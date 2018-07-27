Log in
NATIVE SA (OTI)
Native : Change in Shareholdings of The Native SA

07/27/2018 | 07:12am CEST

Change in shareholdings of The Native SA

July 27, 2018, Basel, Switzerland - The Native SA, the Swiss-listed (SWX: NTIV) integrated e-commerce services and marketplaces company, has been notified of changes in shareholdings.

Gamechanger Capital AG (Switzerland) has notified the Company that it holds 6.21% of The Native SA.

The Native SA holds indirectly 8.16% of the capital via its recently acquired subsidiary Highlight Finance Corp. which had a change of control with Mr Norman Hansen being identified as Beneficial Owner of Highlight Finance Corp. shortly before the takeover of a majority of 82% by The Native SA.

Further to the above, The Native SA would like to correct the press release dated July 17. The amendment is related to the number of shares stated in the following phrase: "Highlight Finance Corp ("HFC")… is an owner of 254'000 shares of The Native SA" instead of "Highlight Finance Corp ("HFC")… is an owner of 245'000 shares of The Native SA".

About The Native SA

The Native SA is a Swiss-listed (NTIV: SWX,www.thenative.ch) international technology and media company that services corporate clients around the world with the best-in-class e-commerce, data analytics and blockchain technologies, payment services, customer support, and content & digital marketing.

Contact:[email protected]

Disclaimer

Native SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 05:11:02 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 87,6 M
EBIT 2018 -0,10 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 25,6 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 58%
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Skatershchikov Chairman
Serge Umansky Vice Chairman
Victor Iezuitov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIVE SA0.00%25
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.37%134 372
ACCENTURE7.89%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.48%110 502
VMWARE, INC.20.32%60 704
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.82%60 400
