WMIH Corp. : Reports 2017 Annual Financial Results

SEATTLE, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WMIH Corp. (Nasdaq: WMIH) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

In 2017, the Company reported a net operating loss of $2.5 million on revenues of $7.9 million and operating expenses of $10.4 million. Net income before taxes and dividends was $25.9 million primarily as a result of $28.2 million of other income resulting from a gain on change in value of the derivative embedded conversion feature recorded by the Company in relation to its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. Net income attributable to common and participating stockholders was $7.8 million after $18.1 million of preferred stock dividends.

Bill Gallagher, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "In February 2018, following our successful efforts to amend and extend the mandatory redemption date of our Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, we executed definitive documentation to merge with Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSM). We are very excited about this accretive combination, which we believe will significantly benefit and deliver value to our stockholders given the synergies between the WMIH platform and financial attributes and Nationstar's experienced management team and best-in-class servicing and originations platform. We are working closely with the Nationstar team to successfully complete the merger in the second half of 2018."

As of December 31, 2017, WMIH had approximately $578.9 million of restricted cash held in escrow, which represents the net proceeds of the Series B Preferred Convertible Stock issuance, net of fees and expenses paid in pursuit of acquisitions. The funds held in escrow are only available for Acquisitions and Qualified Acquisitions (as defined in WMIH's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation). Additionally, WMIH had $28.9 million of unrestricted cash available for general corporate purposes as of year-end.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction involving WMIH and Nationstar. WMIH intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a joint proxy statement of WMIH and Nationstar and a prospectus of WMIH, and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Any definitive proxy statement(s)/prospectus(es) will also be sent to the stockholders of WMIH and/or Nationstar, as applicable, seeking any required stockholder approval. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of WMIH and Nationstar are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement(s) and proxy statement(s)/prospectus(es), when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The documents filed by WMIH and Nationstar with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by WMIH may be obtained free of charge from WMIH at www.wmih-corp.com, and the documents filed by Nationstar may be obtained free of charge from Nationstar at www.nationstarholdings.com. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from WMIH upon written request to WMIH Corp., 800 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4100, Seattle, Washington 98104, Attn: Secretary, or by calling (206) 922-2957, or from Nationstar upon written request to Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc., 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd, Dallas, TX 75019, Attention: Corporate Secretary, or by calling (469) 549-2000.

WMIH and Nationstar and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of WMIH and/or Nationstar, as applicable, in favor of the approval of the merger. Information regarding WMIH's directors and executive officers is contained in WMIH's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated April 18, 2017, which are filed with the SEC. Information regarding Nationstar's directors and executive officers is contained in Nationstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated April 11, 2017, which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the registration statement(s) and the proxy statement(s)/prospectus(es) and other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, WMIH's and Nationstar's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release that address activities, events, conditions or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business and these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may include the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in WMIH's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 under Risk Factors in Part I, Item 1A and Nationstar's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 under Risk Factors in Part I, Item 1A. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and WMIH and Nationstar believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither WMIH nor Nationstar is under any obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which WMIH and Nationstar have filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in WMIH's and Nationstar's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: ability to meet the closing conditions to the merger, including approval by shareholders of WMIH and Nationstar on the expected terms and schedule and the risk that regulatory approvals required for the merger are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; delay in closing the merger; failure to realize the benefits expected from the proposed transaction; the effects of pending and future legislation; risks associated with investing in mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights and changes in interest rates; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; business disruption following the transaction; macroeconomic factors beyond WMIH's or Nationstar's control; risks related to WMIH's or Nationstar's indebtedness and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Financial Tables

WMIH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year ended December 31, 2017



Year ended December 31, 2016



Year ended December 31, 2015

Revenues:





















Premiums earned $ 1,220



$ 3,147



$ 5,121

Net investment income

6,670





2,249





879

Total revenues

7,890





5,396





6,000

Operating expenses:





















Losses and loss adjustment expense (benefit)

19





(669)





(1,115)

Ceding commission expense

137





306





456

General and administrative expense

14,457





7,043





20,940

Loss contract reserve reduction

(5,645)





(3,978)





(2,926)

Gain from contract termination

(383)





—





—

Interest expense

1,788





2,616





3,702

Total operating expenses

10,373





5,318





21,057

Net operating (loss) income

(2,483)





78





(15,057)

Other (income) expense:





















Other income

(123)





(123)





(7,845)

(Gain) Loss on change in fair value of

derivative embedded conversion feature

(28,242)





(201,499)





54,621

Total other (income) expense

(28,365)





(201,622)





46,776

Income (Loss) before income taxes

25,882





201,700





(61,833)

Income tax expense (benefit)

—





—





—

Net income (loss)

25,882





201,700





(61,833)

Redeemable convertible series B preferred stock dividends

(18,050)





(18,000)





(17,748)

Net income (loss) attributable to common and participating stockholders $ 7,832



$ 183,700



$ (79,581)

Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (Note 12) $ 0.01



$ 0.33



$ (0.39)

Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

202,595,288





202,270,887





201,746,613

Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (Note 12) $ 0.01



$ 0.30



$ (0.39)

Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

212,660,917





235,406,360





201,746,613



WMIH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2017



December 31, 2016

ASSETS:













Investments held in trust:













Fixed-maturity securities $ 1,518



$ 29,206

Cash equivalents held in trust

4,199





2,176

Total investments held in trust

5,717





31,382

Cash and cash equivalents

26,709





2,491

Fixed-maturity securities

2,142





47,625

Restricted cash

578,936





573,347

Derivative asset - embedded conversion feature

—





80,651

Accrued investment income

59





187

Other assets

558





507

Total assets $ 614,121



$ 736,190

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities:













Notes payable - principal $ —



$ 18,774

Notes payable - interest

—





203

Losses and loss adjustment reserves

474





811

Losses payable

—





53

Unearned premiums

39





270

Accrued ceding commissions

—





22

Loss contract reserve

—





5,645

Other liabilities

16,303





14,063

Total liabilities

16,816





39,841

Commitments and contingencies













Redeemable convertible series B preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; aggregate liquidation preference of $600,000,000 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016

503,713





502,213

Stockholders' equity:













Convertible series A preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; aggregate liquidation preference of $10 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016

—





—

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 3,500,000,000 authorized; 206,714,132 and 206,380,800 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively

2





2

Additional paid-in capital

39





108,415

Retained earnings

93,551





85,719

Total stockholders' equity

93,592





194,136

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and

stockholders' equity $ 614,121



$ 736,190



