. Cooper®, is one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country. A subsidiary of WMIH also operates a legacy reinsurance business in runoff mode. Additional information regarding WMIH may be found at www.wmih-corp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, WMIH's and Xome's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release that address activities, events, conditions or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business and these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may include the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in documents WMIH and Nationstar have filed or will file from time to time with the SEC. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and WMIH believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and WMIH and Xome are not under any obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that WMIH and Nationstar have filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

