Native : Change in Shareholdings of The Native SA

July 27, 2018, Basel, Switzerland - The Native SA, the Swiss-listed (SWX: NTIV) integrated e-commerce services and marketplaces company, has been notified of changes in shareholdings.

Gamechanger Capital AG (Switzerland) has notified the Company that it holds 6.21% of The Native SA.

The Native SA holds indirectly 8.16% of the capital via its recently acquired subsidiary Highlight Finance Corp. which had a change of control with Mr Norman Hansen being identified as Beneficial Owner of Highlight Finance Corp. shortly before the takeover of a majority of 82% by The Native SA.

Further to the above, The Native SA would like to correct the press release dated July 17. The amendment is related to the number of shares stated in the following phrase: "Highlight Finance Corp ("HFC")… is an owner of 254'000 shares of The Native SA" instead of "Highlight Finance Corp ("HFC")… is an owner of 245'000 shares of The Native SA".

